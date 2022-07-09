ເທັກໂນໂລ​ຈີ​ໃນ​ການຈື່ຈຳໃບໜ້າ ສາມາດປ່ຽນແປງໃບ​ໜ້າຂອງສົງຄາມໄດ້. Julie Taboh ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ມັນຈະ​ເປັນເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ໂຕ້ແຍ້​ງກັນຢູ່​ກໍ່ຕາມ ​ແຕ່​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ກາງ​ຕໍ່​ອາ​ໄສໂປ​ຣ​ແກ​ຣມ ຫລືຊອຟ​ແວ​ໃນ​ການຈື່​ຈຳໃບ​ໜ້າຄົນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ເພື່ອ​ລະບຸ​ຕົວ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ. ໃນປັດຈຸບັນເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີນີ້ກໍາລັງຖືກນໍາໃຊ້ໃນສົງຄາມ ເພື່ອລະ​ບຸຕົວຜູ້ຕາຍ, ສັດຕູ, ແລະຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ໃນ​ການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກໍາສົງຄາມທີ່​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້.

​ທ່ານ​ລີ​ໂອ​ນິດ ທີມ​ເຊັນ​ໂກ (Leonid Tymchenko) ເປັນຫົວຫນ້າກົມຂໍ້ມູນ ຂ່າວສານ ແລະການສະຫນັບສະຫນູນການວິເຄາະຂອງຫ້ອງ​ການຕໍາຫຼວດແຫ່ງ ຊາດຂອງຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບວີ​ໂອ​ເອ (VOA) ຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

“ການຈຳໃບໜ້າໄດ້; ມັນເປັນນຶ່ງໃນເຄື່ອງມືທີ່ເປັນປະໂຫຍດຫຼາຍແທ້ໆ ທີ່ພວກ ເຮົາໃຊ້ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ແລະມັນເຮັດວຽກໄດ້​ຢ່າງສົມບູນແບບເລີຍ. ຢູ່ພາຍໃນ ຫ້ອງ​ການຕໍາຫຼວດແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງຢູເຄຣນ, ພວກເຮົາມີຫຼາຍກວ່າຫ້າກົມ ທີ່ນໍາ ໃຊ້ມັນ."

ບໍລິສັດເຄ​ລຍ​ວີວ ເອ​ໄອ (Clearview AI), ບໍລິສັດຊອຟແວ ຈຳໃບໜ້າ ຄົນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູເຄຣນນຳໃຊ້ຖານຂໍ້ມູນຂອງຕົນທີ່ບັນຈຸໃບໜ້າຂອງຫຼາຍຕື້ຄົນ ເພື່ອກວດກາເບິ່ງລັກ​ສະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບົ່ງ​ບອກ​ຕົວ ຂອງ ທະຫານຣັດເຊຍ. ບໍລິສັດເກັບກໍາຮູບພາບຈາກເວັບໄຊທ໌ເຊັ່ນເຟສບຸກ ແລະ ເວັບໄຊທ໌ສາທາລະນະອື່ນໆ, ລວມທັງຈາກເວັບໄຊທ໌ສື່ສັງຄົມຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ເຊັ່ນ ວ​ຄອນ​ຕັກ​ເຕ (VKontakte), ຫຼື VK.

ທ່ານຫວນ ທົນ ທັດ (Hoan Ton-That) ເປັນຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ແລະ CEO ຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Clearview AI. ທ່ານໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບ VOA ຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ພວກເຂົາມີຮູບຂອງທະຫານທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດສອງຄົນ, ຜູ້ນຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນມີບັດປະຈໍາຕົວ ຕິດຢູ່​ນຳ, ແລະອີກຄົນນຶ່ງບໍ່ມີ, ດັ່ງນັ້ນພຽງແຕ່ຈາກຮູບຂອງໃບຫນ້າເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ກໍສາມາດເອົາ​ມັນໄປແລ່ນຜ່ານລະບົບໄດ້ແລ້ວ. ແລະເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າສາມາດລະບຸພາບ​ໃນໂປຣໄຟລ໌ໃນສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນັ້ນ​ໄດ້."

ທ່​ານ​ທົນ ທັດ (Ton-That) ເວົ້າວ່າ ຖ້າຫາກຄົນຮູ້ຈັກຕົວຕົນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນທີ່ສຸດ ກໍຈະກໍານົດໄດ້ຈາກຮູບທີ່ຖ່າຍໂດຍໂທລະສັບ, ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້ ອາດຈະເຮັດຫນ້າທີ່ ໃນ​ການຂັດຂວາງການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກໍາສົງຄາມໄດ້. ແຕ່ວ່າ ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Clearview ແມ່ນເປັນ​ບັນ​ຫາໂຕ້ແຍ້ງຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ຍ້ອນ​ວິ​ທີ​ທີ່ມັນໄດ້ເອົາຮູບມາ ແລະວິທີການນໍາໃຊ້ຊອຟແວຂອງມັນ.

ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າດ້ານ​ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ, ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ສ​ເຕັ​ຟ​ຟາ​ນີ ແຮ (Stephanie Hare) ແມ່ນຜູ້ຂຽນປຶ້ມ​ເຫລັ້ມໃຫມ່ ທີ່​ຊື່​ວ່າ "ເທັກໂນໂລຈີບໍ່ແມ່ນ​ເປັນກາງ." ທ່ານນາງ​ໄດ້​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັບ VOA ຜ່ານ​ທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ຮູບແບບທຸລະກິດຂອງ Clearview AI ແມ່ນການເອົາຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວ​ກັບໃບໜ້າ ຂອງເຈົ້າ ທີ່ເຈົ້າເອົາ​ໃສ່​ ບາງ​ເທື່ອ​ກໍແມ່ນເອົາ​ໃສ່ ຢູ່ໃນອາລະບໍາຮູບທາງ ອອນລາຍ, ຫຼືໃນບັນຊີສື່ສັງຄົມຂອງເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອຈຸດປະສົງທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນຫຼາຍ, ແລະປ່ຽນມັນໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນອາວຸດທີ່ກຳລັງຖືກໃຊ້ຕອນນີ້ຢູ່ໃນ​ເວ​ທີສົງຄາມ."

ພວກ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Clearview ສະ​ແຫວງ​ຫາ​ການສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ ໃຫ້​ມີກົດລະບຽບທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສຳ​ລັບເທັກໂນໂລຈີ. ແຕ່ສໍາລັບຜູ້ທີ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບຄວາມໂຫດ ຮ້າຍໃນສົງຄາມ, ຊອຟແວໃນ​ການ​ຈື່​ຈຳໃບຫນ້າໄດ້ ແມ່ນເຄື່ອງມືທີ່​ໃຫ້ຮັກສາໄວ້.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້​ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

Facial recognition technology could be changing the face of war. VOA’s Julie Taboh reports.

Though controversial, U.S. police are increasingly relying on facial recognition software to identify suspects and victims. Now the technology is being used in war, to identify the dead, potential enemies, and suspects of war crimes.

Leonid Tymchenko ((Lee-oh-need teem-Chenko)) is head of the department of information and analytical support of the National Police of Ukraine. He spoke with VOA via Skype.

“Facial recognition; it's one of the very, very useful tools which we use right now, and it works perfect. Inside the National Police of Ukraine, we have more than five departments who use it.”

Clearview AI, a U.S. facial recognition software firm, has given Ukrainian officials use of its database containing billions of faces to check the identities of Russian soldiers. The company collects images from sites like Facebook and other public websites, including from Russian social media sites such as VKontakte, or VK.

Hoan Ton-That ((Juan Ton-Tat)) is co-founder and CEO of Clearview AI. He spoke with VOA via Skype:

"They had photos of two deceased soldiers; one of them had identification on them, and the other one did not. And so just from the photo of the face, they were able to run it through the system. And they've been able to identify the online social media profile of the person who's now deceased."

Ton-That says that if people know their identity will eventually be determined from a photo snapped by a phone, the technology may act as a deterrent to war crimes. But Clearview is controversial in the U.S. because of how it obtains photos and how its software has been used.

Technology researcher Stephanie Hare is the author of a new book, "Technology is not Neutral." She spoke with VOA via Skype:

"That Clearview AI's business model is taking your face data that you've put up, maybe on an online photo album, or on your social media accounts, for a very different purpose, and turned it into a weapon that's now being used in a theater of war."

Critics of Clearview advocate for stronger regulations of the technology. But for those grappling with wartime atrocities, facial recognition software is a tool to keep.