ພວກທະຫານເຮືອຢູເຄຣນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຝຶກກແອບໂດຍໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນການຊ້ອມລົບຢູ່ໃນທະເລໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້. ພວກທະຫານເຮືອກໍາລັງໃຊ້ເຮືອລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ​ ຂອງໜ່ວຍທະ​ຫານຍາມຝັ່ງສະຫະລັດທຳການຝຶກແອບຊຶ່ງເຮືອເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຈະຖືກມອບຕໍ່​ໄປໃຫ້ແກ່ກອງທັບເຮືອຢູເຄຣນ. Ostap Yarysh ມີລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ​ຊຶ່ງຖືກບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍໂດຍ Anna Rice ແລະບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ປ.

ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າມືດຢູ່ໃນນະ​ຄອນ​ບາ​ລຕີ​ມໍ (Baltimore) ຂອງລັດ​ແມ​ຣີ​ແລນພວກ ທະຫານເຮືອຢູເຄຣນ ກຳ​ລັງກຽມພ້ອມ ທີ່ຈະທຳ​ການ​ຂັບ​ເຮືອລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ​ປະເພດ Island-class ຂອງໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງ​ສະຫະລັດເຂົ້າໄປໃນອ່າວຊີ​ສ​ປິກ (Chesapeake).

ທະ​ຫານ​ເຮືອ 16 ຄົນຫາກໍ່ສຳເລັດການຝຶກອົບຮົມກັບໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່ຽວກັບວິທີການໃຊ້ເຮືອລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນເຫຼົ່ານີ້. ອີກບໍ່ດົນ, ເຮືອ 3 ລຳກໍຈະຖືກສົ່ງມອບໃຫ້ກອງກຳລັງທະຫານເຮືອຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວກຳ​ລັງປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານຕ້ານການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍຢູ່ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ​ຜືນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ທີ່​ເປັນປິ​ຕຸ​ພູມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ.

ເຮືອດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກຂົນມາຈາກເກາະ​ກວມ ໃນມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກມາຫາເມືອງບາ​ລ​ຕີ​ມໍ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບການບູລະນະຟື້ນຟູຄືນໃໝ່, ປັບ​ປຸງ​ໃຫ້ທັນສະໄໝແລະຕິດ​ອາວຸດຍຸດໂທປະກອນໃສ່.

ທ່ານ​ອີ​ຮໍ ທ​ຣູ​ຄານ (Ihor Trukhan), ສະມາຊິກຂອງກຸ່ມເຮືອ ​ຄຸ້ມກັນກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ໃຫຍ່ ຫລື Escort Boat ກ່າວ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນວ່າ:

"ເມື່ອກຳປັ່ນໄປເຖິງຢູເຄຣນ, ພວກມັນກໍເກືອບວ່າໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຮອບໂລກ ແລ້ວ!"

ນີ້ເປັນເທື່ອທີສອງແລ້ວ ທີ່ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ສະໜອງເຮືອ​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ​ປະເພດນີ້ໃຫ້ ​ແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ, ເຊິ່ງຖືກຈັດວ່າ ເປັນເຮືອຍາມຝັ່ງ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຍາວ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 20 ແມັດ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍລູກເຮືອປະ​ຈຳ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຮືອ​ແບບຖາວອນ.

ທ່ານເຊີ​ຮາຍ ຕຸກ​ມາ​ຈັ​ອ​ຟ (Serhii Tukmachov) ຜູ້ບັນຊາການເຮືອລາດ ຕະເວນກ່າວວ່າ ການຝຶກອົບແອບນີ້ ແມ່ນລໍ້າຄ່າຫລາຍ.

ທ່ານຕຸກ​ມາ​ຈັ​ອ​ຟ (Tukmachov), ຜູ້ບັນຊາການເຮືອລາດຕະເວນກ່າວ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ວ່າ:

“ຕອນທໍາອິດມັນເປັນຕາຢ້ານໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ເຄີຍຂັບເຮືອລາດຕະເວນຄືກັບເຮືອເຫຼົ່ານີ້. ແຕ່ວ່າຫຼັງຈາກຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຟັງຄໍາອະທິບາຍ ແລະທົດລອງ ໃຊ້ດ້ວຍຕົນເອງແລ້ວ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍມີຄວາມຄ່ອງແຄ້ວ ທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການ. ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍມັກມັນຫລາຍ.”

ຄູຝຶກຢູ່ໜ່ວຍທະ​ຫານຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຈະປະເມີນກ່ຽວ​ກັບເວລາ ທີ່ທະ ຫານຢູເຄຣນ ມີ​ຄວາມພ້ອມ ທີ່ຈະຂັບເຮືອລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ທ່ານຕຸກມາຈັ​ອ​ຟ (Tukmachov) ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ອີກວ່າ:

“ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕອບສະໜອງໄດ້ດີທີ່ສຸດຖ້າພວກເຮົາມີຄຳຖາມໃດໆ. ພວກເຮົາ ເຮັດວຽກເຂົ້າກັນໄດ້ດີຫຼາຍ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າພະຍາຍາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ, ສອນພວກ ເຮົາກ່ຽວກັບວິທີທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດ, ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຍັງຈື່ໄວ້ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາເຮັດ ວຽກກັບສິ່ງຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ປະເທດຕ່າງຈາກນີ້ຫລາຍ.”

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະມີສະພາບອາກາດທີ່ມືດມົວກໍ​ຕາມ, ແຕ່ເຮືອລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນກໍເລີ້ມ ເດີນ​ທາງອອກມາ ແລະບັນລຸຄວາມໄວເຕັມສ່ວນທີ່ເກືອບຮອດ 60 ກິໂລແມັດ ຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ. ເຮືອລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ​ນີ້ ເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນ​ດີ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຂອງຄວາມໄວແລະ ຄວາມຄ່ອງຕົວຂອງມັນ.

ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຢູເຄຣນປະຈຳສະຫະລັດ, ທ່ານນາງອອກ​ຊາ​ນາ ມາ​ກາ​ຣັອ​ຟ​ວາ (Oksana Markarova) ເຊື່ອວ່າການເສີມສ້າງກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ເຮືອ ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ປະເທດມີການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວຫ້າວຫັນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນທະ ເລດຳ ແລະທະເລອາ​ຊັອ​ຟ (Azov).

ທ່ານ​ນາງມາ​ກາ​ຣັອ​ຟ​ວາ (Markarova), ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຢູເຄຣນປະຈຳ ສະຫະລັດກ່າວ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຫັນໄດ້ວ່າ ບັນຫານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ສໍາລັບຢູເຄຣນ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ມັນຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນສໍາລັບພາກພື້ນທັງໝົດອີກ​ດ້ວຍ. ພວກເຮົາ ສາມາດເຫັນໄດ້ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການກະທຳຂອງຣັດເຊຍ - ຢູ່ເໜືອທຸກໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ປະສົມ ກັນໃດ​ໆໝົດ ແລະການກະທຳທາງການທະຫານ ແລະການຍຶດເອົາແຫລມ​ໄຄ​ຣ​ເມຍ (Crimea) ແບບຜິດກົດໝາຍ - ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່​ຈະປັບປຸງທ່າ​ທີຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ຢູ່ໃນທະເລດຳ. ແລະແນ່ນອນ, ຖ້າພວກເຮົາປັບປຸງຂີດຄວາມສາມາດ ຂອງກອງທັບເຮືອຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະສາມາດ ຕ້ານຄືນ ການຂົ່ມຂູ່ ເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນໄດ້ ຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິພາບກວ່າເກົ່າ.”

ຄາດວ່າ ພວກທະຫານເຮືອຈະກັບຄືນໄປຍັງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ກີອິບ (Kyiv) ໃນ ທ້າຍເດືອນຕຸລານີ້ແລະກະກຽມການນໍາໃຊ້ເຮືອດັ່ງກ່າວເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຮັກສາຄວາມ ໝັ້ນຄົງສາກົນ ແລະປົກປ້ອງອະທິປະໄຕຂອງຕົນ.

Ukrainian sailors who have been trained by the U.S. Coast Guard are now conducting exercises at sea. The sailors are using U.S. Coast Guard Island-class cutters that will later be passed on to the Ukrainian fleet. Ostap Yarysh has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

A gloomy morning in Baltimore, Maryland. A crew of Ukrainian sailors is getting ready to navigate a U.S. Coast Guard Island-class cutter into Chesapeake Bay.

Sixteen sailors have just completed training with the U.S. Coast Guard on how to operate these cutters. Soon, three of the vessels will be passed along to Ukraine’s naval forces as the country works to counter Russian aggression around its home territory.

The vessels were transported from Guam in the Pacific to Baltimore and have been restored, modernized and fitted with armaments.

Ihor Trukhan, Boat Escort Group Member IN UKRAINIAN:

“When the cutters arrive in Ukraine, they will have almost finished a trip around the globe!”

This is the second time the U.S. has provided Ukraine with cutters, which are defined as a Coast Guard ship at least 20 meters in length with a permanent crew on board.

Patrol boat commander Serhii Tukmachov says the training has been invaluable.

Serhii Tukmachov, Patrol Boat Commander IN UKRAINIAN:

“At first it was a little scary, I’ve never navigated cutters like these ones. But after I listened to explanations and tried it myself, I got the skills I needed. And I love it.”

Trainers with the U.S. Coast Guard will assess when the Ukrainian soldiers are ready to navigate the cutters.

Serhii Tukmachov, Patrol Boat Commander IN UKRAINIAN:

“They are extremely responsive if we have any questions. We get along very well. They are trying to help, teaching us how they do it, but they keep in mind we do things differently back at home.”

Despite the gloomy weather, the cutter made it out and reached its full speed of almost 60 kilometers an hour. The Island-class cutters are known for their speed and maneuverability.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, believes strengthening Ukraine’s fleet will allow the country to be more active in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian Ambassador to the US IN UKRAINIAN:

“We can see that this issue is important not only for Ukraine but for the whole region. We can see Russia’s actions — on top of all the hybrid threats and military action and unlawful annexation of Crimea — the attempts to improve Russia’s position in the Black Sea. And of course, if we improve our navy capabilities, we can counter those threats more effectively.”

The sailors are expected to return to Kyiv by the end of October and prepare to use the vessels to help Ukraine maintain international security and defend its sovereignty.