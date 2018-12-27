ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງສຶກ​ສາ​ເບິ່ງ​ການ​ຮ້ອງ​ທຸກ​ຈາກ​ຊາວ

ອີຣ່ານ ຜູ້ທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການເຂົ້າເຖິງວີຊານັກສຶກສາຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ຄື

ກັນກັບສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ອີຣ່ານ. ໃນການສຳພາດພິເສດກັບ

ວີໂອເອ ພະແນກພາສາເປີເຊຍ ຢູ່ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດນັ້ນ, ທູດພິເສດ ສະຫະ

ລັດ ປະຈຳ ອີຣ່ານ ທ່ານ ບຣາຍອັນ ຮຸກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງ

ພິຈາລະນາການອອກວີຊາຂອງບັນດາສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ອີຣ່ານ. ຕໍ່

ໄປ ພຸດທະສອນ ນຳລາຍລະອຽດມານສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ ຮຸກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເຫັນ​ວ່າມັນ​ບໍ່​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຊາວ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ຜູ້

ທີ່ຖືກຫ້າມຈາກການເດີນທາງເຂົ້າ ສະຫະລັດ ຍ້ອນວ່າລັດຖະບານ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ພິຈາລະ

ນາວ່າ ອີຣ່ານ ເປັນຜູ້ສົ່ງອອກ ການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍທົ່ວໂລກ. ອີຣ່ານ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນ 7 ປະ

ເທດທີ່ປະຊາຊົນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຖືກຈຳກັດໃນການເດີນທາງມາ ສະຫະລັດ, ຫຼັງຈາກ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະກາດການຫ້າມຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານໃນລະດູບານ

ໃໝ່ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນໃຫ້ພ້ອມ ໂດຍ​ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​

ມິຖຸນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ, ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ກາ​ນ​ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຫ້າມ​ເດີນ

ທາງນັ້ນ. ນັກສຶກສາ ອີຣ່ານ 12,783 ຄົນໄດ້ຮຽນຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນສົກ​ປີ 2017-

2018. ແຕ່ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້, ຜູ້ໃຊ້ທວິດເຕີຊາວ ອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ຕຳໜິການ ອອກວີຊາໃຫ້

ພວກນັກສຶກສາຜູ້ທີ່ມີສາຍພົວພັນກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ອີຣ່ານ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ຍື່ນສະ

ໝັກຄົນອື່ນໆໄດ້ຖືກມອງຂ້າມ.

ໃນ​ການ​ຕອບຄຳ​ຖາມນີ້, ທ່ານ ​ຮຸກ ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ວິ​ດີ​ໂອໃສ່ບັນ​ຊີ ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ ພາ​ສາ

ຟາຊີ (Farsi) ຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນທີ 11 ທັນວາທີ່ຜ່ານ

ມາ, ໂດຍຍົກເອົາເລື່ອງການຖອນວີຊາ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ອອກໃຫ້ພວກນັກສຶກສາ ທີ່

ມີສາຍພົວພັນກັບພວກຜູ້ນຳ ອີຣ່ານ. ທ່ານ ຮຸກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ

ແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກ ເພື່ອຕອບຄຳຖາມຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ທວິດເຕີຊາວ ອີຣ່ານ.

ທ່ານ ຮຸກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ພະ​ແນກ​ພາ​ສາ ເປີ​ເຊຍ ​ໃນ​ການ​ສຳ​ພາດ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 12

ທັນວາ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ອອກອາກາດ ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນລາຍການຂ່າວຕອນ 9 ໂມງວ່າ

“ນຶ່ງໃນຜົນທີ່ຕາມມາຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ ໃນການເປັນຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນອັນດັບນຶ່ງ ຂອງລັດ

ທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໃນໂລກນັ້ນກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ປະເທດອື່ນໆຕ້ອງ

ໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການຫ້າມອອກວີຊາ.”

ທ່ານ ຮຸກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ເຕ​ຫະ​ຣ່ານ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ແບ່ງ​ປັນ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ “ຢ່າງ​ພຽງ​ພໍ” ກ່ຽວ

ກັບ ຊາວ ອີຣ່ານ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ສະໝັກຂໍວີຊາ ສະຫະລັດ. ທ່ານ ໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ່ມເຕີມວ່າ ອຳ

ນາດການປົກຄອງ ອີຣ່ານ “ຮູ້ວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງເຮັດຫຍັງ ແລະ ການປະພຶດທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ຕ້ອງປ່ຽນແປງ.” ທ່ານ ຮຸກ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ການປະພຶດຂອງ ລັດຖະບານ ອີຣ່ານ ແມ່ນບໍ່

ເປັນທຳຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ປະຊາຊົນ ອີຣ່ານ ເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າ ມັນ

ບໍ່ຍຸຕິທຳທີ່ລະບອບການປົກຄອງໄດ້ເອົາລູກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າມາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ແລະ ວ່າລະບອບ

ການປົກຄອງດຽວກັນ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມຢ່າງໜັກ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຄົນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງໄດ້ຮັບ

ວີຊາ ສະຫະລັດ.” ທ່ານ ຮຸກ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳເຖິງການຢືນຢັນຂອງທ່ານ ໃນວີດີໂອທີ່

ເປີດເຜີຍໃນທວິດເຕີ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 11 ທັນວາທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ, ມັນເປັນ “ການຫຼອກລວງ”

ສຳລັບພວກຜູ້ນຳຂອງລັດຖະບານ ອີຣ່ານ ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນໃຫ້ສາທາລະນະຮຽກ

ຮ້ອງ “ໃຫ້ ອາເມຣິກາ ໄປຕາຍ” ເພື່ອສົ່ງພວກລູກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າມາ ສະຫະລັດ ສຳລັບ

ຈຸດປະສົງການສຶກສາ.

ທ່ານ ​ຮຸກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ພະ​ແນກ​ພາ​ສາ ເປີ​ເຊຍ​ ວ່າ “ພວກນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ພວກ

ເຮົາຫວັງຈະປ່ຽນ, ໃນການເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ ເພື່ອອະນາຄົດທີ່ດີກວ່າ

ເກົ່າສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນ ອີຣ່ານ.”

ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ຫ້າມ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ນັ້ນ, ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​

ສືບຕໍ່ ການອອກວີຊາໃຫ້ນັກສຶກສາ ອີຣ່ານ, ໃຫ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມຂະບວນການຄັດເລືອກ

ແລະ ການກວດສອບ.

ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ NBC ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນນີ້​ວ່າ ຄອບ​

ຄົວຊາວ ອາເມຣິກັນ ທີ່ຖືກຄວບຄຸມຕົວໃນ ອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່

ສະຫະລັດ ໃຫ້ປະຕິເສດການອອກວີຊາໃຫ້ລູກຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ອີຣ່ານ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະກົດ

ດັນພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ໃນການປ່ອຍຕົວຊາວ ອາເມຣິກັນ.

ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ NBC ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄອ​ບ​ຄົວ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໄດ້​ມອ​ບ​ລາຍ​ຊື່​ຂອງ​ຄົນ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທີ່​ຖືກ​

ກ່າວຫາວ່າເປັນລູກຫຼານຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ອີຣ່ານ ລວມທັງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຮາຊານ

ຣູຮານີ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແລະ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກ

ສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼາຍຄົນ.

ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ NBC ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ຊື່​ລວມ​ມີ​ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ຂອງ​ຮອງ​

ປະທານຂອງກະຊວງຄອບຄົວ ແລະ ແມ່ຍິງ, ທ່ານນາງ ມາຊູເມ ເອັບເຕກາ

(Masumeh Ebtekar), ແລະ ລູກສາວຂອງໂຄສົກສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ອີຣ່ານ ທ່ານ

ອາລີ ລາຣີຈານີ. ລາຍງານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລາຍຊື່ດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ໄດ້ມາຈາກພີ່ນ້ອງບາງຄົນ

ຂອງຊາວ ອາເມຣິກັນ 4 ຄົນ ແລະ ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ

ຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຖືກກັກຂັງໃນ ອີຣ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາການສອດແນມ ເຊິ່ງພີ່ນ້ອງພວກ

ນັ້ນ ແລະ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດວ່າ ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມຈິງ.

ໃນ​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ໂດຍ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ​ຂ່າວ​ອອນ​ໄລ​ນ໌ ຄາ​ບາ

(Khabar) ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່ານ ລາຣີຈານີ ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານນາງ ເອັບເຕກາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ

ການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງຊາວ ອີຣ່ານ ຫຼາຍຄົນທີ່ຈະມາສຶກສາໃນ ອາເມຣິກາ ເມື່ອທົດສະ

ວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ “ບໍ່ໄດ້ສະແດງເຖິງການຮັບຮອງຢ່າງຈຳເປັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມເປັນເຈົ້າ

ໂລກຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍລັດຖະບານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ຜູ້​ອ່ານ​ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ໃນ​ບົດ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແມ່ນບໍ່​ປະ​ທັບ​ໃຈ​ກັບ​ການ

ໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນ ແລະ ໃຫ້ທັດສະນະຄະຕິດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສຶກສາໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ຂອງລູກ

ຊາຍຂອງລາວວ່າ ຂັດແຍ້ງກັບບົດບາດທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງລາວໃນການປະຕິວັດ ອິສລາມ

ເມື່ອປີ 1979 ທີ່ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມແຕກແຍກ ໃນສາຍພົວພັນກັບ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ.

The U.S. State Department is looking into complaints from Iranians who say they do not have the same access to U.S. student visas as family members of Iranian officials.



In an exclusive interview with VOA Persian at the State Department, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said Washington is reconsidering the student visas of family members of Iranian officials.



Hook said the U.S. sees it unfair to other Iranians who are barred from entering the U.S. because Washington considers Iran an exporter of global terrorism. Iran is one of seven countries whose citizens are limited in travel to the U.S. after President Donald Trump declared an immigration ban last spring that was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.



Students, however, have a special exemption from the travel ban — 12,783 Iranians studied in the U.S. in2017 and 2018. But earlier this month, Iranian Twitter users complained about visas going to students who were related to Iranian officials while other applications languished.

In response, Hook posted a video on the U.S. State Department's Farsi Twitter account Dec. 11, raising the prospect of revoking U.S. visas issued to students related to Iranian leaders. Hook said the Trump administration was working to respond to questions from Iranian Twitter users.

"One of the consequences of (Iran) being the No. 1 state sponsor of terrorism in the world is that it causes the U.S. and other countries to have to impose visa restrictions," Hook told VOA Persian in an interview Dec. 13 that was broadcast Monday on VOA Persian's News at Nine program.

Tehran does not share "sufficient" information about Iranians who apply for U.S. visas, Hook said. Iranian authorities "know what they need to do (and) the behaviors that they need to change," he added. Hook said the Iranian government's behaviors are unfair to its citizens.

"The Iranian people understand that it is unfair for the regime to have its children here, and that same regime makes it very hard for its own people to get (U.S.) visas," he said.

Hook also repeated his assertion, made in the Dec. 11 Twitter video, that it is "hypocrisy" for the leaders of an Iranian government that encourages public chants of "Death to America" to also send their children to the U.S. for study purposes.

"These are some of the things that we are looking to change, in getting into a much better place for a better future with the Iranian people," Hook told VOA Persian.

Under the travel ban, U.S. officials said they would continue to issue visas to Iranian students, subject to enhanced screening and vetting requirements.

U.S. TV networkNBCreported earlier this month that families of Americans detained in Iran were urging U.S. authorities to deny visas to Iranian officials' children in order to pressure those officials into releasing the Americans.



NBC said the families provided the Trump administration and several U.S. lawmakers with a list of U.S.-based Iranian nationals alleged to be the children or relatives of senior Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani.



The NBC report said other people on the list include the son of Iranian Vice President for Family and Women's Affairs Masumeh Ebetekar, and the daughter of Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani. The report said the list came from relatives of some of the four Americans and one U.S. legal resident being detained in Iran on espionage charges that those relatives and U.S. authorities have rejected as bogus.



In comments published last month by pro-Larijani Iranian news siteKhabar Online, Ebetekar said the decision of many Iranians to study in America in past decades "does not necessarily denote an approval of the hegemonic nature of the U.S. and its administrative policies."



Most readers who commented on the article were unimpressed by the comment and viewed her son's study in the U.S. as contradicting her active role in the 1979 Islamic Revolution that ruptured Iran's relations with Washington.