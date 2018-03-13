ອົງການ NASA ສ້າງໂມງ ປະລະມານູ ສຳລັບ ການສັນຈອນ ອະວະກາດເລິກ

ພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວັນ ຫຼັງຈາກການປ່ອຍຂອງອັນທີ່ເປັນຈະຫຼວດອະວະກາດທີ່ໜັກທີ່ສຸດ

ຢ່າງໜ້າປະທັບໃຈ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຈະຫຼວດ Falcon Heavy ທີ່ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍບໍລິສັດ

ເອກະຊົນນັ້ນ, ອົງການ NASA ກໍໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ການປ່ອຍຂຶ້ນ ໃນຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປ ຈະນຳ

ເອົາໂມງປະລະມະນູ ທີ່ຖືກສ້າງເປັນພິເສດຂຶ້ນໄປນຳ. ອຸບປະກອນໃໝ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງ

ມີຂະໜາດນ້ອຍກວ່າ ແລະ ແຂງແຮງກວ່າໂມງປະລະມະນູທຳມະດານັ້ນ, ຈະຊ່ວຍບັນ

ດານັກອະວະກາດໃນອະນາຄົດ ໃຫ້ສັນຈອນໄດ້ເລິກອອກໄປໃນອະວະກາດ. ນັກຂ່າວ

ວີໂອເອ ຈອຈ໌ ພູຕິກ ມີລາຍງານເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ

ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ແມ່ນກະທັ່ງເຈົ້າຂອງບໍລິສັດ Space X ທ່ານ ອີລອນ ມັສຄ໌ ຍັງບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈເລີຍວ່າ ການ

ບິນຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງຈະຫຼວດອະວະກາດ Falcon Heavy ຈະດຳເນີນໄປຢ່າງຮາບມື່ນ

ດັ່ງທີ່ມັນເຄີຍໄດ້ເປັນໄປແລ້ວຫຼືບໍ່.

ທ່ານ ອີລອນ ມັສຄ໌ ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດ Space X ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າມັນຈະໄດ້

ຜົນແທ້. ເວລາທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຫັນມັນບິນຂຶ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຫັນຫຼາຍພັນຢ່າງທີ່ອາດບໍ່

ໄດ້ຜົນ, ແລະ ມັນກໍມະຫັດສະຈັນຫຼາຍເມື່ອມັນໄດ້ຜົນ.”

ເຄື່ອງຈັກ 27 ໜ່ວຍຂອງຈະຫຼວດ Falcon Heavy ສາມາດນຳເອົານໍ້າໜັກຫຼາຍເຖິງ

64 ໂຕນ ບິນໄປກາຍວົງໂຄຈອນໂລກຕໍ່າ ບ່ອນທີ່ສະຖານີອະວະກາດສາກົນ ແລະ

ດາວທຽມສ່ວນຫຼາຍບິນອ້ອມໂລກຂອງພວກເຮົາ.

ການປ່ອຍຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນກຳນົດໃສ່ເດືອນມິຖຸນາປີນີ້ ແລະ ຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຮູ້

ຈັກເທື່ອວ່າ ນໍ້າໜັກຂອງມັນຈະແມ່ນເທົ່າໃດ, ນອກຈາກສຳລັບຊິ້ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ຂອງເທັກ

ໂນໂລຈີຂັ້ນສຸດຍອດຂອງການພັດທະນາຄື ໂມງປະລະມານູອະວະກາດເລິກໜ່ວຍ

ໃໝ່, ສ້າງຂຶ້ນໂດຍອົງການ NASA.

ຕອນນີ້ມັນກຳລັງຖືກທົດລອງຢູ່ຫ້ອງວິໄຈ ພະລັງຂັບເຄື່ອນເຄື່ອງຈັກຈະຫຼວດຂອງອົງ

ການ NASA, ໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ.

ທ່ານ ຈອນ ໂລ “John Lowe” ແມ່ນນັກວິທະຍາສາດທີ່ສະຖາບັນແຫ່ງຊາດ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ມາດຕະຖານ ແລະ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ, ເຊິ່ງເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍສ້າງໂມງປະລະມານູເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ທ່ານ ຈອນ ໂລ ຈາກພະແນກເວລາ ແລະ ຄວາມຖີ່ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາແມ່ນໄລຍະທາງ

ແລະ ສະນັ້ນຖ້າເຈົ້າມີໂມງປະລະມານູ ຢູ່ໃນອະວະກາດ, ມັນກໍຈະແມ່ນເຄື່ອງຊ່ວຍ

ເຫຼືອສຳລັບຂະບວນການຂັບເຄື່ອນຂອງເຈົ້າ. ແລະ ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ຍິ່ງມີໂມງດີເທົ່າໃດ ເຈົ້າ

ກໍຍິ່ງຈະສາມາດໃຊ້ມັນສຳລັບການສັນຈອນຂອງເຈົ້າໄດ້ດີຂຶ້ນ.”

ອີງຕາມອົງການ NASA ນັ້ນ, ໂມງປະລະມານູອະວະກາດເລິກ ແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະສູນ

ເສຍເວລາບໍ່ເກີນນຶ່ງ ໃນ 7 ລ້ານວິນາທີ ໃນລະຫວ່າງນຶ່ງທົດສະວັດ. ຂະໜາດມັນ

ນ້ອຍກວ່າໄມໂຄຣເວຟ, ມັນຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາເປັນພິເສດ ສຳລັບສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມທີ່ໂຫດ

ຮ້າຍ.

ໂມງປະລະມານູທີ່ສົ່ງສັນຍານກັບສູ່ໂລກ ຈະວັດແທກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເດີນທາງຂອງ

ສັນຍານວິທະຍຸ ລະຫວ່າງ ໂລກ ແລະ ຍານອະວະກາດໄດ້ຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ.

ສິ່ງນີ້ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄວບຄຸມຢູ່ພື້ນດິນ ສາມາດບອກພວກນັກອະວະກາດໄດ້ວ່າ ເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃສ ແລະ ຕໍ່ໄປຕ້ອງໄປບ່ອນໃດ.

ໂມງປະລະມານູທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບຍານອະວະການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ບັນດານັກ

ອະວະກາດ ສັນຈອນໄດ້ໂດຍບໍ່ຕ້ອງລໍຖ້າສັນຍານ ຈາກໂລກ.

ທ່ານ ຈອນ ໂລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພາລະກິດໃນອະວະກາດເລິກສ່ວນໃຫຍ່

ຄົງຈະມີໂມງປະລະມານູຢູ່ນຳ ເລີ່ມຈາກເວລານີ້ເປັນ ຕົ້ນໄປ.”

ບັນດານັກວິສະວະກອນທັງຫຼາຍຂອງອົງການ NASA ເວົ້າວ່າ ໃນອະນາຄົດ, ເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າຈະສ້າງໂມງປະລະມານູ ທີ່ມີຂະໜາດນ້ອຍກວ່ານີ້ ທີ່ສາມາດຊ່ວຍພັດທະນາລະ

ບົບຈັບບ່ອນຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ຢູ່ໃນດາວທຽມ.

Only days after the spectacular liftoff of what is currently the heaviest space rocket, the privately-built Falcon Heavy, NASA announced the next launch will carry a specially built atomic clock.The new device, much smaller and sturdier than earth-bound atomic clocks, will help future astronauts navigate in deep space.VOA's George Putic reports.



Even Space X CEO Elon Musk was not sure the Falcon Heavy's first flight would go as smoothly as it did.



"I did not really think this would work.When I see the rocket liftoff, I see like a thousand things that, that could not work, and it is amazing when they do."



The Falcon Heavy's 27 rocket engines can carry as much as 64 tons of payload way beyond the low Earth orbit where the International Space Station and most satellites circle our planet.



Its next launch is scheduled for June and it is not yet known what its payload will be, except for one piece of cutting-edge technology



the new Deep Space Atomic Clock, built by NASA.



It is now undergoing tests at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in California.



John Lowe is a scientist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which also builds atomic clocks.



"Time is distance and so if you have an atomic clock in space, it is an aid to your navigational process.And so, the better the clock the better you can use it for your navigation."



According to NASA, the Deep Space Atomic Clock is expected to lose not more than seven millionths of a second during a decade.Smaller than a microwave oven, it is specially built for harsh space environment.



Earth-bound atomic clocks precisely measure how long it takes for a radio signal to travel between the Earth and a spacecraft.



This allows ground controllers to tell astronauts where they are and where to go next.



An atomic clock positioned closer to their spaceship will help astronauts navigate without having to wait for signals from the Earth.



"I think pretty much every deep space mission will probably have an atomic clock on it from here on out."



NASA engineers say in the future, they will build even smaller space atomic clocks that could also help improve the satellite-based global positioning system.