ພວກທີ່ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຊາວລັດມິຊິແກນ ສົ່ງສັນຍານ ໃນຄໍາວ່າ 'ບໍ່ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມ' ເຖິງ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການຢຸດຍິງໃນກາຊາ

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດານັກເຈລະຈາ ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຢຸດຍິງຊົ່ວຄາວທີ່ຈະຍຸຕິສົງຄາມໃນຂົງເຂດກາຊາ ກ່ອນທີ່ເດືອນສັກສິດ ຣາມາດານ ຂອງຊາວມຸດສະລິມຈະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ ໃນເດືອນມີນານີ້, ຂໍ້ຄວາມຈາກປະຊາຊົນຊາວມິຊິແກນ ເປັນສັນຍານເຖິງຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນສໍາລັບການສະຫນັບສະຫນຸນການຕໍ່ສູ້ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ໄປແລ້ວ ປະມານ 30,000 ຄົນ.

ລຸນຫຼັງການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ລົງຂະແນນສຽງປິດ​ລົງຢູ່ທີ່ລັດມິຊິແກນໃນ​ຕອນ​ກາງ​ຄືນ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້, ຜົນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນວ່າ ​ປະມານ 18 ເປີເຊັນຂອງ​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄຣັດ ​ໃນ​ລັດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງອັນ​ສຳຄັນ, ​ເປັນ​ຂົງເຂດ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍອາຣັບຂະໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່, ​ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນຂີດ​ໝາຍຂອງ​ການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂອງພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າທີ່​ວ່າ "ບໍ່ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມ" ເຊິ່ງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ການຮັບ​ຟັງ​ປະຊາຊົນຊາວມິຊິແກນ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ເພື່ອກົດດັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃຫ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນການຢຸດຍິງຢ່າງຖາວອນ.

ໃນວັນຈັນແລ້ວນີ້, ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວດ້ວຍຄວາມຫວັງວ່າ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກ່ຽວກັບການຢຸດຍິງຊົ່ວຄາວ ແລະການປ່ອຍໂຕຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ອອກຈາກຄຸກຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ເພື່ອແລກປ່ຽນກັບການປ່ອຍໂຕປະກັນຊາວອິສຣາແອລຈາກກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຮັບປະກັນ ໃນວັນທີ 4 ມີນາ.

ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສທີ່ອອກອາກາດຈາກລາຍການ “ຕອນກາງຄືນ ກັບ ແຊັດ ມາຍເອີ” ຂອງໂທລະພາບ NBC, ທ່ານໄດ້ຊີ້ແຈ້ງວ່າ ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງຍຸຕິການສູ້ລົບກັນຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດກາຊາ ສຳລັບວັນຣາມາດານ, ເຊິ່ງຄາດຫວັງວ່າ ຈະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 10 ມີນານີ້.

As negotiators push to secure a temporary cease-fire deal that would halt the Gaza war before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins in March, a message from Michiganders signals anger at President Joe Biden’s support of Israel’s campaign that has killed almost 30,000 Palestinians.

Just after the polls closed in Michigan Tuesday night, early results showed about 18% of Democratic primary voters in the critical swing state, home to a large Arab American constituency, had mark their primary ballots as “uncommitted” as part of the Listen to Michigan campaign to pressure the president to back a permanent cease-fire.

On Monday, Biden said he hoped a deal on a temporary cease-fire and the release of Palestinians from Israeli jails in return for Hamas freeing Israeli hostages would be secured by March 4.

In remarks broadcast Monday on NBC's “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” he indicated that Israel has agreed to halt fighting in Gaza for Ramadan, which is expected to begin on March 10.