ວັນຈັນ, ໑໒ ກຸມພາ ໒໐໒໔
ຮຽນ-ພາສາອັງກິດ

ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Artifact ແປວ່າ ສິ່ງປະດິດຂອງຄົນບູຮານ

Artifact ແມ່ນສິ່ງປະດິດທໍາມະດາທີ່ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາ ແລະນໍາໃຊ້ໂດຍຄົນໃນສະໄໝກ່ອນ, ໃນທາງດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດ ແມ່ນວັດສະດຸ ຫຼື ໂຄງສ້າງ ທີ່ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍມະນຸດ
Artifact ແມ່ນສິ່ງປະດິດທໍາມະດາທີ່ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາ ແລະນໍາໃຊ້ໂດຍຄົນໃນສະໄໝກ່ອນ, ໃນທາງດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດ ແມ່ນວັດສະດຸ ຫຼື ໂຄງສ້າງ ທີ່ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍມະນຸດ

ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Artifact ແປວ່າ ສິ່ງປະດິດຂອງຄົນບູຮານ

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

Artifact ແມ່ນສິ່ງປະດິດທໍາມະດາທີ່ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາ ແລະນໍາໃຊ້ໂດຍຄົນໃນສະໄໝກ່ອນ, ໃນທາງດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດ ແມ່ນວັດສະດຸ ຫຼື ໂຄງສ້າງ ທີ່ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍມະນຸດ
by ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ ວີໂອເອລາວ

This news word is from the Crossrail project, a train tunnel now being built in London, England.

ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ ແມ່ນມາຈາກໂຄງການຂອງເສັ້ນທາງລົດໄຟ, ປັດຈຸບັນ ອຸໂມງຂອງເສັ້ນທາງລົດໄຟ ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ, ປະເທດອັງກິດ.

ARTIFACT: ARTIFACT

The underground project to connect Heathrow Airport to the financial district has uncovered more than 10,000 artifacts.

ໂຄງການໃຕ້ດິນ ເພື່ອເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ສະໜາມບິນ​ຮີດ​ໂຣ ກັບຂົງເຂດທາງດ້ານການເງິນ ໄດ້ຄົ້ນພົບວັດຖຸບູຮານຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10,000 ອັນ.

One special artifact is a bronze medallion from the year 245 AD.

ວັດຖຸບູຮານທີ່ພິເສດອັນນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນຫຼຽນທອງ ຈາກ​ໄລ​ຍະ 245 ​ປີກ່ອນຄຣິສຕະ​ສັກ​ກະ​ລາດ.

An artifact is a simple object made and used by people in the past.

Artifact ແມ່ນສິ່ງປະດິດທໍາມະດາ ທີ່ໄດ້ສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາ ແລະຖືກນໍາໃຊ້ໂດຍຄົນໃນສະໄໝກ່ອນ.

In science, an artifact is a substance or structure formed by humans, not nature.

ໃນທາງດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດ, artifact ແມ່ນວັດສະດຸ ຫຼື ໂຄງສ້າງ ທີ່ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍມະນຸດ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍທໍາມະຊາດ.

ຟໍຣັມສະແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນ

