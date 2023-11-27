ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້, ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະ ຈີນ ຕົກລົງເປີດກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຜູ້ນໍາສາມຝ່າຍຄືນໃໝ່ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ກໍານົດເວລາທີ່ແນ່ນອນ

ບັນດານັກການທູດຂັ້ນສູງ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້, ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະ ຈີນ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງກັນເພື່ອຟື້ນຟູການຮ່ວມມື ລະຫວ່າງບັນດາປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານໃນຂົງເຂດເອເຊຍ ແລະ ເປີດກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດສາມຝ່າຍຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ນຳພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຄືນໃໝ່, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

ແຕ່​ໃນ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ທີ່​ນະຄອນບູຊານຂອງ​ເກົາຫລີ​ໃຕ້​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້, ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ 3 ທ່ານ ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ສາມາດ​ບັນລຸ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ກຳນົດ​ເວລາ​. ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ​ຍອດ​ສາມ​ຝ່າຍ​ປະຈຳ​ປີ ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ສາມ​ປະ​ເທດ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ນັບຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2019 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.

ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອຜັກດັນ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ສາມ​ຝ່າຍ ​ໄດ້​ປະສົບ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຫຍຸ້ງ ຍາກ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງ​ຍ້ອນ​ຂໍ້​ພິພາດ​ທາງ​ປະຫວັດສາດ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ໃນ​ຊ່ວງສົງຄາມ​ຂອງ​ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ​ແລະ​ການ​ແຂ່ງຂັນ​ທາງ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ລະຫວ່າງ ​ຈີນ ​ກັບ ສະຫະລັດ.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The top diplomats from South Korea, Japan and China have agreed to revive cooperation among the Asian neighbors and resume their leaders' trilateral summit. But during a meeting at the South Korean city of Busan on Sunday, the three foreign ministers still failed to reach an agreement on its timing. An annual trilateral summit among the leaders of the three countries hasn't been held since 2019. Efforts to boost trilateral cooperation have often hit a snag because of historical disputes stemming from Japan's wartime aggression and the strategic competition between China and the United States.