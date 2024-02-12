ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Artifact ແປວ່າ ສິ່ງປະດິດຂອງຄົນບູຮານ

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

This news word is from the Crossrail project, a train tunnel now being built in London, England.

ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ ແມ່ນມາຈາກໂຄງການຂອງເສັ້ນທາງລົດໄຟ, ປັດຈຸບັນ ອຸໂມງຂອງເສັ້ນທາງລົດໄຟ ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ, ປະເທດອັງກິດ.

ARTIFACT: ARTIFACT

The underground project to connect Heathrow Airport to the financial district has uncovered more than 10,000 artifacts.

ໂຄງການໃຕ້ດິນ ເພື່ອເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ສະໜາມບິນ​ຮີດ​ໂຣ ກັບຂົງເຂດທາງດ້ານການເງິນ ໄດ້ຄົ້ນພົບວັດຖຸບູຮານຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10,000 ອັນ.

One special artifact is a bronze medallion from the year 245 AD.

ວັດຖຸບູຮານທີ່ພິເສດອັນນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນຫຼຽນທອງ ຈາກ​ໄລ​ຍະ 245 ​ປີກ່ອນຄຣິສຕະ​ສັກ​ກະ​ລາດ.

An artifact is a simple object made and used by people in the past.

Artifact ແມ່ນສິ່ງປະດິດທໍາມະດາ ທີ່ໄດ້ສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາ ແລະຖືກນໍາໃຊ້ໂດຍຄົນໃນສະໄໝກ່ອນ.

In science, an artifact is a substance or structure formed by humans, not nature.

ໃນທາງດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດ, artifact ແມ່ນວັດສະດຸ ຫຼື ໂຄງສ້າງ ທີ່ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍມະນຸດ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍທໍາມະຊາດ.