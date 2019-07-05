ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງໃໝ່ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ແລະຜູ້ລົງສະໝັກ
ແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານນາງ Kamala Harris ພວມຖີບໂຕສູງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ສະແດງທັດສະນະຂອງ
ທ່ານນາງອອກມາ ໃນການໂຕ້ວາທີ ຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃນສັບປະດາ
ແລ້ວນີ້ແລ້ວ. ທ່ານນາງແຮຣິສ ໄດ້ທ້າທາຍໂດຍກົງ ຕໍ່ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ
ໂຈ ບາຍເດັນ ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງກຳລັງມີສຽງນຳໜ້າຢູ່ໃນເວລານີ້້້ ລື່ນຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງທ່ານ ເລື້ອງຄວາມ
ພະຍາຍາມຈຳແນກຜິວພັນໃນຊຸມປີ1970. ນັກຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງວີໂອເອ ຈິມ
ມາໂລນ ມີລາຍງານເພີ້ມຕື່ມ ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊີງຕັນ ບ່ອນທີ່ເປັນຈຸດຢືນຂອງ
ການແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຫຼັງຈາກການໂຕ້ວາທີຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ
ຈະມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງຂອງຕາໜ່າງຂ່າວ CNN ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຄະແນນຂອງທ່ານນາງ
ແຄມາລາ ແຮຣິສໄດ້ຖີບໂຕສູງຂຶ້ນໄປເປັນອັບດັບທີ 2 ຕາມຫຼັງທ່ານໂຈ ບາຍເດັນ
ຫຼັງຈາກການໂຕ້ວາທີ ຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດສັບປະດາແລ້ວນີ້ ທີ່ຖ່າຍທອດອອກອາກາດ
ທາງໂທລະພາບຂອງຕາໜ່າງຂ່າວ NBC.
ທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣິສ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າໄດ້ຮັບການກະຕຸ້ນ ຈາກຊ່ວງນາທີສຳຄັນ ໃນການໂຕ້ວາທີ
ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ທ້າທາຍໂດຍກົງຕໍ່ຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ທ່ານບາຍເດັນທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານ
ບັງຄັບໃຊ້ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ລົດເມຂອງໂຮງຮຽນຫຼວງ ເພື່ອນຳສົ່ງພວກ
ນັກຮຽນ ໂດຍບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການຈຳແນກສີຜິວ ໃນຊຸມປີ 1970 ນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານນາງ ແຄມາລາ ແຮຣິສ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານກໍໄດ້ປະກອບສ່ວນ
ກັບພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານການໃຊ້ລົດເມ. ແລະຢູ່ໃນລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ກໍມີເດັກນ້ອຍ
ແມ່ຍິງຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ຊຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນຈຳພວກພົນລະເມືອງຊັ້ນ 2 ທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໄປປະປົນຢູ່ໃນໂຮງຮຽນ
ຂອງລາວ ແລະລົດເມກໍໄດ້ເອົາລາວໄປສົ່ງໂຮງຮຽນແຕ່ລະມື້. ແລະເດັກນ້ອຍຜູ້ຍິງຄົນນັ້ນແຫຼ໋ະ ແມ່ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ.”
ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ທ່ານບາຍເດັນ ງົງໄປໝົດ ດ້ວຍຄຳຕິຕຽນດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະໄດ້ປົກປ້ອງປະຫວັດ
ຂອງຕົວເອງ ດ້ານສິດທິພົນລະເຮືອນ ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນອະດີດສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ
ແລະຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.
ທ່ານໂຈ ບາຍເດັນ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຍືດ
ກົດໝາຍ ມາດຕາວ່າດ້ວຍສິດການລົງຄະແນນສຽງເປັນເວລາ 25 ປີ! ຕົກມາ
ເຖິງດຽວນີ້ ພວກເຮົາມາຮອດບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາ ໄດ້ມີຄະແນນສຽງ 98 ສຽງ
ໃນຈຳນວນ 98 ສຽງ ໃນສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ. ນອກນັ້ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຍັງໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້
ຢ່າງແຂງຂັນວ່າໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຮັບມືກັບຄວາມຄິດທີ່ຈະປະຕິເສດບໍ່ໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນ
ເຂົ້າເຖິງໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດນຳ.”
ບັດນີ້ທ່ານນາງແຮຣິສ ໄດ້ຂະຍັບຕົວຂຶ້ນໂດຍໄດ້ຄະແນນນຳໜ້າ ໃນຈຳພວກລົງ
ແຂ່ງຂັນດ້ວຍກັນ ອັນມີ ທ່ານບາຍເດັນນຳ, ມີສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກລັດເວີມັນ
(Vermont) ທ່ານ Bernie Sanders ແລະທ່ານນາງ Elizabeth Warren
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກລັດຈາກລັດມາຊາຈູແຊັສ ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງກໍໄດ້ຮັບແຮງກະຕຸ້ນຂຶ້ນ
ມາແດ່ ຈາກການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງ ຄັ້ງຫຼັ້າສຸດນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານ John Fortier ຈາກສູນກາງນະໂຍບາຍສອງພັກການເມືອງ ກ່າວວ່າ
“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານນາງ Kamala Harris ໄດ້ໂຜ່ໂຕອອກມາຢູ່ແຖວໜ້າ
ຂ້ອນຂ້າງດີສົມຄວນ ຈາກການໂຕ້ວາທີຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດນີ້. ທ່ານໂຈ ບາຍເດັນ ເປັນຜູ້
ນຳໜ້າຢູ່ ແຕ່ແມ່ນຍ້ອນ ຍັງມີຜູ້ໜັບສະໜຸນ ບາງທີ ກໍອາດອ່ອນລົງແດ່. ປະຊາຄົມ
ອາຟຣິກກັນ-ອາເມຣິກັນ ແມ່ນຍັງຢູ່ກັບ ທ່ານບາຍເດັນ ໃນການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງ
ໃນມື້ນີ້. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານນາງ Kamala Harris ແມ່ນໄດ້ສະແດງອອກມາ
ໄດ້ດີຫລາຍ ໃນການໂຕ້ວາທີ ແລະທ່ານນາງ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ທີ່ສາມາດ
ກ່າວຕໍ່ກຸ່ມນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງມີ 25 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດນັ້ນ.”
ທ່ານບາຍເດັນ ໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ນຳໜ້າມາຕັ້ງແຕ່ມື້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ໃນຕົ້ນປີນີ້ ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.
ແຕ່ ດັ່ງທີ່ ທ່ານ Kyle Kondik ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານທາງການເມືອງ ຜູ້ນຶ່ງໄດ້ເວົ້າໄປນັ້ນ
ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ບັດນີ້ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ຢູ່ໃນທ່າຄອນແຄນ ຊຶ່ງເພິ່ນກ່າວວ່າ “ແລະມັນກໍຈະເປັນ
ການທົດສອບສຳລັບທ່ານບາຍເດັນ ທີ່ວ່າ ທ່ານຍັງຈະສາມາດຮັກສາໄວ້ລະດັບ
ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນໃຫ້ຄົງທີ່ໄດ້ຫລືບໍ່. ຈະແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກທີ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບ
ສະໜຸນທ່ານນັ້ນ ແມ່ນມາຈາກພື້ນຖານຂອງຄວາມດີງາມ ໃຈບຸນທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ
ຈາກສະໄໝ ທ່ານໂອບາມາ, ການເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງເພິ່ນ ແລະຊື່ສຽງ
ຂອງເພິ່ນແມ່ນບົ່ງຊັດແລ້ວ? ຫຼືບໍ່ ກໍມີບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງ ທີ່ເລິກລົງໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ.
ກ່ຽວກັບລະດັບຂອງການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ທີ່ຈະສາມາດຊ່ອຍເພິ່ນ ຢືນຢັດ ຢູ່ໄດ້
ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ.”
ນອກນັ້ນການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງເທື່ອນີ້ ຍັງສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ພວກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຫຼາຍໆຄົນ
ຍັງມອງເຫັນວ່າທ່ານບາຍເດັນ ເປັນຄົນມີແນວທາງປານກາງ ແລະມອງເຫັນທ່ານວ່າ
ເປັນຜູ້ສະໝັກທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ຈະປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໃນປີໜ້າ ຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງນັກວິເຄາະ Andra Gillespie ນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານນາງ Andra Gillespie ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ Emory ກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ເບິ່ງ
ຄືວ່າ ທ່ານບາຍເດັນ ລົງທຶນໃສ່ ກໍຄືຄວາມຈິງທີ່ວ່າ ມັນມີພວກລົງປ່ອນບັດຂັ້ນປະຖົມມະເລີກທີ່ເປັນຄົນແນວທາງປານກາງໂດຍສະເພາະ ພວກທີ່ອາດຈະເປັນ
ພວກທີ່ມັກອິດສະຫຼະເສລີ ໃນບາງເລື້ອງ ແຕ່ກໍບໍ່ເປັນອິດສະຫຼະໃນເລື້ອງອື່ນ
ເຊັ່ນ ທ່ານ Bernie Sanders ຫຼືບໍ່ ກໍແມ່ນທ່ານນາງ Elizabeth Warren
ທີ່ຈະຮວມຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງນີ້. ແລະນັ້ນມັນກໍອາດຈະພາໃຫ້ເພິ່ນໄປຕົກຢູ່ໃນ
ລະດັບທີ່ຢູ່ຢ່າງສະບາຍກັບເພິ່ນ.”
ການໂຕ້ວາທີຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປ ຈະມີຂຶ້ນດົນກວ່າ 2 ຄືນ ໃນເດືອນນີ້
ໃນນະຄອນດິທຣອຍ ລັດມິຊິແກນ.
New polls show California Senator and Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris surging after her performance in last week's first Democratic candidates' debate.Harris directly challenged former Vice President Joe Biden, the current frontrunner, over his opposition to some racial desegregation efforts back in the 1970's.VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington on where the Democratic race stands after the first set of debates.
A new CNN poll shows Kamala Harris surging into second place behind Joe Biden following last week's Democratic debates broadcast by NBC.
Harris apparently got a boost from a key moment in the debate when she directly challenged Biden's opposition to government-mandated busing efforts to desegregate public schools in the 1970's.
Sen. Kamala Harris, Democratic Candidate:
"You also worked with them to oppose busing.And there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her schools and she was bused to school every day.And that little girl was me."
Biden appeared stung by the criticism and defended his own civil rights record as a former senator and vice president.
Joe Biden, Democratic Candidate:
"I am the guy who extended the Voting Rights Act for 25 years!We got to a place where we got 98 out of 98 votes in the United States Senate doing it.I have also argued very strongly that we in fact deal with the notion of denying people access to the ballot box."
Harris has now moved into the top tier of contenders that includes Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who also got a boost in the latest polls.
John Fortier, Bipartisan Policy Center:
"I think Kamala Harris really did come out of this debate pretty well. Joe Biden is a frontrunner but holds a lot of support that is, perhaps, weak.The African American community is very with Joe Biden in the polls today.I think Kamala Harris really made a play for that in the debate and she would be a candidate who would speak to that group that is 25 percent of the electorate of the Democratic Party."
Biden has been the frontrunner since he entered the race earlier this year.But he now appears vulnerable, says expert Kyle Kondik.
Kyle Kondik, Political Analyst:
"And it will be a test for Biden as to whether he can maintain his level of support.Is his level of support just based on generic goodwill from the Obama years, his vice presidential tenure and his name identification?Or is there something deeper about Biden's level of support that will help him withstand what is to come?"
The polls also show that many Democrats still see Biden as a moderate and regard him as perhaps the strongest candidate to take on President Trump next year, says Andra Gillespie.
Andra Gillespie, Emory University:
"What Biden is kind of banking on is the fact that there are lots of moderate primary voters in particular who may be liberal on some things but are not as liberal as, say, Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren would be in the election.And so there might be a higher comfort level with him."
The next Democratic debate will be held over two nights later this month in Detroit, Michigan.
