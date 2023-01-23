ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕາລິບານ ໃນອັຟການິສຖານໄດ້ຈັບຜູ້ຊາຍຫ້າຄົນ ຮວມທັງ 2 ຄົນທີ່ເປັນສັນຊາດຈີນ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາພະຍາຍາມລັກລອບເອົາກ້ອນຫີນທີ່ມີແຮ່ທາດລີທຽມ (lithium) ປະມານ 1,000 ໂຕນ ອອກຈາກປະເທດ.
ການຈັບກຸມ ແລະຍຶດເອົາກ້ອນຫີນ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ເມືອງຈາລາລາບາດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເມືອງຊາຍແດນ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ.
ຄົນສັນຊາດຈີນທັງສອງ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ຮ່ວມມືຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ວາງແຜນ ຂົນສົ່ງແບບຜິດກົດໝາຍ “ຫີນທີ່ມີຄຸນຄ່າ” ໄປຈີນຜ່ານປາກິສຖານ ອີງຕາມພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບລັບ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນລາຍການອອກອາກາດຂອງໂທລະພາບອັຟການິສຖານ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້.
ທ່ານໂມຮຳມາດ ຣາຊູລອາກັບ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສຂອງກະຊວງບໍ່ແຮ່ ແລະນ້ຳມັນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ກະປະມານວ່າ ກ້ອນຫີນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ “ບັນຈຸເຖິງ 30 ເປີເຊັນຂອງແຮ່ທາດລີທຽມ.” ຫີນເຫລົ່ານີ້ໄດ້ “ຖືກຂຸດຄົ້ນຢ່າງລັບໆ” ໃນແຂວງ ນູຣິສຕານ ແລະກູນາ ສອງແຂວງທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ຕິດຊາຍແດນປາກິສຖານ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ປົກຄອງອິສລາມ ໄດ້ຫ້າມການຂຸດຄົ້ນແລະຂາຍແຮ່ທາດລີທຽມ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໄດ້ກັບຄືນເຂົ້າມາກຳອຳນາດຄືນໃນປາກິດສຖານ ເມື່ອເດືອນສິງຫາ 2021 ຫລັງຈາກກໍາລັງສະຫະລັດ ແລະອົງການ NATO ໄດ້ຖອນອອກຈາກປະເທດ.
ອັຟການິສຖານໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ເທິງກອງແຮ່ທາດທີ່ຫາຍາກ ມູນຄ່າ 1 ພັນຕື້ໂດລາ ຮວມທັງແຮ່ທາດທຽມ ຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍ ແຕ່ວ່າສົງຄາມຫລາຍທົດສະວັດ ໄດ້ຂັດຂວາງການພັດທະນາ ບໍ່ແຮ່ຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ.
ທາດລີທຽມ ແມ່ນພາກສ່ວນທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນການສາກໝໍ້ໄຟຄືນ ແລະໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີພະລັງງານສະອາດເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການປ່ຽແປງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ທີ່ຊຸກຍູ້ຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ້ອງການຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ຕໍ່ແຮ່ທາດດັ່ງກ່າວຢູ່ໃນລະດັບສູງ.
ລັດຖະບານຕາລິບານ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນຖືກຮັບຮູ້ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການໂດຍໂລກ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດ ໂດຍສະເພາະຂອບເຂດຈຳກັດ ການເຂົ້າຫາ ວຽກເຮັດງານທຳ ແລະການສຶກສາ ຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງ.
ສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ອັຟການິສຖານ ໃນທັນທີ ຫລັງຈາກຕາລິບານໄດ້ເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ.
Taliban authorities in Afghanistan have arrested five men, including two Chinese nationals, for allegedly trying to smuggle an estimated 1,000 metric tons of lithium-bearing rocks out of the country.
The arrests and the seizure of the rocks were made in the eastern Afghan border city of Jalalabad.
The Chinese nationals and their Afghan collaborators were planning to illegally transport the “precious stones” to China via Pakistan, said Taliban intelligence officials in comments aired Sunday by Afghan television channels.
Mohammad Rasool Aqab, a senior official at the Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, estimated the rocks “contained up to 30% of lithium.” They were “secretly” extracted from Nuristan and Kunar, two of the several Afghan provinces along the border with Pakistan, he added.
The Islamist rulers have banned extraction and sale of lithium since reclaiming power in Afghanistan in August 2021 after all U.S. and NATO troops withdrew from the country.
Afghanistan reportedly sits on an estimated $1 trillion worth of rare earth minerals, including huge deposits of lithium, but decades of war have prevented the development of Afghan mining.
Lithium is a key component in rechargeable batteries and it is used in clean technologies to tackle climate change, pushing global demand for the metal to soaring levels.
The Taliban government has not yet been formally recognized by the world over human rights concerns, particularly its restrictions on women’s access to work and education.
The United States and the Western nations at large imposed economic sanctions on Afghanistan immediately after the Taliban took control.