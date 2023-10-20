ຟີລິບປິນ ມີຄໍາສັ່ງໃຫ້ຢຸດນໍາໃຊ້ແັອບປັນຍາປະດິດ ເນື່ອງຈາກມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຕໍ່ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງປະເທດ

ຜູ້ບັນຊາການໃຫຍ່ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຟີລິບປິນ ມີຄໍາສັ່ງໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດທັງໝົດ ແລະສະມາຊິກທະຫານ 163,000 ຄົນ ຫຼີກລ່ຽງການນຳໃຊ້ແອັບພລິເຄຊັ່ນດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍປັນຍາປະດິດ ເພື່ອສ້າງຮູບພາບຂອງບຸກຄົນຂຶ້ນມາ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມສ່ຽງດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານກີລເບີໂຕ ຕີໂອໂດໂຣ ຈູເນ່ຍ (Gilberto Teodoro Jr.) ໄດ້ອອກຄຳສັ່ງໃນບົດບັນທຶກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ວັນທີ 14 ຕຸລາຜ່ານມານີ້, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກອງກຳລັງຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ໄດ້ດໍາເນີນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອຫຼຸດການກໍ່ຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບຂອງ ຄອມມິວນິສ ແລະ ມຸສລິມ ທີ່ແກ່ຍາວມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດ ແລະ ປົກປ້ອງຜົນປະໂຫຍດຢູ່ເທິງດິນແດນທີ່ມີຂໍ້ພິພາດໃນຂົງເຂດທະເລຈີນໃຕ້.

ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ, ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນເຖິງຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງບົດບັນທຶກດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຖືກເຜີຍແຜ່ຜ່ານທາງອິນເຕີເນັດໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດອື່ນໆ ລວມທັງສິ່ງທີ່ຜັກດັນໃຫ້ ທ່ານຕີໂອໂດໂຣ ອອກຂໍ້ຫ້າມດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine defense chief has ordered all defense personnel and the 163,000-member military to refrain from using digital applications that harness artificial intelligence to generate personal portraits, saying they could pose security risks. Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. issued the order in an Oct. 14 memorandum, as Philippine forces have been working to weaken decades-old communist and Muslim insurgencies and defend territorial interests in the disputed South China Sea. The Department of National Defense on Friday confirmed the authenticity of the memo, which has been circulating online in recent days, but did not provide other details, including what prompted Teodoro to issue the prohibition.