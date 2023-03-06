ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ ຂອງປະເທດ ປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບໃສ່ລົດບັນທຸກທີ່ຂົນສົ່ງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 9 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ 13 ຄົນບາດເຈັບ.
ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງໃນຕອນເຊົ້າດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເມືອງ ຊີບີ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນເມືອງທີ່ຢູ່ໃຈກາງ ຂອງແຂວງ ບາລູຈິສຖານ.
ບໍ່ມີກຸ່ມໃດອອກມາອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ສຳລັບຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນທັນທີ ໃນແຂວງທີ່ອຸດົມສົມບູນໄປດ້ວຍແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນທຳມະຊາດຂອງ ປາກິສຖານນັ້ນ, ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນ ໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໃສ່ ກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຢ່າງເປັນປະຈຳ.
ທ່ານ ເມມູດ ໂນເຕັນໄຊ, ຜູ້ກຳກັບການຕຳຫຼວດເມືອງ, ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ລົດບັນທຸກດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນໄດ້ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປນະຄອນ ເກັດຕ້າ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນເມືອງເອກຂອງແຂວງ ເວລາທີ່ມືລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບຢູ່ລົດຈັກໄດ້ໂຈມຕີເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໄດ້ຖືກນຳໄປໂຮງໝໍທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ ບ່ອນທີ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍອາການຂອງຫຼາຍຄົນວ່າ “ສາຫັດ” ແລະ ຢ້ານວ່າຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຈະສູງຂຶ້ນ.
Authorities in southwestern Pakistan said Monday a suicide bombing of a truck transporting police personnel had killed at least nine and wounded 13 others.
The early morning deadly attack occurred in Sibi, a central district in the province of Baluchistan.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the violence in the natural resources-rich Pakistani province, where insurgents routinely target security forces.
Mehmood Notenzai, the district police chief, told reporters the truck was heading to Quetta, the provincial capital when a suicide bomber on a motorcycle struck it.
The injured were taken to nearby hospitals where officials described the condition of several of them as "critical" and feared the death toll could rise.