ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟນຳວິຖີ ຕື່ມອີກ ຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ນຳ ກິມ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ກຽມພ້ອມ ສຳລັບສົງຄາມ

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍການເກາະຜິດອອກອີກ ໃນການທົດລອງອາວຸດຕ່າງໆ ໂດຍການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟນຳວິຖີເຂົ້າໄປໃນທະເລ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ນຳ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ກອງທັບຂອງທ່ານຍົກລະດັບຄວາມພ້ອມສຳລັບສົງຄາມ ຂະນະທີ່ໄປທ່ຽວຊົມອູ່ຕໍ່ເຮືອ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

ຫົວໜ້າເສນາທິການຮ່ວມຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກອງທັບຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ວິເຄາະການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນທະເລທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງຕົນ. ຕົນກ່າວວ່າ ກອງທັບຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ໄດ້ກວດພົບລູກສອນໄຟຫຼາຍລູກ ແຕ່ຕົນບໍ່ໄດ້ແຈ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ຊາບຈຳນວນທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງໃນທັນທີ ຫຼືໃຫ້ການປະເມີນລັກສະນະການບິນຂອງພວກມັນ.

ການຍິງຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຮອບທີສີ່ ໃນການຍິງທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟນຳວິຖີຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນປີ 2024 ມີຂຶ້ນໃນໄລຍະຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງທາງການໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ທ່ານກິມ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນຢ້ຳວ່າ ທ່ານສຸມໃສ່ເລື້ອງການເສີມກຳລັງໃຫ້ກອງທັບເຮືອຂອງທ່ານ ຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານກວດກາເບິ່ງໂຄງການດ້ານກອງທັບເຮືອຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ລະບຸລາຍລະອຽດຢູ່ອູ່ຕໍ່ເຮືອ ໃນເມືອງນາມໂພ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລທາງທິດຕາເວັນຕົກ.

ທ່ານກິມ ເມື່ອບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນຜ່ານມານີ້ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກເຖິງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງທ່ານທີ່ຈະສ້າງກຳປັ່ນລົບຕິດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ເພື່ອຕ້ານຢັນ ໃນອັນທີ່ທ່ານສະ ແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມພາຍນອກ ທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ຈາກສະຫະລັດ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຍົກລະດັບການຮ່ວມມືດ້ານການທະຫານຮ່ວມກັນເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບ ອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ແລະໂຄງການລູກສອນໄຟຂອງທ່ານກິມ.

North Korean on Friday extended a provocative run in weapons tests by firing cruise missiles into the sea, as leader Kim Jong Un called for his military to step up war preparations while touring a shipyard.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the U.S. and South Korean militaries were analyzing the North Korean launches into its western sea. It said the South’s military detected multiple missiles but it did not immediately provide a specific number or an assessment of their flight characteristics.

The launches, which were the North’s fourth round of cruise missile tests in 2024, came hours after state media reported that Kim reiterated his focus on strengthening his naval forces as he inspected unspecified naval projects at a shipyard in Nampho, on the west coast.

Kim in recent months has emphasized his effort to build a nuclear-armed navy to counter what he portrays as growing external threats posed by the United States, South Korea and Japan, which have stepped up their military cooperation to cope with Kim’s nuclear weapons and missile program.