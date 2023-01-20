ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກສຽງ​ເໜືອຂອງ​ປ​າ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ໄດ້ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ປືນ ແລະລະ​ເບີດໃສ່ປ້ອມ​ ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້ສັງ​ຫານ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ ສາມ​ຄົນ.

​ກຸ່ມເຕ​ຣິກ-ໄອ-ຕາ​ລິ​ບານປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ຫຼື TTP ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຫ້າມ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ອີກ​ຊື່​ນຶ່ງວ່າ ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ ​ຕໍ່​ກ​ານ​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ໃນຕອນ​ຄ່ຳ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ເມືອງ​ໄຄ​ເບີ ​ຕິດ​ກັບຊາຍ​ແດນ​ກັບ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ເຂດ ທ່ານ​ອີ​ມ​ຣານ ຄານ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ຜູ້ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ສີ່​ຄົນ​ທີ່ຕິດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ໜັກຮວມ​ທັງຜູ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ລະ​ເບີດສະ​ຫລະ​ຊີບ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີໃນ​ອັນທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຮ້ອງວ່າ ເປັນ “​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ແບບ​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ​ກັນ​” ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເສຍຊີ​ວິດ​ແລະ​ບາດ​ເຈັບຫລາຍ​ຄົນ.

ທ່ານ​ຄານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປີດ​ສາກ​ຍິງ ແລະ​ແກວ່ງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ມື​ ໃສ່ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຕຳ​ຫລວດ ກ່ອນ​ຜູ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ສະ​ຫລະ​ຊີບ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ບີບ​ຄະ​ນວນ​ລະ​ເລີດ​ໃຫ້​ແຕກ​ຂຶ້ນ. ພວກ​ສົມ​ຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ​ກັບ​ລາວ ຕໍ່​ມາ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ຫລົບ​ໜີ.”

ກຸ່ມ TTP ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ລະ​ເບີດສະ​ຫລະ​ຊີບ​ ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ເບື້ອງ​ຫລັງ​ການ​ຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ​ປ້ອມຕຳ​ຫລວດ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ມັກນຳ​ອອກເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ ​ທີ່ເວົ້າ​ໂຍກ​ເກີນ​ຄວາ​ມ​ຈິງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ.

ກຸ່ມຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ໄດ້ທຳການກໍ່ກະ​ບົດ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 15 ປີ​ກວ່າ​ແລ້ວ​ ​ເພື່ອ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ລະ​ບົບ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ” ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ໂດຍ​ໄດ້ສັ​ງ​ຫານ​ຫລາຍ​ສິບ​ພັນ​ຄົນ.

​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ກຸ່ມ TTP ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ທີ່​ສັ່ນ​ຄອນກັບ ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ເດືອນ ລົບ​ກວນ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພ​າບ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຄູ່ແຂ່ງ​ສອງ​ກຸ່ມ ແລະ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີຂອງ​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີ​ຂຶ້ນຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ​.

ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ໄດ້​ໄກ​ເກ່ຍແລະ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ​ໂດຍ​ກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ໃນປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຄວບ​ຄຸມປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫາ ປີ 2021.

Authorities in northwestern Pakistan said Thursday that militants had staged a gun-and-bomb attack on a police outpost, killing three security force members.



The banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the deadly nighttime raid in the Khyber district, bordering Afghanistan.



The district police chief, Imran Khan, told reporters that at least four heavily armed assailants, including a suicide bomber, stormed the premises in what he said was a “coordinated attack” and inflicted the casualties.



“They opened fire and lobbed hand grenades at police officers before a suicide bomber blew himself up. His accomplices later managed to escape,” Khan said.



The TTP claimed in a statement that a lone suicide bomber was behind the raid on the police post, though the group often releases inflated details about its attacks.



The Pakistani Taliban have been waging a deadly insurgency in the country for more than 15 years to impose what they call an “Islamic system” in Pakistan, killing tens of thousands of people.



In November, the TTP called off a monthslong shaky cease-fire with the government, disrupting peace talks between the two adversaries and leading to an intensification in militant attacks across the country.



The talks were brokered and hosted by Afghanistan’s Islamist Taliban after they regained control of the war-torn country in August 2021.