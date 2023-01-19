ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ​ຄົນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກັ​ບລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ຂອງອຳ​ນາດກ​ານ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ຂ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຂອງ​ສາ​ກົນ​ ຕໍ່​ການ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຮັດ​ແຄບ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ໄວ້ ຕໍ່​ການ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ ແລະ​ຊີ​ວິດສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ ຂອງ​ພວກແມ່​ຍິງ.

ຮອງ​ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການໃຫຍ່​ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ອາ​ມິ​ນາ ໂມ​ຮຳເມັດ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນເຈົ້າໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສູງ​ສຸດແມ່​ຍິງ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອົງ​ການ​ໂລກ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ຊຶ່ງໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງໄປ​ເຖິງ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ກາ​ບູ​ລ ​ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າຜູ້​ແທນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ.

ການ​ຢ້ຽມຢາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເກືອບນຶ່ງ​ເດືອນ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີ​ການ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ທັບ​ມ້າງ ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ໂດຍສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ອົງ​ການ​ບໍ່​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ (NGO) ​ໃຫ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ຈະມີ​ຄຳ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ ແລະ​ຫ້າມ​ ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮຽນ​ຢູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ. ການ​ຕັດ​ຮອນ​ສິດ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ເທື່ອ​ຫລ້າສຸດ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ແລະ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ການຕ່າວ​ປີ້ນ​ຄືນໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໂມ​ຮຳ​ເມັດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ​ອາ​ເມີ​ ຄານ ມຸດ​ຕາ​ກີ ຢູ່​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແມ່ນ​ແນໃສ່ “ເພື່ອເປັນ​ພິ​ຍານ​ຕໍ່ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ນີ້​ຢ່າງ​ໃກ້​ຊິດ” ​ແລະ​ສົ່ງ​ສານ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ສາ​ກົນ ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງແລະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ.

ທ່ານ​ມຸດ​ຕາ​ກີ ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ໜິ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຂາດການ​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ​ຈາກປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ສາ​ກົນ​ ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ໃຫ້​ການຮັບຮູ້ ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຍົກ

ເລີກການ​ລົງ​ໂທດຕໍ່​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ ແລະຕໍ່ພວກຜູ້​ນຳ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຊາວ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ​ສາ​ມັນ.

A top U.N. diplomat held talks with the foreign minister of the ruling Taliban in Afghanistan to convey international concern about restrictions they have placed on women's access to work, education and public life.

Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, the highest-ranking woman in the world body, arrived overnight in the capital, Kabul, at the head of a high-level U.N. delegation.

Her visit comes nearly a month after the Islamist Taliban tightened their already sweeping crackdown on Afghan women, ordering most female NGO staff to stop work until further notice and barring girls from attending universities. The latest curbs sparked global outrage and calls for immediately reversing them.

Mohammed told Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in the meeting Wednesday that the purpose of her visit was aimed at "witnessing the situation up close" and delivering the international community's message about women's access to education and work, according to Taliban officials.

Muttaqi in turn complained about a lack of cooperation from the international community to address concerns such as granting recognition to his government and removing sanctions on the banking sector and Taliban leaders, saying they were causing problems for ordinary Afghans.