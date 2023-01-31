ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຍ້ອນການວາງລະເບີດໂຈມຕີສະຫລະຊີບ ໃສ່ວັດມຸສລິມ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຂອງປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 87 ຄົນ.
ຫລາຍກວ່າ 150 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ໃນການວາງລະເບີດຢູ່ເຂດໃຈກາງຂອງ ເປຊາວາ ເມືອງເອກຂອງແຂວງໄຄເບີ ປາກຕຸງຄວາ. ພວກໜ່ວຍກູ້ໄພຍັງໄດ້ດືງເອົາບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍອອກມາຈາກຊາກຮັກພັງໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້. ລະເບີດທີ່ແຕກມີຄວາມແຮງຫຼາຍ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຫລັງຄາຂອງອາຄານພັງລົງມາ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນສະມາຊິກກຳລັງຕຳຫລວດແຂວງ ທີ່ມັກໄປວັດ ໂດຍພວກເຈົ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານ. ການໂຈມຕີໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນລະຫວ່າງພິທີສູດມົນໃນຕອນບ່າຍ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫລວດ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນໃດໆກ່ຽວກັບເຫດການໂຈມຕີໃນທັນທີ ແຕ່ກໍກ່າວວ່າ ການສືບສວນພວມດຳເນີນຢູ່.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານຊາບັສ ຊາຣິຟ “ໄດ້ປະນາມການວາງລະເບີດສະຫລະຊີບຢູ່ວັດ” ໃນເມືອງເປຊາວາ ອີງຕາມຖະແຫລງການທີ່ເປັນທາງການຈາກນະຄອນອິສລາມາບັດ ນະຄອນຫລວງຂອງປາກິສຖານ.
ອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອິມຣານ ຄານ ຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍຄ້ານທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນປາກິສຖານ ກໍໄດ້ປະນາມການວາງລະເບີດ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ “ເປັນການໂຈມຕີສະຫລະຊີບຂອງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ,” ທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ທາງທວິດເຕີ.
“ມັນສຳຄັນສຸດ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາປັບປຸງການເກັບກຳຂໍ້ມູນສືບລັບ ແລະໃຫ້ເຄື່ອງມືທີີ່
ເໝາະສົມແກ່ກຳລັງຕຳຫລວດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການຂົ່ມຂູ່ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ
ທີ່ເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ທ່ານຄານໄດ້ກ່າວ.
ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນິໂອ ກູເຕເຣສ ໄດ້ປະນາມການວາງລະເບີດວ່າ “ເປັນທີ່ໜ້າລັງກຽດ” ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໂດຍຜ່ານໂຄສົກຂອງທ່ານ.
ຍັງບໍ່ມີໃຜອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ຕໍ່ການວາງລະເບີດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງເທື່ອ.
ແຂວງຊາຍແດນປາກິສຖານທີ່ຕິດກັບອັຟການິສຖານແມ່ນມີປະສົບການຈາກໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກ ໃນໄລຍະບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແມ່ນອ້າງເອົາໂດຍພວກນອກກົດໝາຍເຕຣິກ-ອີ-ຕາລິບານ ປາກິສຖານ ທີ່ຮູ້ກັນໃນອີກນຶ່ງວ່າ ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານປາກິສຖານ.
The death toll from Monday’s suicide bombing attack of a mosque in northwestern Pakistan has risen to at least 87 people.
More than 150 others were wounded in the bombing in central Peshawar, the capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Rescuers were still pulling victims out of the rubble Tuesday. The explosion was so powerful that the roof of the building collapsed.
The victims were mostly members of the provincial police force, as the mosque was frequented by security and government officials. The attack occurred during traditional afternoon prayers.
Police officials would not immediately discuss the nature of the attack, saying an investigation was underway.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif “has condemned the suicide mosque bombing” in Peshawar, an official statement said in Islamabad, the Pakistani capital.
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, leader of the main opposition in Pakistan, also denounced the bombing, calling it a “terrorist suicide attack” in a Twitter post.
“It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism,” Khan said.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the blast as "abhorrent" Monday through his spokesman.
No one has taken responsibility for the deadly bombing.
The Pakistani province borders Afghanistan and has experienced repeated terrorist attacks in recent months. Most of the violence in the past is claimed by the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, known as the Pakistani Taliban.