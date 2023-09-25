ມີມືປືນຊາວເຊີເບຍຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 30 ຄົນ ໄດ້ສັງຫານເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດ ໂກໂຊໂວ ​ເຊື້ອ​ສາຍອາລບາເນຍ, ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປວັດ ອໍໂຕດັອກ ໃນໂກໂຊໂວ ໃກ້ກັບຊາຍແດນເຊີເບຍ, ເຮັດໃຫ້​ເກີດການຕໍ່ສູ້ດ້ວຍປືນສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ຜູ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໂຈມຕີສາມຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະເກີດຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ລະຫວ່າງສອງອະດີດສັດຕູໃນສະໄໝສົງຄາມ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາ ພະຍາຍາມສ້າງການພົວ ພັນໃຫ້ເປັນປົກກະຕິ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດ ໄດ້ປິດລ້ອມບ້ານບັນຈ໌ສະກາ (Banjska), ຕັ້ງຢູ່ຫ່າງຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງໂກໂຊໂວໄປທາງທິດເໜືອ 55 ກິໂລແມັດ ເຊິ່ງເປັນຂົງເຂດທີ່ວັດດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນຕັ້ງຢູ່, ແລະຍັງມີ​ສຽງປືນດັງ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ມາ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານອາລບິນ ເຄີຕີ ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວມີການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈາກປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານເຊີເບຍ. ເຈົ້າຄະນະປົກຄອງ ວັດອໍໂຕດັອກຂອງຊາວໂຊເບຍ ໃນໂກໂຊໂວ ກ່າວວ່າ ວັດທີ່​ເປັນ​ສູນ​ຝຶກ​ພະ​ສົງ​ທີ່ບັນຈ໌ສະກາ ຖືກປິດ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ອອກ.

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — At least 30 Serb gunmen killed a Kosovar Albanian police officer then stormed an Orthodox monastery in Kosovo near its border with Serbia, setting off ongoing gun battles that have left three assailants dead and raised tensions between the two former wartime foes as they seek to normalize ties. Police have surrounded Banjska, a village located 55 kilometers north of Kosovo's capital where the monastery is located, and the gunfire is continuing. Prime Minister Albin Kurti said the attack had support from neighboring Serbia. The Kosovo Diocese of the Serbian Orthodox Church said a temple of the monastery in Banjska was locked down.