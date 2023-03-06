ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້ ​ຂອງປ​ະ​ເທດ ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້​ວ່າ ການໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ສະຫຼະ​ຊີບ​ໃສ່​ລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ທີ່​ຂົ​ນ​ສົ່ງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 9 ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ 13 ຄົນ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ.

ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ຊີ​ບີ, ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃຈ​ກາງ ​ຂອງ​ແຂວງ ບາ​ລູ​ຈິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ບໍ່​ມີ​ກຸ່ມ​ໃດ​ອອກ​ມາ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄວາ​ມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ ໃນ​ແຂວງ​ທີ່​ອຸ​ດົມ​ສົມ​ບູນ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ແຫຼ່ງ​ຊັບ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ​ນັ້ນ, ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ດິນ​ແດນ ​ໄດ້​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໃສ່ ​ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາ​ມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ.

ທ່ານ ເມ​ມູດ ໂນ​ເຕັນ​ໄຊ, ຜູ້ກຳ​ກັບ​ການ​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ເມືອງ, ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ ລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ມຸ່ງ​ໜ້າ​ໄປ​ນະ​ຄອນ ເກັດ​ຕ້າ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ເມືອງ​ເອກ​ຂອງ​ແຂວງ ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ມື​ລະ​ເບີດ​ສະຫຼະ​ຊີບ​ຢູ່​ລົດ​ຈັກ​ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ຄຽງ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ອາ​ການ​ຂອງຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ວ່າ “ສາ​ຫັດ” ແລະ ຢ້ານ​ວ່າ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈະ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ.

Authorities in southwestern Pakistan said Monday a suicide bombing of a truck transporting police personnel had killed at least nine and wounded 13 others.



The early morning deadly attack occurred in Sibi, a central district in the province of Baluchistan.



No group immediately claimed responsibility for the violence in the natural resources-rich Pakistani province, where insurgents routinely target security forces.



Mehmood Notenzai, the district police chief, told reporters the truck was heading to Quetta, the provincial capital when a suicide bomber on a motorcycle struck it.



The injured were taken to nearby hospitals where officials described the condition of several of them as "critical" and feared the death toll could rise.