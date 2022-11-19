ການແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ຂຸ້ນຂ້ຽວ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວໄປຂອງປະເທດມາເລເຊຍ

ຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງຊາວມາເລເຊຍ ພາກັນໄປປ່ອນ​ບັດ ໃນວັນທີ 19 ພະຈິກນີ້ ມັນເປັນການແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນສູງ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີ. ເດບ ກຣູນບວມ (Dave Grunebaum) ມີລາຍງານ ມາເລົ່າສູ່ພວກທ່ານຟັງ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ, ຜູ້ລົງສະໝັກເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແລະພັກການເມືອງຕ່າງໆຂອງມາເລເຊຍ ຕ່າງກໍພາກັນອອກມາໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ.

ມີການໂອ້ລົມສົນທະນາກັນ ນັບແຕ່ໂຕະກາເຟ ໄປຈົນເຖິງລະດັບຊຸມຊົນ ເຊິ່ງເຫັນໄດ້ຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນໃກ້ເຂົ້າມາແລ້ວ, ແຕ່ອາດຈະຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ແຈ່ມແຈ້ງວ່າ ໃຜຄືຜູ້ທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະລຸນຫຼັງການນັບບັດລົງຄະແນນ ສຽງ.

ທ່ານໄຮໂກລ ໂຣສນານ (Heikal Rosnan), ຈາກກຸ່ມເອເຊຍບາວເວີ (Bower Group Asia) ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນອາດເປັນສະຖານະການ ທີ່ມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງ ກ່ຽວກັບຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ເຊິ່ງຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວມັນຄືກັນກັບສະພາທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ພັກ​ໃດ​ກຳ​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນ​ຫຼາຍ, ​ບ່ອນທີ່​ແຕ່​ລະ​ພັກ​ໃນລັດຖະບານປະສົມບໍ່ມີບ່ອນນັ່ງພຽງພໍໃນການຈັດຕັ້ງລັດຖະບານ.ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ໃນທັນທີທັນໃດຫຼັງ​ຈາກນັ້ນ ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນລັດຖະບານເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ກໍຈະ​ຕໍ່​ລອງຜົນປະໂຫຍດ​ກັນ. ໂດຍການໂອ້ລົມສົນທະນາກັນ ແລະຫາ​ທາງກໍ່ຕັ້ງລັດຖະບານປະສົມ ຫຼືກຸ່ມຕ່າງໆຂອງລັດຖະບານປະສົມ.”

ທ່ານອິບຣາຮິມ ຊັບຟຽນ (Ibrahim Suffian), ຈາກສູນກາງຄົ້ນຄວ້າຄວາມຄິດເຫັນ Merdeka ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ເປັນປົກກະຕິຢູ່ໃນປະເທດມາເລເຊຍ ມາເປັນເວລາດົນກວ່າ 60 ປີແລ້ວ, ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ເຄີຍມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃດສໍາ ຄັນຄືກັນກັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນຄັ້ງນີ້.”

ທ່ານອິບບຣາຮິມ ຊັບຟຽນ, ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການ ຢູ່ທີ່ໂຄງການເພື່ອການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຄວາມຄິດເຫັນເມີເດກາ ທີ່ມີສໍານັກງານໃຫຍ່ໃນປະເທດມາເລເຊຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ພັກ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ 3 ​ພັກ ​ຕ່າງ​ກໍມີນະໂຍບາຍປະຊາ​ນິ​ຍົມ, ແຕ່ ມັນມີຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງກັນໃນຮູບແບບທີ່ແຕ່ລະຄົນ​ມອງເຫັນ.

ທ່ານອິບບຣາຮິມ ຊັບຟຽນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພັກ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດບາຣິຊານ (Barisan) ຫຼື​ແນວ​ໂຮມ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນພັກການ ເມືອງທີ່ເກົ່າແກ່ທີ່ສຸດ, ມີອຸດົມການອະນຸລັກຊາດນິຍົມ ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນວາລະຂອງປະເທດມາເລເຊຍ, ແລະປະຊາກອນ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າພື້ນເມືອງຊາວມາເລເຊຍ.”

“ພັກທີສອງ​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ສົມແມ່ນພັກແຫ່ງຊາດເພີຣິກາຕານ (Perikatan) ຫຼືພັກ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດແຫ່ງຊາດ. ນີ້ແມ່ນພັກທີ່ກໍ່ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນມາໃໝ່ ທີ່ມີພື້ນຖານມາຈາກພັກແຫ່ງຊາດບາຣີຊານ ແລະພັກອິສລາມມາເລເຊຍນໍາອີກດ້ວຍ.”

“ພັກທີ​ສາມ​ໃນລັດຖະບານ ແມ່ນ​ແນວ​ໂຮມ​ພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານແບບດັ້ງເດີມ ຄືພັກປາກາຕານ ຮາຣາພານ (Pakatan Harapan), ເຊິ່ງເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດແຫ່ງຄວາມຫວັງ. ພັກດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ມີທ່າອ່ຽງໄປທາງສັງຄົມປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ສະນັ້ນຈຶ່ງມີລັກສະນະເປັນກາງອ່ຽງຊ້າຍເລັກໜ້ອຍ, ເປັນພັກທີ່ມີລັກສະນະຫຼາຍເຊື້ອຊາດ ສະນັ້ນຈຶ່ງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ນິຍົມຂອງຊຸມຊົນໃດນຶ່ງສະເພາະ, ແຕ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ຈາກຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍໃນມາເລເຊຍ.”

ໃນປີ 2018, ພັກພັນ​ທະ​ມິດຝ່າຍຄ້ານໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວໄປນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ມາເລເຊຍໄດ້ຮັບເອກະລາດຈາກອັງກິດໃນປີ 1957, ແຕ່ວ່າ ສອງປີຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ພັກພັນ​ທະ​ມິດດັ່ງກ່າວກໍ​ພັງເນື່ອງຈາກການໂຕນພັກ.

ປະເທດ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ ມີນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ 4 ຄົນ ພາຍໃນໄລຍະເວລາ 5 ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ຜູ້ທີນຶ່ງ ທ່ານນາຈີບ ຣາຊັກ (Rajib Razak), ຜູ້ທີ່ອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ ໃນປີ 2018, ແລະປັດຈຸບັນກໍກໍາລັງຮັບໂທດຂັງຄຸກ ເປັນເວລາ 12 ປີ, ລຸນຫຼັງຖືກຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ​ໃນປີ 2020 ໃນຂໍ້ຫາທີ່ພົວພັນກັບການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງຫຼາຍຕື້ໂດລາ.

ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວກໍາລັງຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໄພເງິນເຟີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍກໍາລັງຟື້ນຟູລະບົບເສດຖະກິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຈາກພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ.

ທ່ານອິບຣາຮິມ ຊັບ​ຟິນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສິ່ງສໍາຄັນທີ່ສຸດ ໃນຄວາມຄິດຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແມ່ນບັນຫາຕ່າງໆກ່ຽວກັບຄ່າຂອງຊີບຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານ ເນື່ອງຈາກຄ່າຈ້າງຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ. ບັນຫາອັນທີສອງແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບລັດຖະບານ ເຊັ່ນ ບັນຫາການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ ແລະບັນ ຫາຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສຂອງລັດຖະບານ. ແລະອັນທີສາມແມ່ນຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່ນອນທາງ ການເມືອງ ໃນເນື້ອຫາທີ່ວ່າ ແມ່ນໃຜຈະມາເປັນຜູ້ບໍລິຫານປະເທດນີ້.”

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ມື້ນີ້, ຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ແຈ່ມແຈ້ງວ່າ ໃຜຈະເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະທີ່ແນ່ນອນ.

Malaysian voters go to the polls November 19th. It’s a highly competitive race in a country that has not had political stability for several years. Dave Grunebaum gives us a preview.

Across the country, Malaysia’s candidates and political parties make their pitches.

From rallies to coffee table conversations, it’s obvious election day is near but there might not be a clear winner right after the votes are counted.

Heikal Rosnan, Bower Group Asia

“A very potential scenario of the election outcome is actually sort of like a hung parliament, where you have each coalition [that] doesn’t have enough seats to actually form a government. I think the immediate aftermath of that is that these coalitions will start horse-trading... talking to each other and trying to form a coalition or coalition of sorts.”

Ibrahim Suffian, Merdeka Center for Opinion Research

“We’ve had regular elections for more than 60-years now in Malaysia and I think it’s never been as competitive as this particular election.”

Ibrahim Suffian, programs director at the Malaysia-based Merdeka Center for Opinion Research, says the three major coalitions all have populist policies but there are differences in the image each one portrays.

Ibrahim Suffian, Merdeka Center for Opinion Research

“The oldest party, Barisan Nasional or National Front, takes on a conservative nationalistic ideology supporting the Malay agenda, Indigenous Malay population agenda.”

“The second coalition is Perikatan Nasional or National Alliance. This is a newly formed coalition that has as its core, a splinter party from Barisan Nasional and also the Malaysian Islamic Party.”

“The third coalition, which is the traditional opposition coalition, is Pakatan Harapan —the Alliance of Hope. This particular coalition has more social democratic leanings so slightly left of center, multiracial in its outlook so not favoring any particular community but strongly supported by the minorities in Malaysia.”

In 2018, an opposition alliance won the general election for the first time since Malaysia gained independence from Britain in 1957, but two-years later that alliance collapsed due to defections.

The country has had four Prime Minsters during the past five-years.

One, Najib Razak, who left office in 2018, is now serving a 12-year prison sentence following a 2020 conviction on charges connected to a multi-billion-dollar graft scandal.

The country is currently struggling with inflation as it tries to rebuild a pandemic-battered economy.

Ibrahim Suffian, Merdeka Center for Opinion Research

“The most important thing on the mind of voters is basically cost of living issues because wages haven’t grown. The second issue is governance, the issue of corruption and the issue of government transparency. The third area is political uncertainty in the context of who’s going to run the country.”

An election just days away that currently has no clear winner in sight.