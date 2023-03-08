ອົງການແຮງງານສາກົນ (ILO) ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ລະດັບການເຮັດວຽກຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງ ຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ນັບແຕ່ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານໄດ້ເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມປະເທດທີ່ປະສົບກັບໄພສົງຄາມມາຍາວນານ.
ຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານໃໝ່ ອົງການ ILO ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ໄດ້ຫາທາງຫລຸດຜ່ອນກິດຈະການຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງ ແລະຄວາມສາມາດການເຮັດວຽກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການຫລຸດລົງ. ໄດ້ມີການຊັ່ງຊາວ່າ ການສັ່ງຫ້າມພວກແມ່ຍິງຫວ່າງ ມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຮັດວຽກສຳລັບປະເທດ ແລະອົງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ບໍ່ຂຶ້ນກັບລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຖານະການຊຸດໂຊມລົງຕື່ມ.
ລາຍງານກ່າວວ່າ “ຢູ່ໃນໄຕມາດທີສີ່ ຂອງປີ 2022 ການຈ້າງແມ່ຍິງ ຄາດຄະເນມີ 25 ເປີເຊັນ ຕ່ຳກວ່າໄຕມາດທີສອງຂອງປີ 2021 ກ່ອນເກີດວິກິດການ. ລະດັບວຽກງານຂອງຜູ້ຊາຍຕ່ຳລົງເຈັດເປິເຊັນ ຢູ່ໃນຊ່ວງໄລຍະດຽວກັນ.”
ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານໄດ້ເຂົ້າຢຶດອຳນາດຄືນໃໝ່ ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ ປີ 2021 ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ແລະອົງການ NATO ໄດ້ຖອນອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານ ຫລັງຈາກສອງສັດຕະວັດຂອງສົງຄາມ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ ນັບແຕ່ນັ້ນມາໄດ້ນຳໃຊ້ໃນອັນທີ່ປາກົດວ່າເປັນກົດໝາຍອິສລາມຫລືຊາເຣຍ ຢ່າງເຄັ່ງຄັດ ໂດຍຫ້າມສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງອັຟການິສຖານຈາກ ບ່ອນເຮັດວຽກຕ່າງໆ ແລະຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ການສຶກສາແກ່ພວກແມ່ຍິງ ບໍ່ເກີນຊັ້ນ ປ. ຫົກ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດທີ່ທຸກຈົນດັ່ງກ່າວ.
The International Labor Organization said Tuesday that female employment levels in Afghanistan had fallen steeply since the Taliban took over the war-ravaged country.
The ILO, in a new report, found that Taliban curbs on women’s activities and their ability to work had contributed to the decline. It assessed that the recent edict barring women from working for national and international non-governmental organizations had exacerbated the situation.
“In the fourth quarter of 2022, female employment is estimated to have been 25 percent lower than in the second quarter of 2021, before the crisis. Male employment levels are down seven percent in the same period,” the report said.
The Taliban reclaimed power in August 2021 as the United States and NATO troops withdrew from Afghanistan after two decades of war.
The de facto leaders have since implemented a strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, barring most Afghan women from workplaces and banning female education beyond grade six in the impoverished country.