ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານໄດ້​ຈັບ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຫ້າ​ຄົນ ຮວມ​ທັງ 2 ຄົນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຊາດ​ຈີນ​ ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ລັກ​ລອບ​ເອົາ​ກ້ອນ​ຫີນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ແ​ຮ່ທາດລີ​ທຽມ (lithium) ປະ​ມານ 1,000 ໂຕນ ອອກ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ.

​ການ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ ແລະ​ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ກ້ອນ​ຫີນ ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ເມືອງ​ຈາ​ລາ​ລາ​ບາດ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເມືອງ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກຂອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ການິ​ສ​ຖານ.

​ຄົນສັນ​ຊາດ​ຈີນ​ທັງ​ສອງ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ຊາວ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ ​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ແຜນ ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ແບບ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ “ຫີນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄຸ​ນ​ຄ່າ” ໄປ​ຈີນ​ຜ່ານ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້​າ​ທີ່​ສືບ​ລັບ ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ການອອກ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຂອງໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້.

​ທ່ານ​ໂມ​ຮຳ​ມາດ ຣາ​ຊູ​ລ​ອາ​ກັບ ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້​າ​ທີ່​ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ບໍ່​ແຮ່ ແລະ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ກະ​ປະ​ມານວ່າ ກ້ອນ​ຫີນເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ “ບັນ​ຈຸ​ເຖິງ 30 ເປີ​ເຊັນຂອງແຮ່ທາດ​ລີ​ທຽມ.” ​ຫີນ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ໄດ້ “​ຖືກ​ຂຸດ​ຄົ້ນຢ່າງ​ລັບໆ” ​ໃນ​ແຂວງ ນູ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕານ ແລະ​ກູ​ນາ​ ສອງ​ແຂວງທີ່ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ຕິດຊາຍ​ແດນ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ.

​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ໄດ້​ຫ້າມ​ການ​ຂຸດ​ຄົ້ນ​ແລະ​ຂາຍ​ແຮ່​ທາດລີ​ທຽມ ​ນັບຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ໄດ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ກຳ​ອຳ​ນາດຄືນໃນ​ປາ​ກິດ​ສ​ຖານ ​ເມື່ອເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫາ 2021 ຫລັງ​ຈາກກໍ​າ​ລັງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ອົງ​ການ​ NATO ໄດ້ຖອນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ຕັ້ງຢູ່​ເທິງກອງແຮ່​ທາດ​ທີ່​ຫາ​ຍາກ ມູນ​ຄ່າ​ 1 ພັນ​ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ ຮວມ​ທັງແຮ່​ທາດທຽມ ຢ່າງ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຫລາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ ໄດ້​ຂັດ​ຂວ​າງ​ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ ບໍ່​ແຮ່​ຂອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ທາດ​ລີ​ທຽມ ແມ່ນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ​ໃນ​ການ​ສາກ​ໝໍ້​ໄຟ​ຄືນ ແລະ​ໃຊ້ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ສະ​ອາດເພື່ອ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ການ​ປ່ຽ​ແປງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ ທີ່ຊຸກ​ຍູ້ຄວາມ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ຕໍ່​ແຮ່​ທາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນລະ​ດັ​ບ​ສູງ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ຖືກຮັບ​ຮູ້​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທ​າງກ​ານໂດຍ​ໂລກ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ດ້ານ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ຂອບ​ເຂດ​ຈຳ​ກັດ ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຫາ​ ​ວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ງານ​ທຳ ແລະ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ສ່ວນ​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕໍ່​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ປະ​ເທດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

Taliban authorities in Afghanistan have arrested five men, including two Chinese nationals, for allegedly trying to smuggle an estimated 1,000 metric tons of lithium-bearing rocks out of the country.



The arrests and the seizure of the rocks were made in the eastern Afghan border city of Jalalabad.



The Chinese nationals and their Afghan collaborators were planning to illegally transport the “precious stones” to China via Pakistan, said Taliban intelligence officials in comments aired Sunday by Afghan television channels.



Mohammad Rasool Aqab, a senior official at the Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, estimated the rocks “contained up to 30% of lithium.” They were “secretly” extracted from Nuristan and Kunar, two of the several Afghan provinces along the border with Pakistan, he added.



The Islamist rulers have banned extraction and sale of lithium since reclaiming power in Afghanistan in August 2021 after all U.S. and NATO troops withdrew from the country.



Afghanistan reportedly sits on an estimated $1 trillion worth of rare earth minerals, including huge deposits of lithium, but decades of war have prevented the development of Afghan mining.



Lithium is a key component in rechargeable batteries and it is used in clean technologies to tackle climate change, pushing global demand for the metal to soaring levels.



The Taliban government has not yet been formally recognized by the world over human rights concerns, particularly its restrictions on women’s access to work and education.



The United States and the Western nations at large imposed economic sanctions on Afghanistan immediately after the Taliban took control.