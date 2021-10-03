ຊາວປະມົງ ເກົາຫຼີ ກ່າວຫາ ຝູງເຮືອຫາປາ ຈີນ ວ່າກວາດເອົາ ສິ່ງທີ່ມີຊີວິດໃນນໍ້າໄປໝົດ

ຈີນ ແມ່ນຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກອາຫານທະເລຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ, ແລະ ເຮືອຫາປາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍມັກຈະຫາປາຢູ່ໃນເຂດນໍ້າທີ່ຖືກອ້າງເອົາກຳມະສິດໂດຍ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້. ເວລາທີ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ພະ ຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ກົດລະບຽບສາກົນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າມັກຈະປະເຊີນກັບການຄັດຄ້ານທີ່ຮຸນແຮງ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ຊຶງ ຮຸກ ພາກ (Seung Hyuk Park) ໄດ້ຂຽນລາຍງານນີ້ ດ້ວຍຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ ໂດຍ ຮຸງຈິນ ກິມ (Hyungjin Kim) ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຊລ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະ ອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຊາວປະມົງ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ມັກຈະເຫັນສິ່ງນີ້ຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ ເຮືອຫາປາເກົ່າໃນເຂດນໍ້າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ແລ່ນຜ່ານທະເລເຫຼືອງ ແລະ ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປສູ່ເຂດນໍ້າຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້, ເຊິ່ງຍັງເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ກັນໃນຊື່ທະເລຕາ ເວັນຕົກ, ເພື່ອໄປຫາປາ.

ທ່ານ ພາກ ໄຈ-ບັອກ, ຈາກສະມາຄົມຫາປາເກາະ ຢອນປີອອງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີເຮືອຫາປາ ຈີນ ຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍຫຸ້ມກັນຢູ່ໃກ້ເກາະ. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຢາກເຫັນເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຂ້ອຍຢືນຢັດທີ່ຈະບໍ່ໄປຫາອີກຟາກນຶ່ງຂອງເກາະ ເພາະວ່າຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຢາກເຫັນເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ມັນມີຫຼາຍໂພດ.”

ຄົນຫາປາເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ກຸ່ມເຮືອຂອງ ຈີນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ຫົວຊາກັບກົດລະບຽບສາກົນດ້ວຍການຈັບປາເກີນຂະໜາດ ແລະ ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງເອົາປາໂຕແມ່ທີ່ມີໄຂ່.”

ທ່ານ ພາກ ໄຈ ບັອກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກຄົນຫາປາ ຈີນ ຈັບທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ມີຊີວິດ.”

ຕຳຫຼວດຍາມຝັ່ງ ເກົາຫຼີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາປ່ອຍໂຕທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຂະໜາດທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ, ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເອົາທຸກຢ່າງເພາະວ່າພວກເຂົາເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ເຂດນ່ານນໍ້າຂອງຄົນອື່ນ. ພວກເຂົາເອົາທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ເຄື່ອນເໜັງ, ທຸກຮູບແບບຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ມີຊີວິດໃນນໍ້າ.”

ເຮືອຂອງ ຈີນ ຫາປາຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບເຂດຊາຍແດນທາງນໍ້າລະຫວ່າງ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ. ພວກເຂົາຮູ້ວ່າເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ບໍ່ສາມາດຂ້າມເສັ້ນນັ້ນໄດ້.

ແຕ່ການໄລ່ຕາມສາມາດກາຍເປັນອັນຕະລາຍ.

ທ່ານ ລິມ ແຕ-ໂຮ, ຈາກກະຊວງມະຫາສະໝຸດ ແລະ ການປະມົງ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຍາກທີ່ຈະວາງກົດລະບຽບໃສ່ພວກເຂົາ. ຊາວປະມົງ ຈີນ ເຂົາໃຊ້ ກຳລັງເຊັ່ນຫ້ອຍລວດເຫຼັກຢູ່ເທິງເຮືອຂອງພວກເຂົາ ຫຼືໃຊ້ອາວຸດທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍ ເພື່ອກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຍາມຝັ່ງ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຂຶ້ນໄປເທິງເຮືອ.”

ວີໂອເອພະແນກພາສາ ເກົາຫຼີ ໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ສະຖານທູດ ຈີນ ໃນ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ສຳລັບຄຳເຫັນທາງການ ແຕ່ກໍບໍ່ມີການຕອບຮັບ.

ໃນໄລຍະ 10 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ຈັບເຮືອ ຈີນ ທີ່ຫາປາຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍເກືອບສີ່ພັນລຳ. ແລະ ອີກຫຼາຍລຳໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີການຖືກ ຈັບ.

ທ່ານ ລິມ ແຕ-ໂຮ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຜ່ານການຮ່ວມມືລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະ ຈີນ, ກໍລະນີຂອງເຮືອຫາປາທີ່ພົວພັນໃນການຈັບປາທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງໃນປີ 2015.

ແຕ່ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີກາຍນີ້, ການຈັບປາຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍຂອງ ຈີນ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນຂະ ນະທີ່ການຕິດຕາມໄດ້ຖືກຢຸດເຊົາຍ້ອນມາດຕະການປ້ອງກັນ COVID-19.

ການຕິດຕາມ ເຮືອຫາປາ ຈີນ ແມ່ນຍາກ. ຫຼາຍລຳແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ລົງທະບຽນໃນ ຈີນ.

ທ່ານ ລິມ ແຕ-ໂຮ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ໃນກຸ່ມເຮືອຫາປາ ຈີນ ທີ່ປະຕິບັດງານຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍໃນເຂດນໍ້າຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແມ່ນບໍ່ສາມາດປະບັດງານຢູ່ພາຍໃນເຂດນໍ້າຂອງ ຈີນ ເພາະວ່າພວກເຂົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດຈາກລັດຖະບານ ຈີນ ຫຼືບໍ່ກໍເຮືອທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ລົງທະບຽນທີ່ລັກເລກທະບຽນຂອງ ເຮືອ ຈີນ ລຳອື່ນ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈາກສອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວຊອກຫາຊ່ອງທາງແກ້ໄຂຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ບັນດາຊາວປະມົງ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ເຫັນຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ.

ທ່ານ ພາກ ໄຈ-ບັອກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາທີ່ເຮືອຫາປາ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ເຂົ້າໄປໃກ້ເຂດຊາຍແດນທາງນໍ້າຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຫຼື ກາຍອອກໄປພຽງໜ້ອຍດຽວ, ມັນຈະມີ ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍຢ່າງໃຫຍ່. ແຕ່ເວລາເຮືອຫາປາ ຈີນ ເຄື່ອນໄຫວຢ່າງມີອິດສະຫຼະຢູ່ໃກ້ເຂດຊາຍແດນ, ມັນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເປັນບ້າ.”

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ການປະພຶດແບບຮາວີລົບກວນກັນທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນຍັງຈະສືບຕໍ່ໄປ.

China is the world’s largest seafood consumer, and its fleet often fishes waters claimed by South Korea. When South Korean authorities try to enforce international regulations, they often meet fierce resistance. Seung Hyuk Park filed this report with information provided by Hyungjin Kim in Seoul.

South Korean fishermen have seen this too often: An old boat in North Korean waters steams across the Yellow Sea and heads toward South Korea’s territorial waters, also known as the West Sea, to fish.

“There are so many Chinese fishing ships crowding near the island. I really hate to see them. I make a point of not going to the other side of the island because I don’t just want to see them, there are so many.”

South Korean fishermen say the Chinese fleet ignores international norms by overfishing and even taking egg-bearing females.

“Chinese fishermen snatch up all living things.

We release the ones that fall outside the legal size, but they take everything because they’re operating in someone else’s waters. They take every moving organism, every form of marine life.”

The Chinese boats fish near the maritime boundary between South and North Korea. They know South Korean authorities can’t cross that line.

But the chase can turn dangerous.

“It’s difficult to regulate them.

Chinese fishermen exercise brute force such as hanging metal booms on their ships or using deadly weapons to keep South Korean Coast Guard officials from boarding.”

VOA’s Korean Service contacted the Chinese embassy in South Korea for official comment but received no response.

In the last 10 years, South Korean authorities have caught almost four thousand Chinese ships fishing illegally. Many more evaded capture.

“Through the cooperation between the governments of South Korea and China, the cases of Chinese vessels engaged in illegal fishing decreased since 2015.

But since last year, China’s illegal fishing significantly increased as monitoring was sidelined because of COVID-19 prevention measures.”

Tracking the Chinese fishing vessels is difficult. Many are unregistered in China.

“I think the majority of Chinese fishing fleets

operating illegally in the South Korean waters cannot operate within the Chinese waters because either they have not obtained a permit from the Chinese government, or they are unregistered vessels that stole the registration numbers of other Chinese vessels.”

As officials from the two nations search for solutions, South Korean fishermen see little progress.

“When South Korean fishing ships approach the South Korean maritime boundary

or go beyond it even just a little bit, there’s a big fuss. But when Chinese fishing boats move about freely near the border, it drives us crazy.”

As the game of cat and mouse continues.