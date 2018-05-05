ພູໄຟ ທີ່ລັດຮາວາຍ ປ່ອຍລາວາ ອອກມາຕື່ມ ຕິດຕາມດ້ວຍ ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ

ພູໄຟຄີ​ລູ​ເອ​ອີ (Kilauea) ຢູ່​ເກາະ​ຮາ​ວາຍ​ໄດ້ພົ່ນລາ​ວາອອກ​ມາ​ເພີ້​ມອີກ​ໃນ​ວັນສຸກ​

ວານ​ນີ້​ ຢູ່​ທາງພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ຂອງ​ເກາະ​ໃຫຍ່ ຫຼື Big Island ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ປະຊາຊົນ

ໃນເຂດທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ບັງຄັບໃຫ້​ພາກັນ​ຍົກຍ້າຍ.

ການພົ່ນລາວາຂອງ​ພູໄຟ ແມ່ນ​ຕິດ​ຕາມມາ​ດ້ວຍ​ແຜ່ນດິນ​ໄຫວ ​ທີ່ມີຄວາມແຮງ 6.9

ຊຶ່ງເປັນ​ການ​ໄຫວຂອງແຜ່ນດິນ ທີ່​ແຮງທີ່​ສຸດ​ຢູ່ເກາະ​ດັ່ງກ່າວໃນ​ຮອບ 40 ກວ່າປີ​.

ອົງການ​ສໍາ​ຫລວດທໍລະນີສາດ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ​ແຜ່ນດິນ​ໄຫວ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນເວລາ

12 ​ໂມງ 32 ນາທີ ​ຕອນ​ແລ​ງ ຕາມ​ເວລາ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ຫຼືປະມານ22:32 ຕາມເວລາມາດ

ຕະຖານສາກົນ​ໃກ້ໆ​ກັບ​ເຂດພາກໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ພູ​ໄຟດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ແຜ່ນດິນ​ໄຫວອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ 5.7 ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ທີ່​ເກາະ​ດັ່ງກ່າວໃນ​ວັນ​

ສຸກ​ວານ​ນີ້ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ມີແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ເກີດຂຶ້ນ

ຕື່ມອີກ.

ປະຊາຊົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລາວາແລະຂີ້ເຖົ່າ​ໃໝ່​ໄດ້ໄຫຼ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປໃສ່ຖະໜົນ​ຫຼາຍ​

ສາຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄຸ້ມທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ.

ຮູບ​ພາບ​ຈາກ​ເຮືອບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ແລະວີ​ດີ​ໂອ​ອື່ນໆ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນລາ​ວາແຫຼ​ວ

ສີ​ນໍ້າໝາກ​ກ້ຽງ​ໄຫລອອກມາ​ຈາກ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ພື້ນ​ດິນແຕກ ​ແລະ​ໄຫຼ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ເຂ​ດ​ປ່າ​ໄມ້.

ການລະ​ເບີດ​ຂອງພູໄຟໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ພະຫັດຜ່ານ​ມາ​ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້​ບັງຄັບ​ໃຫ້ 1,500 ຄົນ​

ໜີ​ອອກ​ຈາກບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ​ທີ່ຢູ່ຕາມເນີນ​ພູ. ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 100

ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ພາກັນ​ໄປອາ​ໄສຢູ່ບ່ອນຫລົບໄພ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຍົກຍ້າຍ​

ພາກັນ​ໄປຢູ່​ກັບຄອບຄົວ ​ແລະ​ໝູ່​ເພື່ອນ.

ບໍ່​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານກ່ຽວກັບ​ການ​ບາດ​ເຈັບໃດໆ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ພວກ​ເຈົ້າໜ້າ​ທີ່​

ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ແກັສຊັນເຟີ ໃນລະດັບສູງຢູ່​ໃນ

​ອາກາດ ທີ່​ສາມາດ​ຂົ່ມຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ພວກຜູ້​ເຖົ້າແລະ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ບັນຫາ​ກ່ຽວກັບການ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈ.

ບັນດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ເຂດ​ເມືອງ ລັດ ​ແລະ​ລັດຖະບານ​ກາງ ​ໄດ້​ເ​ຕືອນຊາວບ້ານມາ​ຕະ

​ຫຼອດ​ອາທິດ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສົມຄວນ​ກະກຽມ​ການຍົກຍ້າຍ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ການລະ​ເບີດ

​ອາດ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄດ້​ທຸກ​ຍາມ.

ພູໄຟຄີ​ລູ​ເອ​ອີ (Kilauea) ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເກືອບ​ວ່າຕໍ່​ເນື່ອງ​ກັນ​ມາ​ຕະຫລອດໃນຮອບ

3 ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ມານີ້. ລາ​ວາ​ທີ່​ໄຫລ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ພູ​ໄຟດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນພູ​ໄຟໜ່ວຍ​ນຶ່ງ

ໃນ​ຈໍານວນ 5 ໜ່ວຍຢູ່​ໃນ​ເກາະ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ໄປຖົມ​ເນື້ອທີ່ປະມານ 125 ກິ​ໂລແມັດ​

ມົນທົນ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ສໍາ​ຫລວດ​ຂອງ​ອົງການ​ສໍາ​ຫລວດ​ທໍລະນີ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ.

ພວກ​ນັກວິທະຍາສາດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ສາມາດ​ທຳນາຍ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ ການ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ໃນປັດ

ຈຸບັນ​ນີ້ ​ຈະ​ດຳເນີນໄປກອີກ​ດົນປານ​ໃດ.



Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano gushed more lava Friday onto the eastern side of the Big Island, where residents have been forced to evacuate.



The volcanic activity followed a magnitude-6.9 earthquake, the island's largest tremor in more than 40 years. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 12:32 p.m. local time (22:32 GMT) near the southern part of the volcano.



Another 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit the island earlier Friday and authorities said they expect more seismic activity.



Residents said that new volcanic vents had formed on several neighborhood streets.



Drone and other video footage showed orange magma gushing up from cracks in the ground and snaking through a wooded area.



The eruption that began Thursday has already forced nearly 1,500 people to flee from their mountainside homes. Officials said at least 100 people were staying in shelters Friday, with most evacuees staying with family and friends.



There have been no immediate reports of injuries. Officials warned Friday that they have detected high levels of sulfur gas in the air that could threaten the elderly and people with breathing problems.



County, state and federal officials had been warning residents all week that they should be prepared to evacuate, as an eruption could be eminent.



The Kilauea Volcano has been erupting periodically for more than three decades. Lava flows from the volcano, one of five on the island, have buried an area about 125 km square, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.



Scientists say they cannot predict how long the current eruption will last.