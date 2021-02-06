ນັກຮຽນຊັ້ນມັດທະຍົມປາຍສອງຄົນ ນຳເອົາແລັບທັອບເກົ່າມາສ້ອມແປງຄືນໃໝ່ ເພື່ອມອບໃຫ້ພວກນັກຮຽນທີ່ຂາດເຂີນ

ການມີຄອມພິວເຕີ ແລະອິນເຕີເນັດໃຊ້ ແມ່ນກາຍເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ສຳຄັນສຳລັບຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນລະຫວ່າງການລະບາດລະດັບໂລກຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ. ນັກຮຽນຊັ້ນມັດທະຍົມປາຍສອງຄົນກຳລັງນຳເອົາແລັບ ທັອບເກົ່າທັງຫຼາຍມາສ້ອມແປງຄືນໃໝ່ເພື່ອສະໜອງໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກນັກຮຽນຜູ້ທີ່ຂາດເຂີນຈຶ່ງຈະຮ່ຳຮຽນໄດ້ຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ. ຈູນ ໂຊ ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອໄດ້ ລົມກັບພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ທີ່ບໍລິສັດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນເມືອງໂບລິງກຣີນ ລັດເວີຈີເນຍ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ້າວຄອຍ ຫງວຽນ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ໂຄງການລິເລີ້ມການສາມາດເຂົ້າຫາເທັກໂນໂລຈີແລະຟຣີ ຫຼືເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າ FATI ກ່າວວ່າ ຄອມພິວເຕີຕັ້ງໂຕະໜ່ວຍນີ້ ມີພຽງເຄື່ອງຄຳນວນສຳລັບພາບ ຫຼື GPU ຢູ່ພາຍໃນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງມັນຕິດຕັ້ງຢູ່ພາຍໃນກະດານວົງຈອນແມ່. ແລະພວກເຮົາຢາກຈະປັບປຸງປະສິດທິພາບຂອງພາບວີດີໂອດ້ວຍການເພີ້ມເຄື່ອງ GPU ອີກເຄື້ອງນຶ່ງໃສ່.”

ສ່ວນທ້າວກີດີອອນ ເບເຢນ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ອີກຄົນນຶ່ງ ຂອງ FATI ກ່າວວ່າ “ແມ່ນແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງກວດເບິ່ງວ່າ ຄອມພິມເຕີສອງໜ່ວຍນີ້ ໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງແບບດຽວກັນບໍ່ ແຕ່ບໍ່ເລີຍ ມັນປີ້ນກັບກັນ. ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈະຕ້ອງໄດສັ່ງ GPU ສະເພາະເຄື່ອງໜ່ວຍນີ້.”

ທ້າວຫງວຽນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແມ່ນແລ້ວ.”

ທ້າວຫງວຽນ ແນະນຳຕົນເອງວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຊື່ວ່າ ຄອຍ ຫງວຽນ. ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເປັນນັກຮຽນປີທີສີ່ ຂອງມັດທະຍົມປາຍອອສເບີນ ພາກຄ໌ ແລະຍັງໄດ້ເຂົ້າໂຮງຮຽນຂອງຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ຢູ່ສວນວິວັດທະນາການໂດຍສົມທົບກັບມະຫາວິທະຍາ ໄລ ຈອຣຈ໌ ເມຊັນ. ແລະຂ້ອຍຍັງເປັນຫົວໜ້າຝ່າຍປະຕິບັດງານຂອງ FATI ຊຶ່ງເປັນໂຄງການລິເລີ້ມການສາມາດເຂົ້າຫາເທັກໂນໂລຈີແລະຟຣີ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນໂດຍຂ້ອຍເອງ ແລະຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານ ທ້າວກີດີອອນ ເບເຢນ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະສະໜອງຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງຄອບຄົວໂດຍສະເພາະໃນລະ ຫວ່າງຊ່ວງເວລາຂອງວິກິດການນີ້ ໃນແງ່ຂອງການເຂົ້າເຖິງການຮ່ຳຮຽນ. ສະນັ້ນ ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນລະຫວ່າງການລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ໂຮງຮຽນທັງຫຼາຍໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ໄດ້ຖືກປິດ ຫຼື ບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ຳຮຽນຢູ່ຫ້ອງຮຽນ. ພວກເຂົາກໍຕ້ອງໄດ້ຫັນໄປຮ່ຳຮຽນທາງອິນເຕີເນັດ.”

ແລະທ້າວເບເຢນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນໄດ້ມາເປັນຄວາມສົນໃຈຂອງພວກເຮົາທີ່ຫຼາຍໆຄົນຜູ້ເປັນນັກຮຽນຄືກັບພວກເຮົາ ບໍ່ມີອິນເຕີເນັດໃຊ້ຢ່າງສະໝ່ຳສະເໝີ ຫຼື ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ໃຊ້ຄອມພິວເຕີ້ໜ່ວຍດຽວຮ່ວມກັນພາຍໃນອ້າຍເອື້ອຍນ້ອງຫຼາຍຄົນ. ແລະພວກເຮົາຮູ້ດີວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງເຮັດສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງເພື່ອຊ່ອຍເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ທ້າວເບເຢນ ກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນ ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຮັດກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຮັບເອົາເຄື່ອງບໍລິຈາກຕ່າງໆ ບໍ່ວ່າຈະເປັນເງິນ ຫຼື ສິ່ງຂອງຕ່າງໆ ແລະພວກເຮົາສ້ອມແປງພວກຄອມພິວເຕີ້ຄືນໃໝ່ ແລະເອົາໄປແຈກຢາຍໃຫ້ພວກຊຸມຊົນທີ່ຂາດເຂີນຕ່າງໆໃນທົ່ວເຂດພື້ນທີ່ພາກເໜືອຂອງລັດເວີຈີເນຍ.”

ທ້າວຫງວຽນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນຫ້ອງທີ່ນີ້ພວກເຮົາມີຄອມພິວເຕີແລັບທັອບທີ່ບໍລິຈາກ ທັງໝົດ ຈາກບັນດາຜູ້ອຸປະຖຳຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາເອົາໄປວາງໄວ້ຊັ້ນເທິງແລະຊັ້ນລຸ່ມຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລ້ວເກັບສາຍປັກສຽບໄວ້ຕ່າງຫາກ.”

ທ້າວກີດີອອນ ເບເຢນ ແລະທ້າວຄອຍ ຫງວຽນ ໄປພົບກັບທ່ານນາງສແຕັບຟານນີ້ ເບຍດ໌.

ທ້າວເບເຢນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແມ່ນແລ້ວ ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ ອັນນີ້ແມ່ນຫໍ່ສຳລັບວິທີການຮັກສາ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາສະໜອງໃຫ້ເຈົ້າ.”

ທ່ານນາງສແຕັບຟານນີ້ ເບຍດ໌ ຕອບວ່າ “ເຈົ້າ.”

ທ້າວເບເຢນ ບອກທ່ານນາງເບຍດ໌ ວ່າ “ແລະຢູ່ໃນນີ້ ເຈົ້າຈະເຫັນຄອມພິວເຕີແລັບທັອບ ແລະສາຍໄຟສຽບສາກຖ່ານດ້ວຍຕົວມັນເອງ.”

ທ່ານນາງເບຍດ໌ ຕອບວ່າ “ເຈົ້າ.”

ທ້າວເບເຢນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແລະຍ້ອນອັດຕາການຕິດໂຄວິດເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍ ຢູ່ໃນນີ້ ພວກເຮົາມີໜ້າກາກ ແລະຖົງມືຢາງໃຫ້ເຈົ້າພ້ອມ.”

ທ່ານນາງເບຍດ໌ ຕອບວ່າ “ເຈົ້າ.”

ທ້າວເບເຢນ ແນະນຳອີກວ່າ “ພຽງແຕ່ໃຫ້ເຈົ້າປອດໄພຕື່ມອີກ. ເອົາ ເຈົ້າເອົາໄປເລີຍ.”

ທ່ານນາງເບຍດ໌ ຕອບວ່າ “ເຈົ້າ.”

ສ່ວນທ້າວຫງວຽນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແລະອັນນີ້ແມ່ນໜູທີ່ບໍ່ມີສາຍ ທີ່ຊ່ອຍໄດ້ ມັນມາພ້ອມກັບແລັບທັອບ.

ທ່ານນາງສແຕັບຟານນີ້ ເບຍດ໌ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ເຈົ້າ, ຂອບໃຈຫຼາຍໆ. ພວກລູກນ້ອຍ ຈະເຮັດໄດ້ດີແທ້ໆເລີຍ ກັບການຮ່ຳຮຽນທາງອອນໄລຂອງພວກເຂົາ ດ້ວຍອັນນີ້. ຂອບໃຈ.”

ທ້າວຫງວຽນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍອວຍພອນສິ່ງດີທີ່ ສຸດໃຫ້ເຈົ້າ. ໃຫ້ປອດໄພເດີ້.”

ທ່ານນາງສແຕັບຟານນີ້ ເບຍດ໌ ຕອບວ່າ “ຂອບໃຈ. ເຈົ້າກະປອດໄພ ເຊັ່ນກັນ ບ່າຍ-ບ່າຍ.”

ທ່ານນາງສແຕັບຟານນີ້ ເບຍດ໌ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ດຽວນີ້ ຂ້ອຍລ້ຽງລູກຄົນດຽວ. ລູກຊາຍຂ້ອຍ, ລາວໄດ້ຮຽນຈົບເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ ແຕ່ດຽວນີ້ ຂ້ອຍມີລູກສາວສອງຄົນ. ແລະຂ້ອຍກໍເຮັດວຽກ ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ເງິນບໍ່ພຽງພໍ ພຽງແຕ່ເກີນກວ່າຄ່າຈ້າງຂັ້ນຕ່ຳໜ້ອຍດຽວ. ສະນັ້ນ ມັນຈຶ່ງບໍ່ມີພຽງພໍທີ່ຈະຈ່າຍຄ່າແລັບທັອບ ຫຼື ສິ່ງຂອງໃດໆໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ພວກລູກສາວຈະບໍ່ມີແລັບທັອບເພື່ອສາມາດເຮັດວຽກບ້ານສຳລັບໂຮງຮຽນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ສະນັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍຈຶ່ງຮູ້ບຸນຄຸນແທ້ໆເລີຍ.”

ທ້າວເບເຢນກ່າວວ່າ “ເມື່ອພວກເຮົານຳມັນໄປສົ່ງໃຫ້ແລ້ວ ມັນພຽງເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ສຶກອິ່ມອົກອິ່ມໃຈຢ່າງຍິ່ງ ເພາະວ່າພວກເຮົາສາມາດຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຄົນໃດຄົນນຶ່ງໃນຍາມທີ່ຍາກລຳບາກ ໂດຍສະເພາະບາງຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ຕ່ຳ ແລະມີລູກຫຼາຍຄົນ.

ສ່ວນທ້າວຫງວຽນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖືກຕ້ອງ ແລະຂ້ອຍ ດ້ວຍຄວາມຈິງໃຈແທ້ໆ ຮູ້ສຶກໃນທາງແບບດຽວກັນນັ້ນ. ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກພາກພູມໃຈ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດໃຫ້ຄືນຕໍ່ຊຸມຊົນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຊຶ່ງກັນແລະກັນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງຍາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກສັບສົນເຫຼົ່ານີ້.

Computer and internet access is increasingly becoming an essential for many, especially during the pandemic. Two U.S. high school students are refurbishing laptops to provide underprivileged students full access to education. VOA’s June Soh talked with them at their company in Bowling Green, Virginia.

(Khoi Nguyen, Co-Founder, Free and Accessible Technology Initiative)

This desktop has an, only an internal GPU which is located inside within the motherboard. And we want to improve the video capabilities by adding an extra or an additional GPU.

(Ghedion Beyen, Co-Founder, Free and Accessible Technology Initiative)

Yeah, so here we are just checking if these two PCs use the same one, but no, it’s flipped. So, we are going to need to order one specifically for this one.

(Khoi Nguyen, Co-Founder, Free and Accessible Technology Initiative)

Yep.

(Khoi Nguyen, Co-Founder, Free and Accessible Technology Initiative)

My name is Khoi Nguyen. And I'm a senior at Osbourn Park High School and also attending

(Courtesy: Free and Accessible Technology Initiative)

the Governor's School at Innovation Park in conjunction with George Mason University. And I'm also the chief operating officer of FATI, which is the Free and Accessible Technology Initiative, started by myself and my partner, Ghedion Beyen, where we try to meet family's needs especially during times of crisis in terms of access to education. So, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak, schools around the nation have closed or refused in-person learning. They resort to virtual learning.

(Ghedion Beyen, Co-Founder, Free and Accessible Technology Initiative)

And it came to our attention that many of our peers didn’t have a stable internet connection or they need to share one computer among multiple siblings. And we knew that we needed to do something to help.

(Ghedion Beyen, Co-Founder, Free and Accessible Technology Initiative)

So, what we do is we take donated goods, either monetary or physical donations, and we refurbish the computers and redistribute it to underprivileged communities throughout the Northern Virginia area.

(Khoi Nguyen, Co-Founder, Free and Accessible Technology Initiative)

In this room, we have all of our donated laptops from all of our patrons. We shelved them and on our bottom shelves we store our power cables.

(Ghedion Beyen)

Yeah, so basically this is the care package that we provide to you.

(Stephanie Beard)

Okay.

(Ghedion Beyen)

And in here, you will find the laptop and the charger itself.

(Stephanie Beard)

Okay.

(Ghedion Beyen)

And due to increasing COVID rates, in here, we have the masks and vinyl gloves for you.

(Stephanie Beard)

Okay.

(Ghedion Beyen)

Just so you are extra safe. Here you go.

(Stephanie Beard)

Okay.

(Khoi Nguyen)

And here is a wireless mouse that helps, comes along with the laptop.

(Stephanie Beard)

Okay, thank you so much. The kids will do really well with their online schooling with this. Thank you.

(Khoi Nguyen)

I wish you the best. Stay safe.

(Stephanie Beard)

Thanks. You stay safe, too. Bye-bye.

(Khoi Nguyen)

Bye-bye.

(Stephanie Beard, Mother of FATI Recipient)

Now, I am a single mom with the kids. My son, he did graduate last year, but now I have the two girls. And I work but I don’t make enough money, just barely over minimum wage. So, it’s not enough to pay for a laptop or anything for them. The girls wouldn’t have the laptops to be able to do their schoolwork. So, I am very grateful.

(Ghedion Beyen, Co-Founder, Free and Accessible Technology Initiative)

When we deliver it, it just gives us a great sense of fulfilment because we are able to help somebody in such a trying time, especially someone who has low income and has multiple children.

(Khoi Nguyen, Co-Founder, Free and Accessible Technology Initiative)

Right, and I honestly feel the exact same way. I feel proud that we can give back to our community, help each other out during these difficult times.