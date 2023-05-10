ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປາກິສຖານ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໄດ້ຈັບ ອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະ ມົນຕີອິມຣານ ຄານ ຜູ້ນຳພັກການເມືອງແຫ່ງຊາດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດ ຢູ່ນອກສານ ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງອິສລາມາບັດ.

ນັກການເມືອງອາຍຸ 70 ປີ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານກະກຽມເຂົ້າຟັງຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຕໍ່ທ່ານຫລາຍສິບກະທົງ ນັບຈາກການກ່າວຫາກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະສໍ້ລາດບັງຫລວງ ໄປເຖິງການຂາຍ​ຊາດ ແລະການກໍ່ອາດຊະຍາກຳອື່ນໆ.

ບັນດາທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານຄານ ໄດ້ອ້າງວ່າ ກຳລັງພິ​ເສດ ໄດ້​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີ​ທ່ານ ກ່ອນການຈັບໂຕທ່ານ ແລະມອບໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍ່ຕ້ານການສໍ້ລາດ​ບັງຫລວງ.

ພັກ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ຂອງທ່ານຄານ ຫລື PTI ໄດ້ປະນາມການຈັບຜູ້ນຳຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

“ອົງ​ການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຂອງ​ລັດ ​ໄດ້​ບຸກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ IHC ຫລືສານສູງສຸດອິສລາມາ​ບັດ ເພື່ອນຳເອົາໂຕທ່ານອິມຣານ ຄານ ຈາກບໍ​ລິ​ເວນສານ. ເປັນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດກົດໝາຍຢູ່ໃນປ່າດົງ. ຕຳຫລວດທຸບຕີພວກທະນາຍຄວາມ ໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຕໍ່ທ່ານອິມຣານ ຄານ ແລະລັກພາໂຕ” ທ່ານຊີຣິນ ມາຊາຣີ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ວຍ ​ຄົນ​ໃກ້​ຊິດຂອງ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ລົງ​ໃນທວິດ​ເຕີ້ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍລາຍງານທາງວີດີໂອ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ກຳ​ລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງພາຍໃນ ທ່ານນາງຣານາ ຊາໂນລລາ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນການຈັບທ່ານຄານແລະ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີທຳຮ້າຍຮ່າງກາຍ ແລະບອກສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນກ່ຽວກັບຄະດີສໍ້າລາດ​ຕໍ່ນັກການເມືອງຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ

ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນພັກ PTI ໄດ້ລົງສູ່ຖະໜົນ ໃນທັນທີ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນອິສລາມາບັດ ແລະເຂດອື່ນໆຂອງປະເທດເພື່ອປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ການຈັບກຸມ. ຕຳຫລວດຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນອິສລາມາບັດ ໄດ້ຂັບໄລ່ພວກປະທ້ວງ ແລະໄດ້ຈັບກຸມເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ.

ພວກປະທ້ວງແລະບັນດາຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການລາຍງານວ່າ ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ປືນໃສ່ພວກຜູ້ຊາຍ ແລະແມ່ຍິງຢູ່ນອກຄ້າຍທະຫານ ແລະ​ກຳ​ລັງ ISI ຢຸ່ໃນຫລາຍໂຕເມືອງ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກປະທ້ວງຫລາຍຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.

Authorities in Pakistan Tuesday arrested former prime minister Imran Khan, the leader of the largest national political party, outside a court in the capital, Islamabad.

The 70-year-old politician was taken into custody as he prepared to attend a hearing on the dozens of charges against him ranging from alleged terrorism and corruption to treason and other criminal offenses.

Khan's attorneys claimed that paramilitary forces physically assaulted him before taking him into custody and handing him over to anti-graft authorities accompanying them.

Khan’s party denounced their leader’s arrest.

“State terrorism - breaking into IHC (Islamabad High Court) premises to abduct Imran Khan from court premises. Law of the jungle in operation. Rangers beat the lawyers, used violence on Imran Khan, and abducted him,” tweeted Shireen Mazari, a close aide to the opposition leader, along with a purported video of security action.

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed Khan's arrest, rejecting charges of physical assault and telling local media about a corruption case against the opposition politician.

Nationwide protests



PTI supporters immediately took to the streets in Islamabad and other parts of the country to protest the arrest. Police in Islamabad dispersed protesters and detained dozens of them in the process.



Protesters and eyewitnesses reported firing by security forces at men and women outside army and ISI installations in several cities, injuring many protesters.