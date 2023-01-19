ນັກການທູດຄົນສຳຄັນຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ຈັດການສົນທະນາກັບລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ຂອງອຳນາດການປົກຄອງຕາລິບານ ຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ເພື່ອສົ່ງຂ່າວກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຂອງສາກົນ ຕໍ່ການຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ວາງໄວ້ ຕໍ່ການຊອກຫາວຽກເຮັດ ການສຶກສາ ແລະຊີວິດສາທາລະນະ ຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງ.
ຮອງເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ ທ່ານນາງອາມິນາ ໂມຮຳເມັດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສູງສຸດແມ່ຍິງ ຢູ່ໃນອົງການໂລກດັ່ງກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປເຖິງນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ ໃນຖານະຫົວໜ້າຜູ້ແທນສູງສຸດ ຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.
ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານນາງມີຂຶ້ນເກືອບນຶ່ງເດືອນ ຫລັງຈາກພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຕາລິບານ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມທະວີການປາບປາມທັບມ້າງ ຕໍ່ພວກແມ່ຍິງອັຟການິສຖານ ໂດຍສັ່ງໃຫ້ພວກແມ່ຍິງທັງໝົດ ທີ່ເປັນພະນັກງານອົງການບໍ່ຂຶ້ນກັບລັດຖະບານ (NGO) ໃຫ້ພາກັນຢຸດເຊົາເຮັດວຽກຈົນກວ່າຈະມີຄຳປະກາດຕື່ມອີກ ແລະຫ້າມ ພວກແມ່ຍິງຈາກການເຂົ້າຮຽນຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ. ການຕັດຮອນສິດເສລີພາບເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ແລະຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການຕ່າວປີ້ນຄືນໃນທັນທີ.
ທ່ານນາງໂມຮຳເມັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານອາເມີ ຄານ ມຸດຕາກີ ຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ຈຸດປະສົງການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານນາງ ແມ່ນແນໃສ່ “ເພື່ອເປັນພິຍານຕໍ່ສະພາບການນີ້ຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ” ແລະສົ່ງສານຂອງປະຊາຄົມສາກົນ ຕໍ່ການເຂົ້າເຖິງການສຶກສາຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງແລະເຮັດວຽກ ອີງຕາມພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕາລິບານ.
ທ່ານມຸດຕາກີ ກໍໄດ້ຕຳໜິ ກ່ຽວກັບຂາດການປະສານງານຈາກປະຊາຄົມສາກົນ ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ໃຫ້ການຮັບຮູ້ ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ຍົກ
ເລີກການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ພາກສ່ວນທະນາຄານ ແລະຕໍ່ພວກຜູ້ນຳຕາລິບານ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າເປັນການສ້າງບັນຫາໃຫ້ແກ່ຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ທຳມະດາສາມັນ.
A top U.N. diplomat held talks with the foreign minister of the ruling Taliban in Afghanistan to convey international concern about restrictions they have placed on women's access to work, education and public life.
Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, the highest-ranking woman in the world body, arrived overnight in the capital, Kabul, at the head of a high-level U.N. delegation.
Her visit comes nearly a month after the Islamist Taliban tightened their already sweeping crackdown on Afghan women, ordering most female NGO staff to stop work until further notice and barring girls from attending universities. The latest curbs sparked global outrage and calls for immediately reversing them.
Mohammed told Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in the meeting Wednesday that the purpose of her visit was aimed at "witnessing the situation up close" and delivering the international community's message about women's access to education and work, according to Taliban officials.
Muttaqi in turn complained about a lack of cooperation from the international community to address concerns such as granting recognition to his government and removing sanctions on the banking sector and Taliban leaders, saying they were causing problems for ordinary Afghans.