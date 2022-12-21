ທ່ານທຣໍາ ປະເຊີນກັບ 4 ຂໍ້ຫາທາງອາຍາ ໃນເຫດການບຸກໂຈມຕີຫໍລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ

ນັບເປັນເທື່ອທໍາອິດຢູ່ໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ​ທີ່ສະພາຕ່ຳໄດ້ ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໃຫ້​ທຳ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີອາເມຣິກັນ. ຄະນະກໍາມະການທີ່ໄດ້ສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບການໂຈມຕີຫໍລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດໃນວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນ ປີ 2021, ໂດຍຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງໃຫ້ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທໍາຈົ່ງດໍາເນີນການ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ 4 ຂໍ້ຫາກັບທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ, ເຊິ່ງລວມທັງໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອການກໍ່ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍນໍາອີກດ້ວຍ. ແຄັດເທີຣີນ ກິບສັນ (Katherine Gypson), ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ VOA ປະຈໍາລັດຖະສະພາ ມີລາຍງານເພີ້ມເຕີມກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນວັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ການສືບສວນທີ່ຍາວນານມາເປັນເວລາປີເຄິ່ງ ກ່ຽວກັບເຫດການ ວັນທີ 6 ມັງ ກອນ ປີ 2021, ເຊິ່ງເປັນການໂຈມຕີຫໍລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງໃນວັນຈັນແລ້ວນີ້ ລຸນຫຼັງການໃຫ້ການ​ຕໍ່​ສະ​ພາ 10 ຄັ້ງ ແລະພະຍານຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການອີກຫຼາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງພັນຄົນ.

ທ່ານເບັນນີ ທັອມສັນ (Bennie Thompson) ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຖ້າພວກເຮົາຫາກຈະຢູ່ລອດໃນຖານະປະເທດຊາດແຫ່ງກົດໝາຍ ແລະປະຊາ ທິປະໄຕ, ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ຈະຕ້ອງບໍ່ມີວັນເກີດຂຶ້ນອີກ.”

ຄະນະກໍາມະການທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບດໍາເນີນການທາງກົດໝາຍທີ່ມາຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ 7 ຄົນ ແລະພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນອີກ 2 ຄົນ, ກໍາລັງສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດດ້ວຍການສະເໜີຄໍາແນະນໍາກ່ຽວກັບບົດບາດໃນການກໍ່ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍຂອງອະ ດີດປະທານາທິບໍ່ດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ.

ທ່ານນາງລິສ ເຊັນນີ (Liz Cheney), ຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໃນວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນ ປີ 2021, ເປັນເທື່ອທໍາອິດທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີອາເມຣິກັນຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດການປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ຂອງທ່ານ ຕາມລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນຂອງປະເທດ ເພື່ອມອບອໍານາດໜ້າທີ່ແບບສັນຕິວິທີໃຫ້ແກ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດຄົນຕໍ່ໄປ.”

ຄະນະກໍາມະການ ບໍ່ສາມາດດໍາເນີນການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ໄດ້, ແຕ່ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ 4 ຂໍ້ ໄປຫາກະຊວງຍຸຕິທໍາສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເພື່ອສືບ​ສວນ 4 ຂໍ້ຫາຕໍ່ທ່ານທຣໍາ.

ທ່ານເຈມີ ຣາສກິນ (Jamie Raskin), ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຄະນະກໍາມະການເຊື່ອວ່າ ມີຫຼັກຖານພຽງພໍ ສໍາລັບການນໍາສະ​ເໜີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາ ເນືື່ອງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ແລະ ໃຫ້ຄວາມອົບອຸ່ນໃຈ ຕໍ່ຜູ້ຄົນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ພົວພັນໃນການໂຈມຕີສະຫະລັດຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ.”

ສະມາຊິກສະພາຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ຈະຕ້ອງຖືກຂໍ້ຫາ ຂັດຂວາງການປະຕິບັດການສືບສວນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດເພື່ອສໍ້ໂກງສະຫະລັດ, ແລະສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດເພື່ອສ້າງຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນສິ່ງສຸດທ້າຍທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງປອມຂຶ້ນມາ ໂດຍເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງແຜນການໃນການຍົກເລີກຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2020.

ທ່ານເຈມີ ຣາສກິນ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈກ່ຽວກັບແຮງດຶງດູດໃນການອ້າງອີງຂອງແຕ່ລະຄັ້ງ ຄືພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງປະຕິບັດຢູ່ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ດັ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈຂະໜາດຂອງອາຊະຍາກໍາທີ່ຕໍ່ຕ້ານປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ທີ່ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍຢູ່ໃນບົດລາຍງານ, ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ກ້າວເຂົ້າໄປໃນບ່ອນທີ່ຄວາມເປັນຈິງ ແລະກົດໝາຍເປັນຜູ້ນໍາພວກເຮົາໄປ ແລະພວກເຂົາກໍນໍາພວກເຮົານະທີ່ນີ້.”

ຄະນະກໍາມະການຍັງໄດ້ແນະນໍາໃຫ້ຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຫາ ຕໍ່ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ທ່ານຈອນ ອິສແມນ (John Eastman), ແລະການສອບສວນທາງຈັນຍາບັນທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ຕໍ່ປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າທ່ານເຄວິນ ແມັກຄາທີ (Kevin McCarthy), ແລະສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນອີກສາມຄົນ.

ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຕໍານິວິຈານຕໍ່ການດໍາເນີນງານຂອງຄະນະກໍາມະການ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ມີຄວາມຍຸຕິທໍາ ແລະບໍ່ທ່ຽງທໍາ, ແຕ່ຄໍາໃຫ້ການທີ່ເປັນຫຼັກຖານສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ແມ່ນມາຈາກສະມາຊິກພັກ ຂອງທ່ານເອງ.

ທ່ານນາງຊາຣາ ແມັດທິວ (Sarah Matthews), ອະດີດຮອງໂຄສົກຂອງທໍານຽບຂາວກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຖ້າປະທານາທິບໍດີຫາກມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວ ແລະກ່າວສົນທະ ນາກັບປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ, ທ່ານສາມາດອອກມາປາກົດໂຕຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າກ້ອງເກືອບ​ວ່າໃນທັນທີທັນໃດ.”

ລາຍງານຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍກ່ຽວກັບການສືບສວນຂອງຄະນະກໍາມະການກ່ຽວກັບເຫດ ການໂຈມຕີຫໍລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ຈະນໍາອອກມາເຜີຍແຜ່ສູ່ສາທາລະນະໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້.

For the first time in U.S. history, Congress has made criminal referrals for a former American president. The committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol urged the Department of Justice to bring four criminal charges against Donald Trump, including aiding the insurrection. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

The year-and-a-half-long investigation into the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol concluded Monday after 10 public hearings and more than a thousand witnesses.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democrat

“If we are to survive as a nation of laws and democracy, this can never happen again.”

The panel of seven Democratic and two Republican lawmakers making a historic recommendation about former President Donald Trump’s role in the insurrection.

Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican

“January 6, 2021, was the first time one American president refused his constitutional duty to transfer power peacefully to the next.”

The committee cannot pursue criminal charges, but it did make four referrals to the U.S. Department of Justice recommending four charges against Trump.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, Democrat

“The committee believes that more than sufficient evidence exists for a criminal referral of former President Trump for aiding and comforting those at the Capitol who engaged in a violent attack on the United States.”

Lawmakers also said Trump should be charged with obstruction of their investigation, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and conspiracy to make a false statement — the last item in relation to Trump's efforts to appoint false electors as part of a scheme to overthrow the 2020 election results.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, Democrat

“We understand the gravity in each and every referral we are making today, just as we understand the magnitude of the crime against democracy that we describe in our report, but we have gone where the facts and the law lead us and inescapably they lead us here.”

The committee also recommended criminal charges for Trump lawyer John Eastman and ethics investigations into potential Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and three other Republican members of Congress.

Trump has criticized the committee’s work, calling it unfair and unbalanced — but much of the testimony came from members of his own staff.

Sarah Matthews, Former White House Deputy Press Secretary

“If the president had wanted to make a statement and address the American people, he could have been on camera almost instantly.”

The final report on the committee’s investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol will be released to the public this Wednesday.