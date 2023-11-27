ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້, ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະ ຈີນ ຕົກລົງເປີດກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຜູ້ນໍາສາມຝ່າຍຄືນໃໝ່ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ກໍານົດເວລາທີ່ແນ່ນອນ

ບັນດານັກການທູດຂັ້ນສູງ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້, ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະ ຈີນ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງກັນເພື່ອຟື້ນຟູການຮ່ວມມື ລະຫວ່າງບັນດາປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານໃນຂົງເຂດເອເຊຍ ແລະ ເປີດກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດສາມຝ່າຍຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ນຳພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຄືນໃໝ່, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.
ແຕ່ໃນລະຫວ່າງການພົບປະທີ່ນະຄອນບູຊານຂອງເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້, ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ 3 ທ່ານ ຍັງບໍ່ສາມາດບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກ່ຽວກັບການກຳນົດເວລາ. ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດສາມຝ່າຍປະຈຳປີ ລະຫວ່າງຜູ້ນຳສາມປະເທດບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2019 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.
ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອຜັກດັນການຮ່ວມມືສາມຝ່າຍ ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງ ຍາກຫຼາຍຄັ້ງຍ້ອນຂໍ້ພິພາດທາງປະຫວັດສາດທີ່ເກີດຈາກການຮຸກຮານໃນຊ່ວງສົງຄາມຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະການແຂ່ງຂັນທາງຍຸດທະສາດລະຫວ່າງ ຈີນ ກັບ ສະຫະລັດ.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The top diplomats from South Korea, Japan and China have agreed to revive cooperation among the Asian neighbors and resume their leaders' trilateral summit. But during a meeting at the South Korean city of Busan on Sunday, the three foreign ministers still failed to reach an agreement on its timing. An annual trilateral summit among the leaders of the three countries hasn't been held since 2019. Efforts to boost trilateral cooperation have often hit a snag because of historical disputes stemming from Japan's wartime aggression and the strategic competition between China and the United States.