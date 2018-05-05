ພູໄຟ ທີ່ລັດຮາວາຍ ປ່ອຍລາວາ ອອກມາຕື່ມ ຕິດຕາມດ້ວຍ ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ

ພູໄຟຄີລູເອອີ (Kilauea) ຢູ່ເກາະຮາວາຍໄດ້ພົ່ນລາວາອອກມາເພີ້ມອີກໃນວັນສຸກ
ວານນີ້ ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ຂອງເກາະໃຫຍ່ ຫຼື Big Island ບ່ອນທີ່ປະຊາຊົນ
ໃນເຂດທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ໄດ້ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ພາກັນຍົກຍ້າຍ.
ການພົ່ນລາວາຂອງພູໄຟ ແມ່ນຕິດຕາມມາດ້ວຍແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ທີ່ມີຄວາມແຮງ 6.9
ຊຶ່ງເປັນການໄຫວຂອງແຜ່ນດິນ ທີ່ແຮງທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວໃນຮອບ 40 ກວ່າປີ.
ອົງການສໍາຫລວດທໍລະນີສາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວເກີດຂຶ້ນເວລາ
12 ໂມງ 32 ນາທີ ຕອນແລງ ຕາມເວລາທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຫຼືປະມານ22:32 ຕາມເວລາມາດ
ຕະຖານສາກົນໃກ້ໆກັບເຂດພາກໃຕ້ຂອງພູໄຟດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ທີ່ມີຄວາມແຮງ 5.7 ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວໃນວັນ
ສຸກວານນີ້ແລະພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົ້າເຈົ້າຄາດວ່າ ຈະມີແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ເກີດຂຶ້ນ
ຕື່ມອີກ.
ປະຊາຊົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນກ່າວວ່າ ລາວາແລະຂີ້ເຖົ່າໃໝ່ໄດ້ໄຫຼເຂົ້າໄປໃສ່ຖະໜົນຫຼາຍ
ສາຍຢູ່ໃນຄຸ້ມທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ.
ຮູບພາບຈາກເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບແລະວີດີໂອອື່ນໆໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນລາວາແຫຼວ
ສີນໍ້າໝາກກ້ຽງໄຫລອອກມາຈາກບ່ອນທີ່ພື້ນດິນແຕກ ແລະໄຫຼເຂົ້າສູ່ເຂດປ່າໄມ້.
ການລະເບີດຂອງພູໄຟໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນພະຫັດຜ່ານມາ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ 1,500 ຄົນ
ໜີອອກຈາກບ້ານເຮືອນທີ່ຢູ່ຕາມເນີນພູ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 100
ຄົນໄດ້ພາກັນໄປອາໄສຢູ່ບ່ອນຫລົບໄພ ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍ
ພາກັນໄປຢູ່ກັບຄອບຄົວ ແລະໝູ່ເພື່ອນ.
ບໍ່ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການບາດເຈັບໃດໆໃນວັນພະຫັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່
ໄດ້ເຕືອນ ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ພົບເຫັນແກັສຊັນເຟີ ໃນລະດັບສູງຢູ່ໃນ
ອາກາດ ທີ່ສາມາດຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ພວກຜູ້ເຖົ້າແລະຄົນທີ່ມີບັນຫາກ່ຽວກັບການຫາຍໃຈ.
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເຂດເມືອງ ລັດ ແລະລັດຖະບານກາງ ໄດ້ເຕືອນຊາວບ້ານມາຕະ
ຫຼອດອາທິດວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າສົມຄວນກະກຽມການຍົກຍ້າຍ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການລະເບີດ
ອາດເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ທຸກຍາມ.
ພູໄຟຄີລູເອອີ (Kilauea) ໄດ້ລະເບີດຂຶ້ນເກືອບວ່າຕໍ່ເນື່ອງກັນມາຕະຫລອດໃນຮອບ
3 ທົດສະວັດມານີ້. ລາວາທີ່ໄຫລອອກມາຈາກພູໄຟດັ່ງກ່າວ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນພູໄຟໜ່ວຍນຶ່ງ
ໃນຈໍານວນ 5 ໜ່ວຍຢູ່ໃນເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ໄປຖົມເນື້ອທີ່ປະມານ 125 ກິໂລແມັດ
ມົນທົນ, ອີງຕາມການສໍາຫລວດຂອງອົງການສໍາຫລວດທໍລະນີສາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
ພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດທຳນາຍໄດ້ວ່າ ການລະເບີດໃນປັດ
ຈຸບັນນີ້ ຈະດຳເນີນໄປກອີກດົນປານໃດ.
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano gushed more lava Friday onto the eastern side of the Big Island, where residents have been forced to evacuate.
The volcanic activity followed a magnitude-6.9 earthquake, the island's largest tremor in more than 40 years. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 12:32 p.m. local time (22:32 GMT) near the southern part of the volcano.
Another 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit the island earlier Friday and authorities said they expect more seismic activity.
Residents said that new volcanic vents had formed on several neighborhood streets.
Drone and other video footage showed orange magma gushing up from cracks in the ground and snaking through a wooded area.
The eruption that began Thursday has already forced nearly 1,500 people to flee from their mountainside homes. Officials said at least 100 people were staying in shelters Friday, with most evacuees staying with family and friends.
There have been no immediate reports of injuries. Officials warned Friday that they have detected high levels of sulfur gas in the air that could threaten the elderly and people with breathing problems.
County, state and federal officials had been warning residents all week that they should be prepared to evacuate, as an eruption could be eminent.
The Kilauea Volcano has been erupting periodically for more than three decades. Lava flows from the volcano, one of five on the island, have buried an area about 125 km square, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Scientists say they cannot predict how long the current eruption will last.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ