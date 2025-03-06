ບໍລິສັດ ພາວເວີຣ໌ ໄຊນາ ຂອງຈີນຟ້ອງຮ້ອງບໍລິສັດໄຟຟ້າລາວ ໃນມູນຄ່າ 555 ລ້ານໂດລາ ຈາກໜີ້ຄ້າງສຳລະ

ໜ່ວຍງານນຶ່ງຂອງບໍລິສັດ China Power Construction Corporation (PowerChina) ຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ Electricite du Laos (EdL) ບໍລິສັດໄຟຟ້າ ລາວ ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ສິງກະໂປ ໃນມູນຄ່າຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ 555 ລ້ານໂດລາ ສະຫະລັດ ຈາກໂຄງການເຂື່ອນໄຟຟ້າພະລັງງານນໍ້າ ອີງຕາມເອກະສານຂອງ ສານລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ເຫັນໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວ ຣອຍເຕີ້ສ.

ຄຳຟ້ອງຮ້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວມີຕົ້ນຕໍມາຈາກໄຟຟ້າທີ່ຜະລິດໄດ້ຈາກເຂື່ອນໄຟຟ້ານໍ້າອູ (Nam Ou Falls) ມູນຄ່າ 2,73 ຕື້ໂດລາ, ທີ່ດຳເນີນງານໂດຍຫົວໜ່ວຍ ໄຟຟ້ານໍ້າອູຂອງບໍລິສັດ PowerChina ທີ່ມີກຳລັງການຜະລິດ 1.27 ກິກາວັດ ຈາກ 7 ເຂື່ອນຕາມສາຍນໍ້າຍາວ 350 ກິໂລແມັດໃນປະເທດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນ ອອກສຽງໃຕ້​ນັ້ນ.

ໂຄງການນໍ້າອູເປັນນຶ່ງໃນໂຄງການທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງລາວ ກວມເອົາ 7% ຂອງ ກຳລັງການຜະລິດໄຟຟ້າພະລັງງານນໍ້າ 18 ກິກາວັດ ໃນປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ເປັນເຂດພູດອຍທີ່ບໍ່ທາງ​ອອກ​ສູ່ທະເລ ດ້ວຍປະຊາກອນເກືອບ 8 ລ້ານຄົນ.

ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວໄກ້ຊິດກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ເປີດເຜີຍວ່າ EdL ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຕອບສະໜອງຕໍ່ການ ຍື່ນຟ້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ນີ້ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດທີ່ໜ່ວຍງານຂອງລັດຖະບານຈີນ ນໍາບໍລິສັດ ຂອງລັດຖະບານລາວເຂົ້າສູ່ສານຊີ້​ຂາດລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ບຸກຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຂໍບໍ່ເປີດເຜີຍຊື່ ເນື່ອງຈາກຄະດີຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະ.

ນີ້ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດທີ່ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງເຫດການນີ້ຖືກນໍາສະເໜີໃນສື່ມວນຊົນ.

ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງໂຄງການນຶ່ງແລວທາງນຶ່ງເສັ້ນທາງຂອງຈີນ ເພື່ອສ້າງເສັ້ນທາງຄົມມະນາຄົມຂົນສົ່ງແລະການຄ້າທົ່ວເອເຊຍແລະໄກອອກໄປ. ນັກວິຈານຕາເວນຕົກກ່າວວ່າ ການລົງທືນມະຫາສານຂອງຈີນໃນປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ດີ້ນຮົນເພື່ອຊຳລະໜີ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຈີນໄດ້ປຽບທາງດ້ານກົນລະຍຸດ ຊຶ່ງຈີນປະຕິເສດ ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ PowerChina, EdL ແລະ Nam Ou ບໍ່ໄດ້ ຕອບການຄວາມເຫັນໃນທັນທີ. ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງຈີນ ໜ່ວຍງານກຳກັບ ດູແລພະລັງງານ ແລະ ກະຊວງການຄ້າ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ຕອບຕໍ່ການ​ຂໍຄວາມຄິດຄວາມ ເຫັນເຊັ່ນກັນ

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານລາວໄດ້ລົງທຶນຢ່າງມະຫາສານໃນໂຄງການເຂື່ອນ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າພະລັງງານນໍ້າ ຊຶ່ງຫຼາຍໂຄງການໄດ້ຮັບເງິນທຶນຈາກຈີນ ໂດຍມີເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ຈະກາຍເປັນ “ແບັດເຕີຣີຂອງເອເຊຍຕາເວນອອກສຽງໃຕ້” ດ້ວຍການສົ່ງອອກໄຟຟ້າໄປ ຍັງປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານ.

ໂຄງການເຫລົ່ານີ້ລວມເຖິງເສັ້ນທາງລົດໄຟລາວ-ຈີນ ຄວາມໄວສູງທີ່ສ້າງໂດຍ ຈີນ ເປັນຫົວໃຈສຳຄັນຂອງວິກິດການໜີ້ສິນ.

ໃນເອກະສານທີ່ຍື່ນຕໍ່ສານລະຫວ່າງປະເທດທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ປະເທດສິງກະໂປ ໃນເດືອນ ຜ່ານມາບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ PowerChina ລະບຸວ່າ EdL ເປັນໜີ້ຄ່າທຳນຽມ 486.27 ລ້ານໂດລາ ບວກກັບດອກເບັ້ຍທີ່ປະເມີນໄວ້ທີ່ 65.79 ລ້ານໂດລາ ຄຳຮ້ອງ ດັ່ງກ່າວກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບໃບແຈ້ງໜີ້ລາຍເດືອນທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນ ມັງກອນ 2024 ເຖິງເດືອນທັນວາ 2024.

EdL ໄດ້ຍອມສະລະການຄວບຄຸມສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງໜ່ວຍສົ່ງໄຟຟ້າໃຫ້ກັບ China Southern Power Grid ຊຶ່ງເປັນຂອງລັດໃນປີ 2020 ເນື່ອງຈາກ ໜີ້ສິນທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນທ່າມກາງການລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ເຮັດໃຫ້ການເງິນຂອງ ລັດເຄັ່ງຕຶງແລະຜັກດັນໃຫ້ລາວເກືອບຜິດນັດຊຳລະໜີ້.

ໃນການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ດຽວ​ກັນ, ນໍ້າອູ ຍັງຮຽກຮ້ອງຄ່າເສຍຫາຍ 3.02 ລ້ານໂດລາ ເນື່ອງຈາກ EdL ຈ່າຍຄ່າທຳນຽມເປັນເງິນກີບລາວເປັນຫຼັກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຂໍ້ຕົກ ລົງລະບຸວ່າຕ້ອງຊຳລະເງິນ 85% ເປັນເງິນໂດລາສະຫະລັດ.

​ປະ​ເທດ ລາວ ຕ້ອງດິ້ນຮົນກັບພາວະເງິນເຟີ້ສູງ ແລະທຶນສຳຮອງເງິນຕາຕ່າງ ປະເທດທີ່ຫຼຸດລົງຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ເກີດການລະບາດໃຫຍ່ ໂດຍມູນຄ່າ ຂອງເງິນກີບລາວຫຼຸດລົງເກືອບສາມສ່​ວນຫ້າໃນຊ່ວງຫ້າປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

A unit of China Power Construction Corporation (PowerChina) has sued Laotian power company Electricite du Laos (EdL) in Singapore, claiming $555 million in unpaid debts from a hydropower project, according to arbitration documents seen by Reuters.

The complaint stems from the power generated by the $2.73 billion Nam Ou Falls Hydropower Project – operated by PowerChina’s Nam Ou Power unit – which has a capacity of 1.27 gigawatts (GW) from seven cascades along a 350-km stretch of river in the Southeast Asian country.

The Nam Ou project is one of Laos' largest, accounting for 7% of the 18 GW of hydropower capacity in the landlocked mountainous country of nearly eight million people.

EdL has not yet responded to the filing, according to a person familiar with the matter. This is the first time a Chinese state-owned entity has brought a Lao government company to international arbitration, the person said. The person declined to be named because the case is not yet public.

This is the first time details of the incident have been reported in the media.

The project is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative to build transport and trade routes across Asia and beyond. Western critics say China’s massive investments in countries struggling to repay their debts give it a strategic advantage, a claim China denies.

PowerChina, EdL and Nam Ou’s lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment. China’s foreign ministry, energy regulator and commerce ministry also did not respond to requests for comment.

Investing in hydropower

Laos has spent heavily on hydropower projects, many funded by its northern neighbor China, with the goal of becoming the "battery of Southeast Asia" by exporting electricity to its neighbors.

Those projects, along with a Chinese-built high-speed rail line, are at the heart of the debt crisis.

In a filing with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre last month, PowerChina said EdL owes it $486.27 million in fees plus interest it estimates at $65.79 million. The claims relate to monthly invoices generated from January 2020 to December 2024.

This total amount is equivalent to about 4% of Laos' gross domestic product.

EdL ceded majority control of its power transmission unit to state-owned China Southern Power Grid in 2020, as mounting debt amid the Covid-19 pandemic strained public finances and pushed Laos to the brink of default.

In the same filing, Nam Ou also sought $3.02 million in damages because EdL paid fees primarily in Lao kip, while the agreement stipulated that 85% of payments must be made in U.S. dollars.

Laos has struggled with hyperinflation and rapidly depleting foreign exchange reserves since the pandemic hit, with the value of the Lao kip falling by nearly three-fifths in the past five years.