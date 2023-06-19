ພັກຝ່າຍທີ່ກໍາລັງສູ້ຮົບກັນຂອງຊູດານ ເລີ້ມຢຸດຍິງກ່ອນການລະດົມທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ

ພັກຝ່າຍທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງສູ້ຮົບກັນຂອງ ຊູດານ ພະຍາຍາມເລີ້ມຢຸດຍິງ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ມີການ ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2 ເດືອນ, ແລະກ່ອນກອງປະຊຸມ ສາກົນ ເພື່ອລະດົມທຶນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ, ອີງຕາມລາຍ ງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP. ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ຄາຣ໌ທູມ ແລະເມືອງໃກ້ຄຽງ ໂອມເດີແມນ ລາຍງານວ່າ “ຂ້ອນ​ຂ້າງ​ສະ​ຫງົບ” ໃນ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ການຢຸດຍິງເມື່ອຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອາທິດວານນີ້, ຫຼັງຈາກ ມີລາຍງານການປະທະກັນທີ່ຮຸນແຮງໃນມື້ກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ. ຊູດານ ໄດ້ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍລຸນຫຼັງການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນໄດ້ລະເບີດຂຶ້ນໃນກາງເດືອນເມສາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ລະຫວ່າງກອງທັບທີ່ນໍາໂດຍນາຍພົນ ອັບເດລ-ຟັດທາ ເບີຮານ (Abdel-Fattah Burhan) ແລະ ກອງກໍາລັງເຄື່ອນທີ່ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ທີ່ບັນຊາການໂດຍ ນາຍພົນໂມຮໍາເມັດ ຮາມດານ ດາກາໂລ (Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo). ການສະຫງົບເສິກເປັນເວລາສາມມື້ ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ກ່ອນການປະຊຸມສັນຍາຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດ ຕ່າງໆທີ່ຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອລະດົມທຶນໃຫ້ພຽງພໍຕໍ່ຄວາມຕ້ອງການທາງ ດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາຢູ່ໃນຊູດານ.

Sudan’s warring parties have begun another attempt at a cease-fire after more than two months of brutal fighting — and ahead of an international conference to raise funds for humanitarian assistance. Residents in the capital, Khartoum, and its neighboring city of Omdurman reported “relative calm” in the first hours of the cease-fire Sunday morning, after fierce clashes were reported the previous day. Sudan descended into chaos after fighting erupted in mid-April between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. The three-day truce that began Sunday came ahead of a pledging conference the U.N. and other nations will hold Monday to raise funds to cover Sudan’s humanitarian needs.