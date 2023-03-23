ສານ ສັ່ງການໃຫ້ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ສະໜອງເອກະສານທັງຫຼາຍ ໃນຄະດີ ມາຣ-ອາ-ລາໂກ

ສານອຸທອນລັດຖະບານກາງໃນຄຳສັ່ງທີ່ປິດ​ລັບໄດ້ຊີ້ນຳໃຫ້ທະນາຍຄວາມ​ຂ​ອງ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຈົ່ງມອບເອກະສານຕ່າງໆແກ່ບັນດາໄອຍະການ ໃນການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງການເກັບຮັກສາເອກະສານບັນທຶກລັບຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄວ້ຢູ່ທີ່ບ້ານພັກຂອງທ່ານໃນລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອ​ງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

ການຕັດສິນດັ່ງກ່າວ ເປັນໄຊຊະນະທີ່ສຳຄັນ ສຳລັບກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ເລື້ອງການເກັບເອົາເອກະສານລັບຕ່າງໆໄວ້ ຢູ່ໃນບ້ານພັກ ມາຣ-ອາ-ລາໂກ ມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍເດືອນແລ້ວນັ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງມີເລື້ອງທີ່ວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າທັງຫຼາຍຂອງທ່ານ ຂັດຂືນຄຳຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມອບເອກະສານລັບທັງຫຼາຍ ຄືນໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານ. ມັນສະເໜີແນະວ່າ ສານດັ່ງ ກ່າວ ໄດ້ເຫັນພ້ອມນຳຝ່າຍບັນດາໄອຍະການ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງແບບປິດລັບວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ນຳໃຊ້ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳຕໍ່ໄປ.

A federal appeals court in a sealed order has directed a lawyer for Donald Trump to turn over to prosecutors documents in the investigation into the former president's retention of classified records at his Florida estate. The ruling is a significant win for the Justice Department, which has focused for months not only on the hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago but also on why Trump and his representatives resisted demands to return them to the government. It suggests the court has sided with prosecutors who have argued behind closed doors that Trump was using his legal representation to further a crime.