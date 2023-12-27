ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກອງກຳລັງພິເສດຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໃຊ້ເວລາ 6 ເດືອນໃນພາລະກິດສ້າງຫົວ​ຂົວ ເພື່ອຂ້າມແມ່ນໍ້າ ດະນິໂປຣ ໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ, ລຸນຫຼັງເກີດເຫດການລະເບີດຂຶ້ນ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ທຳລາຍເຂື່ອນ ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ເທິງ​ຂອງ​ຂົວ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

ການພັງລົງຂອງເຂື່ອນ ກາຄັອບວ໌ກາ (Kakhovka) ໄດ້ປ່ອຍນ້ຳອອກມາແລະ ໄດ້ທຳລາຍຖານທີ່ຕັ້ງຂອງກອງທັບຢູເຄຣນ ໃນມື້ເປີດການບຸກໂຈມຕີນັ້ນ.

ອົງການຂ່າວ AP ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບຫນ່ວຍງານລັບຂອງສູນທີ 73 ເປັນໄລຍະໆ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕໍ່ສູ້ ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມດ່ານຂ້າມແມ່ນ້ໍາດະນິໂປຣ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ທະຫານລາບ ແລະທະຫານມາ​ຣີນຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ສາມາດຢຶດເອົາພາກໃຕ້ຄືນມາໄດ້.

ຢູ່ໃນພາກ​ພື້ນດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຮຸນແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ກ່ຽວກັບ​ການຕໍ່ສູ້​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ແຕ່ອຸນຫະພູມໃນຕອນກາງຄືນແມ່ນຕ່ໍາກວ່າລະດັບນໍ້າກ້າມ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນເວລາເຄິ່ງປີ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຊ້ ໃນການສ້າງຫົວຂົວ ຢູ່ໃນຫມູ່ບ້ານທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ແຄມຝັ່ງ ອັນໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຂອບເຂດຈໍາກັດຂອງການໂຈມຕີ ແລະຄວາມສັບສົນ ໃນໄລ​ຍະຕໍ່ຫນ້າສໍາລັບຢູເຄຣນ.

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian special forces officers spent six months on the mission to establish a bridgehead across the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine after an explosion destroyed the dam upstream. The crumbling of the Kakhovka Dam released a wall of water and washed out the Ukrainian army positions in the counteroffensive's opening days. AP joined a unit of the covert Center 73 periodically as they fought for control of the Dnipro River crossings so Ukrainian infantry and marines could reclaim the south. The region has seen the most dynamic fighting of the counteroffensive. But nighttime temperatures are below freezing. The half-year it took to establish a bridgehead in one riverside village show the counteroffensive's limits and the complications ahead for Ukraine.