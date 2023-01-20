ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຂອງປາກິສຖານ ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງໄດ້ໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍອາວຸດປືນ ແລະລະເບີດໃສ່ປ້ອມ ຕຳຫລວດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ສັງຫານສະມາຊິກກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ສາມຄົນ.
ກຸ່ມເຕຣິກ-ໄອ-ຕາລິບານປາກິສຖານ ຫຼື TTP ທີ່ຖືກຫ້າມ ຊຶ່ງຮູ້ກັນອີກຊື່ນຶ່ງວ່າ ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ຕໍ່ການບຸກໂຈມຕີຮ້າຍແຮງໃນຕອນຄ່ຳ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດເມືອງໄຄເບີ ຕິດກັບຊາຍແດນກັບອັຟການິສຖານ.
ຫົວໜ້າຕຳຫລວດປະຈຳເຂດ ທ່ານອີມຣານ ຄານ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍຜູ້ໂຈມຕີສີ່ຄົນທີ່ຕິດອາວຸດໜັກຮວມທັງຜູ້ໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລະເບີດສະຫລະຊີບຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ບຸກໂຈມຕີໃນອັນທີ່ທ່ານຮ້ອງວ່າ ເປັນ “ການໂຈມຕີແບບປະສານງານກັນ” ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການເສຍຊີວິດແລະບາດເຈັບຫລາຍຄົນ.
ທ່ານຄານກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເປີດສາກຍິງ ແລະແກວ່ງລະເບີດມື ໃສ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫລວດ ກ່ອນຜູ້ໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລະເບີດສະຫລະຊີບຄົນນຶ່ງບີບຄະນວນລະເລີດໃຫ້ແຕກຂຶ້ນ. ພວກສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດກັບລາວ ຕໍ່ມາໄດ້ພາກັນຫລົບໜີ.”
ກຸ່ມ TTP ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງທີ່ວ່າ ຜູ້ໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລະເບີດສະຫລະຊີບ ໄດ້ຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫລັງການຖະຫລົ່ມປ້ອມຕຳຫລວດ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ ມັກນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ ທີ່ເວົ້າໂຍກເກີນຄວາມຈິງກ່ຽວກັບການໂຈມຕີຂອງຕົນ.
ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້ທຳການກໍ່ກະບົດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຢູ່ໃນປະເທດມາເປັນເວລາ 15 ປີກວ່າແລ້ວ ເພື່ອນຳໃຊ້ໃນອັນທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ລະບົບອິສລາມ” ຢູ່ໃນປາກິສຖານ ໂດຍໄດ້ສັງຫານຫລາຍສິບພັນຄົນ.
ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກຜ່ານມາ ກຸ່ມ TTP ໄດ້ປະກາດໃຫ້ມີການຢຸດຍິງທີ່ສັ່ນຄອນກັບ ລັດຖະບານເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍເດືອນ ລົບກວນການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບຂອງພວກຄູ່ແຂ່ງສອງກຸ່ມ ແລະນຳໄປສູ່ການໂຈມຕີຂອງພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ.
ການເຈລະຈາໄດ້ໄກເກ່ຍແລະເປັນເຈົ້າພາບໂດຍກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງຕາລິບານໃນປາກິສຖານ ຫລັງຈາກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຄວບຄຸມປະເທດ ທີ່ປະສົບກັບສົງຄາມໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ ປີ 2021.
Authorities in northwestern Pakistan said Thursday that militants had staged a gun-and-bomb attack on a police outpost, killing three security force members.
The banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the deadly nighttime raid in the Khyber district, bordering Afghanistan.
The district police chief, Imran Khan, told reporters that at least four heavily armed assailants, including a suicide bomber, stormed the premises in what he said was a “coordinated attack” and inflicted the casualties.
“They opened fire and lobbed hand grenades at police officers before a suicide bomber blew himself up. His accomplices later managed to escape,” Khan said.
The TTP claimed in a statement that a lone suicide bomber was behind the raid on the police post, though the group often releases inflated details about its attacks.
The Pakistani Taliban have been waging a deadly insurgency in the country for more than 15 years to impose what they call an “Islamic system” in Pakistan, killing tens of thousands of people.
In November, the TTP called off a monthslong shaky cease-fire with the government, disrupting peace talks between the two adversaries and leading to an intensification in militant attacks across the country.
The talks were brokered and hosted by Afghanistan’s Islamist Taliban after they regained control of the war-torn country in August 2021.