ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ດີ້ນຮົນ ຊອກຫາຂໍ້ແກ້ໄຂ ຕໍ່ການຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼ ຂອງ ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນ

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນກຳລັງດີ້ນຮົນທີ່ຈະຊອກຫາຂໍ້ແກ້ໄຂຕໍ່ຕົວເລກທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ມານຳພໍ່ແມ່ ຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນ ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ເມັກຊິໂກ. ນັກຂ່າວປະຈຳສະພາຂອງວີໂອເອ ແຄເທີຣິນ ກິບສັນ (Catherine Gypson) ມີລາຍ ງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ເດັກນ້ອຍຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 40 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຄວບຄຸມຕົວຢູ່ໃນຕູບຜ້າພວກນີ້ຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ເມັກຊິໂກ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນເດັກນ້ອຍຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ ບໍ່ມີພໍ່ແມ່ຕິດຕາມມານຳ ປະມານ 4,200 ຄົນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມຕົກໃຈຕໍ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນສອງສາມອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້, ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ອອກມາກ່າວປ້ອງກັນຕົນເອງ.

ທ່ານ ອາເລຮານໂດຣ ມາຢໍຄາສ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຂັບໄລ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຄືລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເຮັດ. ພວກເຮົາຮັບເອົາເດັກນ້ອຍພວກນັ້ນ ແລະເອົາເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປໄວ້ຢູ່ບ່ອນເບິ່ງແຍງ ແລະ ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງຫ້ອງການສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະ ການບໍລິການມະນຸດ, ຈົນກວ່າພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກເບິ່ງແຍງໂດຍພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນອາດເປັນຍ້ອນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງທັດສະນະຄະຕິທີ່ວ່າ, ພາຍ ໃຕ້ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ, ຕອນນີ້ ອາເມຣິກາ ແມ່ນໃຫ້ການຕ້ອນຮັບຕໍ່ພວກຜູ້ຂໍລີ້ໄພຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ອົງການການຄຸ້ມຄອງເຫດສຸກເສີນລັດຖະບານກາງຕອນນີ້ແມ່ນກຳລັງກ້າວເຂົ້າມາຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເຈັນ ຊາກີ, ໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂາວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຫຼາຍບາດກ້າວທີ່ທ່ານປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີຮູ້ສຶກຈະຊ່ວຍໄດ້, ບໍ່ແມ່ນກາຍເປັນການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາສຸດທ້າຍ, ແຕ່ຊ່ວຍເລັ່ງການດຳເນີນການ, ຊ່ວຍຮັບປະກັນວ່າປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ທີ່ຂ້າມເຂດຊາຍແດນແມ່ນສາມາດເຂົ້າຫາການເບິ່ງແຍ່ງສຸ ຂະພາບ ແລະ ການແພດ. ເຫັນໄດ້ຊັດວ່າຕົວເລກແມ່ນໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍ. ນີ້ແມ່ນສິ່ງທ້າທາຍທີ່ໃຫຍ່.”

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນທີ່ຢ້ຽມຢາມເຂດຊາຍແດນເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານ ໄບ ເດັນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນ ຫາຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນ. ບາງຄົນອ້າງວ່ານະໂຍບາຍຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຂ້າມເຂົ້າມາໃນ ສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານ ເຄວິນ ແມັກຄາທີ, ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນນ້ອຍສະພາຕໍ່າກ່າວວ່າ “ສຸຂະພາບຂອງປະເທດນີ້, ຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະ ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງຄົນອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະ ເຂດຊາຍແດນຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນວຽກ ງານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.”

ຂໍ້ແກ້ໄຂໄລຍະຍາວຕໍ່ການໂຕ້ແຍ້ທີ່ມີມາດົນນານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງແມ່ນຈະຊອກຫາໄດ້ຍາກຍິ່ງກວ່າເກົ່າ.

ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໃນສະພາຕໍ່າແມ່ນມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະຮັບຜ່ານກົດໝາຍທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງກຳມະກອນຊາວ ນາ ແລະ ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ບໍ່ມີເອກະສານທີ່ຖືກພາເຂົ້າມາ ສະຫະລັດ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນຍັງນ້ອຍບໍ່ໃຫ້ຖືກເນລະເທດ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນສອງພາກສ່ວນຂອງແຜນການປະຕິຮູບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ຈະສະໜອງສະຖານະພາບທາງກົດໝາຍສຳລັບສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ 11 ຄົນ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນເງົາມືດນັ້ນ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານ ບອບ ເມເນັນເດສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ລະບົບຂອງພວກເຮົາທັນສະໄໝຂຶ້ນ, ສະໜອງຊ່ອງທາງໃນການໄດ້ຮັບສັນຊາດສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນທີ່ເຮັດວຽກໜັກໃນຊຸມຊົນຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ຮວມຕົວຄອບຕົວໃໝ່ ແລະ ຂະຫຍາຍໂອກາດສຳລັບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ.”

ແຕ່ກົດໝາຍນິຕິບັນຍັດທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງນັ້ນແມ່ນບໍ່ມີໂອກາດທີ່ຈະຖືກຮັບຜ່ານໃນສະພາສູງ, ບ່ອນທີ່ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດມີສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍທີ່ໃກ້ຄຽງທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ປະຕິເສດສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນວ່າເປັນການໃຫ້ອະໄພຍະໂທດແກ່ຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີເອກະສານ.

ທ່ານ ນອມ ອອນສໄຕນ໌ ຈາກສະຖາບັນວິສາຫະກິດອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີວຽກງານ ກ່ຽວ ກັບ ການຮັບມືກັບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ອາດຖືກຮັບຜ່ານໂດຍການສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງສອງພັກການເມືອງ ແລະ ໂຄງການ DACA ແມ່ນຢູ່ລຳດັບທີ່ສູງສຸດຂອງລາຍຊື່ນັ້ນຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ, ມັນໄດ້ມີການສະໜັບສະໜູນຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງສຳລັບພວກນັກຝັນນັ້ນ. ບັນຫາທີ່ຊັບຊ້ອນຕ່າງໆແມ່ນອັນທີ່ປະ ກອບມີຄວາມປອດໄພຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນໂດຍກົງ ແລະ ເສັ້ນໄປສູ່ການໄດ້ຮັບສັນ ຊາດສຳລັບຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ມາຢູ່ ສະຫະລັດ ເປັນເວລາດົນນານ.”

ການນຳໃນສະພາສູງເວົ້າວ່າ ກົດໝາຍທີ່ນ້ອຍກວ່າໃນສະພາຕໍ່າສອງອັນຈະຖືກນຳມາລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນເດືອນເມສານີ້.

U.S. lawmakers are struggling to find solutions to growing numbers of unaccompanied migrant minors arriving at the US-Mexico border. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on the stalemate.

At least forty children detained in these tents at the US-Mexico border….just some of the estimated 4,200 unaccompanied minors who have overwhelmed U.S. authorities in recent weeks, putting the Biden administration on the defensive.

“We did not expel them as the Trump administration did. We took in those children and placed them in the care and custody of Health and Human Services, until we can put them in the custody of a parent.”

The recent surge at the border could be due in part to a perception that, under the new Biden administration, America is now more welcoming to asylum-seekers. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now stepping in to help.

“This is one of the steps that the president felt would help, not become a final solution, but help expedite processing, help ensure that people who are coming across the border are, have access to health and medical care. Clearly the numbers are enormous. This is a big challenge.”

Republicans visiting the border say Biden has made the problem worse – some claiming his policies are allowing suspected terrorists to cross over into the United States.

“The health of this nation, the safety and security of Americans and our border is the job of the president.”

A longer-term solution to the long-running debate over immigration will be even harder to find.

House Democrats are set to pass bills this week that would protect farm workers and undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation – two small parts of Biden’s immigration reform plan that would provide legal status for most of the 11 million immigrants living in the shadows.

“It will modernize our system, offer a path to citizenship for hard-working people in our communities, reunite families and increase opportunities for legal immigration.”

But that sweeping legislation has no chance of passage in the Senate, where Democrats hold the slimmest of majorities and many Republicans reject what they see as amnesty for the undocumented.

“There are pieces on the immigration front that might pass with bipartisan support and DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrials) is certainly at the top of that list, there has been broad bipartisan support for Dreamers. [[JOIN BITES WITH BROLL]] The trickier issues are those involving security at the border directly and a path to citizenship for people who have been in the United States for a significant period of time.”

Senate leadership says those two smaller House bills will come up for a vote in April.