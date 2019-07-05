ການຢັ່ງ​ຫາງ​ສຽງໃໝ່ ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ສະໝັກ

ແຂ່ງຂັນ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທ່ານ​ນາງ Kamala Harris ພວມຖີບໂຕສູງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ທັດ​ສະ​ນະ​ຂອງ​

ທ່ານ​ນາງອອກມາ ໃນ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີ ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດຂອງພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ໃນ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ

​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ແລ້ວ. ທ່ານ​ນາງແຮຣິ​ສ ໄດ້​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ​ ຕໍ່ອະ​ດີດຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ

ໂຈ ບາຍ​ເດັນ ຜູ້​ຊຶ່ງກຳລັງມີສຽງນຳໜ້າຢູ່ໃນເວລານີ້້້ ລື່ນຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງທ່ານ ເລື້ອງຄວາມ​

ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຈຳແນກຜິວພັນໃນ​ຊຸມປີ1970. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຈິມ

ມາ​ໂລນ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ ຈາກ​ນະຄອນ​ຫຼວງວໍ​ຊີງ​ຕັນ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ເປັນຈຸດຢືນຂອງ

ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຂອງພັກ​ເດ​ໂມແຄຣັດ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ

ຈະມີ​ລາຍ​ລະອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ການ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ຕາ​ໜ່າງ​ຂ່າວ CNN ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ຄະແນນຂອງທ່ານ​ນາງ

ແຄ​ມາ​ລາ ແຮ​ຣິ​ສໄດ້ຖີບໂຕສູງຂຶ້ນໄປ​ເປັນອັບ​ດັບ​ທີ 2 ຕາມ​ຫຼັງ​ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ບາຍ​ເດັນ

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີ​ ຂອງພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດສັບປະດາແລ້ວນີ້ ທີ່​ຖ່າຍ​ທອດ​ອອກ​ອາ​ກາດ

​ທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ຕາ​ໜ່າງ​ຂ່າວ NBC.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຮ​ຣິ​ສ ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ກະ​ຕຸ້ນ ຈາກ​ຊ່ວງ​ນາ​ທີ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ໃນ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີ

ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງໄດ້​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ​ຕໍ່ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ ​ທ່ານ​ບາຍ​ເດັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​

ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ລົດ​ເມຂອງໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ຫຼວງ ​ເພື່ອນຳ​ສົ່ງພວກ​

ນັກ​ຮຽນ ໂດຍບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການຈຳແນກສີຜິວ ໃນຊຸມ​ປີ 1970 ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຄ​ມາ​ລາ ແຮ​ຣິ​ສ ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກອບ​ສ່ວນ​

ກັບ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເພື່ອຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ໃຊ້ລົດເມ. ແລະຢູ່ໃນ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລີ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ​ກໍມີເດັກນ້ອຍ

ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ຊຶ່ງ​ຢູ່ໃນຈຳພວກ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງ​ຊັ້ນ 2 ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າໄປປະ​ປົນຢູ່ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ

​ຂອງ​ລາວ ແລະລົດ​ເມກໍໄດ້ເອົາລາວໄປສົ່ງໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ມື້​. ແລະ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ຜູ້​ຍິງຄົນນັ້ນແຫຼ໋ະ ແມ່ນ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ.”

ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບາຍ​ເດັນ ​ງົງໄປໝົດ ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄຳ​ຕິ​ຕຽນ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ປະຫວັດ

​ຂອງ​ຕົວ​ເອງ ​ດ້ານ​ສິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອະດີດສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ

​ແລະ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ.

ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ບາຍ​ເດັນ ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້ຍືດ

ກົດ​ໝາຍ ມາດ​ຕາ​ວ່າດ້ວຍສິດ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງເປັນເວລາ 25 ປີ! ຕົກມາ

ເຖິງດຽວນີ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມາ​ຮອດ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ໄດ້ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ 98 ສຽງ

ໃນຈຳນວນ 98 ສຽງ ໃນສະພາສູງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ນອກນັ້ນຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​

ຢ່າງ​ແຂງ​ຂັນວ່າໃຫ້ພວກ​ເຮົາຮັບມື​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ທີ່​ຈະປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຜູ້​ຄົນ

​ເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ໜ່ວຍປ່ອນ​ບັດນຳ.”

ບັດນີ້ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແຮ​ຣິ​ສ ໄດ້​ຂະ​ຍັບ​ຕົວ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໂດຍໄດ້ຄະແນນນຳ​ໜ້າ ໃນຈຳພວກ​ລົງ

​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ດ້ວຍ​ກັນ ອັນ​ມີ ທ່ານ​ບາຍ​ເດັນນຳ, ມີສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ເວີມັນ

(Vermont) ທ່ານ Bernie Sanders ແລະທ່ານ​ນາງ Elizabeth Warren

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ຈາກ​ລັດຈາກ​ລັດ​ມາ​ຊາ​ຈູ​ແຊັ​ສ ຜູ້​ຊຶ່ງກໍໄດ້ຮັບແຮງ​ກະ​ຕຸ້ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​

ມາ​ແດ່ ຈາກ​ການ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງ​ສຽງ​ ຄັ້ງ​ຫຼັ້າ​ສຸດ​ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ John Fortier ຈາກ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ສອງ​ພັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຄິດ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ Kamala Harris ໄດ້​ໂຜ່ໂຕ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ແຖວ​ໜ້າ

ຂ້ອນ​ຂ້າງ​ດີສົມຄວນ ຈາກ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີ​ຄັ້ງ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດນີ້. ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ບາຍ​ເດັນ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​

ນຳ​ໜ້າຢູ່ ແຕ່​ແມ່ນຍ້ອນ ຍັງມີ​ຜູ້​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ ບາງ​ທີ ກໍອາດ​ອ່ອນ​ລົງແດ່. ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ

​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິກ​ກັນ-ອາ​ເມຣິ​ກັນ ແມ່ນ​ຍັງຢູ່ກັບ ທ່ານ​ບາຍ​ເດັນ ໃນ​ການ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງ​ສຽງ

ໃນ​ມື້​ນີ້. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ ຄິດ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ Kamala Harris ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງອອກມາ

ໄດ້ດີຫລາຍ ໃນ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​

ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ກຸ່ມນັ້ນ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ 25 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຂອງຜູ້​ມີ​ສິດ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ ຂອງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດນັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ​ບາຍ​ເດັນ ໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້​ນຳໜ້າມາຕັ້ງແຕ່ມື້ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ປີ​ນີ້ ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.

ແຕ່ ດັ່ງທີ່ ທ່ານ Kyle Kondik ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ຜູ້ນຶ່ງໄດ້ເວົ້າໄປນັ້ນ

ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ບັດນີ້ ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ ຢູ່ໃນທ່າຄອນແຄນ ຊຶ່ງເພິ່ນກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ແລະ​ມັນ​ກໍຈະ​ເປັນ

​ການ​ທົດ​ສອບສຳ​ລັບ​ທ່ານ​ບາຍ​ເດັນ ​ທີ່ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດຮັກ​ສາ​ໄວ້ລະ​ດັບ

ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ໃຫ້​ຄົງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ຫລືບໍ່. ຈະ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ ພວກ​ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​

ສະ​ໜຸນທ່ານ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ມາ​ຈາກພື້ນ​ຖານຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ດີ​ງາມ ໃຈ​ບຸນທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ

ຈາກ​ສ​ະໄໝ ທ່ານ​ໂອ​ບາ​ມາ, ການເປັນຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ ແລະ​ຊື່ສຽງ

ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ​ແມ່ນ​ບົ່ງ​ຊັດ​ແລ້ວ? ຫຼື​ບໍ່ ກໍ​ມີ​ບາງ​ສິ່ງບາງ​ຢ່າງ ທີ່​ເລິກ​ລົງ​ໄປ​ກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລະ​ດັບ​ຂອງກ​ານ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດຊ່ອຍ​ເພິ່ນ ຢືນ​ຢັດ ຢູ່​ໄດ້

ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.”

ນອກນັ້ນການ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງ​ສຽງເທື່ອນີ້ ຍັງ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ພວກເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄົນ

ຍັງມອງ​ເຫັນວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ບາຍ​ເດັນ ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ມີແນວທາງປານກາງ ແລະ​ມອງເຫັນ​ທ່ານວ່າ​

ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່​ຈະ​ປະ​ເຊີນໜ້າ​ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ປີ​ໜ້າ ຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ Andra Gillespie ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ Andra Gillespie ຈາກມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ Emory ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເບິ່ງ

ຄືວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບາຍ​ເດັນ ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ໃສ່ ກໍຄືຄວາມ​ຈິງທີ່​ວ່າ ມັນ​ມີ​ພວກ​ລົງ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ຂັ້ນ​ປະຖົມມະເລີກທີ່ເປັນ​ຄົນແນວທາງປານກາງໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ ພວກ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເປັນ

​ພວກ​ທີ່​ມັກອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ເສລີ ໃນ​ບາງ​ເລື້ອງ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະໃນເລື້ອງອື່ນ

ເຊັ່ນ ທ່ານ Bernie Sanders ຫຼື​ບໍ່ ກໍ​ແມ່ນທ່ານ​ນາງ Elizabeth Warren

ທີ່​ຈະຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ນີ້. ແລະ​ນັ້ນມັນກໍ​ອາດ​ຈະພາໃຫ້ເພິ່ນໄປຕົກຢູ່ໃນ

ລະ​ດັບ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ຢ່າງ​ສະ​ບາຍກັບ​ເພິ່ນ.”

ການ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ຄັ້ງ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ຈະ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນດົນກວ່າ 2 ຄືນ​ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້

ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ດິ​ທ​ຣອຍ ລັດ​ມິ​ຊິແກນ.

New polls show California Senator and Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris surging after her performance in last week's first Democratic candidates' debate.Harris directly challenged former Vice President Joe Biden, the current frontrunner, over his opposition to some racial desegregation efforts back in the 1970's.VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington on where the Democratic race stands after the first set of debates.



A new CNN poll shows Kamala Harris surging into second place behind Joe Biden following last week's Democratic debates broadcast by NBC.



Harris apparently got a boost from a key moment in the debate when she directly challenged Biden's opposition to government-mandated busing efforts to desegregate public schools in the 1970's.



Sen. Kamala Harris, Democratic Candidate:

"You also worked with them to oppose busing.And there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her schools and she was bused to school every day.And that little girl was me."



Biden appeared stung by the criticism and defended his own civil rights record as a former senator and vice president.



Joe Biden, Democratic Candidate:

"I am the guy who extended the Voting Rights Act for 25 years!We got to a place where we got 98 out of 98 votes in the United States Senate doing it.I have also argued very strongly that we in fact deal with the notion of denying people access to the ballot box."



Harris has now moved into the top tier of contenders that includes Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who also got a boost in the latest polls.



John Fortier, Bipartisan Policy Center:

"I think Kamala Harris really did come out of this debate pretty well. Joe Biden is a frontrunner but holds a lot of support that is, perhaps, weak.The African American community is very with Joe Biden in the polls today.I think Kamala Harris really made a play for that in the debate and she would be a candidate who would speak to that group that is 25 percent of the electorate of the Democratic Party."



Biden has been the frontrunner since he entered the race earlier this year.But he now appears vulnerable, says expert Kyle Kondik.



Kyle Kondik, Political Analyst:

"And it will be a test for Biden as to whether he can maintain his level of support.Is his level of support just based on generic goodwill from the Obama years, his vice presidential tenure and his name identification?Or is there something deeper about Biden's level of support that will help him withstand what is to come?"

The polls also show that many Democrats still see Biden as a moderate and regard him as perhaps the strongest candidate to take on President Trump next year, says Andra Gillespie.



Andra Gillespie, Emory University:

"What Biden is kind of banking on is the fact that there are lots of moderate primary voters in particular who may be liberal on some things but are not as liberal as, say, Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren would be in the election.And so there might be a higher comfort level with him."



The next Democratic debate will be held over two nights later this month in Detroit, Michigan.