ອົງ​ການ​ແຮງງ​ານ​ສາ​ກົນ (ILO) ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານວ​ານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ລະ​ດັບ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານໄດ້​ຫຼຸດລົງ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຄວບ​ຄຸ​ມປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ໄພ​ສົງ​ຄາມມາ​ຍາວ​ນານ.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໃໝ່ ອົງ​ການ ILO ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ກຸ່ມຕາລິ​ບານ​ ໄດ້​ຫາ​ທາງ​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນກິດ​ຈະ​ການຂອງພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ. ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ວ່າ ການ​ສັ່ງ​ຫ້າມພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຫວ່າງ ​ມໍ່​ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້​ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກສຳ​ລັບປະ​ເທດ ແລະອົງ​ການຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໄດ້​ເຮັດໃຫ້​ສະຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ຊຸດ​ໂຊມ​ລົງ​ຕື່ມ.

ລາຍ​ງານກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໄຕ​ມາດ​ທີ​ສີ່ ຂອງ​ປີ 2022 ການ​ຈ້າງ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນມີ 25 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ​ໄຕ​ມາດ​ທີ​ສອງ​ຂອງ​ປີ 2021 ກ່ອນ​ເກີດ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ. ​ລະ​ດັບວຽກ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຕ່ຳລົງ​ເຈັດ​ເປິ​ເຊັ​ນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊ່ວງ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ.”

ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຢຶດ​ອຳ​ນາດຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫາ ປີ 2021 ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ ກຳ​ລັງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ໄດ້​ຖອນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ສອງ​ສັດ​ຕະ​ວັດ​ຂອງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ນັ້ນ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມຫລື​ຊາ​ເຣຍ ຢ່າງ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດ ​ໂດຍຫ້າມ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ຈາ​ກ ບ່ອນ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກຕ່າງໆ ແລະ​ຫ້າມ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ແກ່​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ບໍ່​ເກີນ​ຊັ້ນ ປ. ຫົກ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່ທຸກ​ຈົນດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

The International Labor Organization said Tuesday that female employment levels in Afghanistan had fallen steeply since the Taliban took over the war-ravaged country.

The ILO, in a new report, found that Taliban curbs on women’s activities and their ability to work had contributed to the decline. It assessed that the recent edict barring women from working for national and international non-governmental organizations had exacerbated the situation.

“In the fourth quarter of 2022, female employment is estimated to have been 25 percent lower than in the second quarter of 2021, before the crisis. Male employment levels are down seven percent in the same period,” the report said.

The Taliban reclaimed power in August 2021 as the United States and NATO troops withdrew from Afghanistan after two decades of war.

The de facto leaders have since implemented a strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, barring most Afghan women from workplaces and banning female education beyond grade six in the impoverished country.