ຈີນ ຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ ຄົນສັນຊາດອາເມຣິກັນ ອາຍຸ 78 ປີ ໃຫ້ຕິດຄຸກຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາສອດແນມ

ຈີນໄດ້ຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ​ ຄົນສັນຊາດອາເມຣິກັນ ອາຍຸ 78 ປີ ​ໃຫ້​ຕິດຄຸກ ຕະ ຫລອດຊີວິດໃນຂໍ້ຫາສອດ​ແນມ ອີງຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ. ທ່ານຈອນ ຊິງ ຫວັນ-ເຫລີງ ທີ່​ມີ​ໃບອະນຸຍາດ ໃຫ້ຢູຮົງກົງໄດ້ຢ່າງເປັນ​ການຖາວອນ ໄດ້ຖືກກັກຂັງ ໃນວັນທີ 15 ເມສາ 2021 ໂດຍອົງການ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານການສືບລັບ ຢູ່​ທີ່ເມືອງຊູສູ ທາງພາກຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກໃຕ້ຂອງ​ຮົງ​ກົງ. ສານ​ໃນ​ເຂດເມືອງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໄດ້ປະກາດຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ ຢູ່ໃນ​ການຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ​ທາງ​ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວ​ກັບການກ່າວຫາ. ການສືບສວນແລະການດຳເນີນ ຄະດີໄດ້ຈັດແບບປິດລັບ ​ໂດຍ​ມີ​ການ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ ຫລືບໍ່ ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ເລີຍ​ໃຫ້ແກ່ສາທາລະນະ. ຄວາມສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ຕົກ ຕໍ່າທີ່ສຸດໃນປະຫວັດສາດ ທ່າມກາງການໂຕ້ແຍ້ງກ່ຽວກັບການຄ້າ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ສິດທິມະນຸດ ແລະການເອົ​າ​ທ່າ​ທີ​ແບບຮຸກຮານ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ການອ້າງເອົາເຂດນໍ້າແດນດິນຂອງຕົນ.

China sentenced a 78-year-old United States citizen to life in prison Monday on spying charges.

John Shing-Wan Leung, who holds permanent residency in Hong Kong, was detained April 15, 2021, by the counterintelligence agency in the southeastern city of Suzhou. The city’s intermediate court announced Leung’s sentence in a brief statement on its social media site but gave no details of the charges.

Such investigations and trials are held behind closed doors and little or no information is made public.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have hit a historical low amid disputes over trade, technology, human rights and China’s increasingly aggressive approach toward its territorial claims.