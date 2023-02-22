ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຈີນ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ສະໜອງການໜູນຫຼັງທີ່ແຂງແກ່ນ ສຳລັບການບຸກລຸກ ຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ, ເວົ້າວ່າປະເທດຂອງທ່ານຢາກມີບົດບາດໃນການສິ້ນສຸດຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງດັ່ງກ່າວ. ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ຢູ່ກອງ ປະຊຸມດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພໃນ ປັກກິ່ງ, ທ່ານ ຈິນ ກາງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຈີນ ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າສົງຄາມທີ່ເກືອບຮອດນຶ່ງປີນັ້ນອາດຂະຫຍາຍອອກໄປ ແລະ “ບໍ່ສາມາດຄວບຄຸມໄດ້.” ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຈີນ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້​ມີການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບ ແລະ ສະໜອງ “ຄວາມຮອບຮູ້ຂອງ ຈີນ” ເພື່ອຫາຂໍ້ແກ້ໄຂທາງການເມືອງ. ຈີນ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະກ່າວປະນາມການບຸກລຸກຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ຫຼື ຄວາມປ່າເຖື່ອນຕໍ່ພົນລະເຮືອນ ຢູເຄຣນ ແລະ ໄດ້ຕຳໜິຕິຕຽນມາດຕະການລົງ ໂທດຂອງປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ຕໍ່ ມົສກູ. ຈີນ ແລະ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ປັບນະໂຍບາຍ ຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອຄັດຄ້ານ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຫຼາຍອາທິດກ່ອນການບຸກລຸກ ຢູເຄຣນ ນັ້ນ, ຜູ້ນຳຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປະກາດການເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມໂດຍ “ບໍ່ມີຂີດຈຳກັດ.”

The foreign minister of China, which has provided strong political backing for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, says his country wants to play a role in ending the conflict. On Tuesday at a security conference in Beijing, Qin Gang said China was concerned the almost yearlong war could escalate further and spin “out of control." He said China would continue to urge peace talks and provide “Chinese wisdom" to bring about a political settlement. China has refused to condemn Russia's invasion or atrocities against Ukrainian civilians and has criticized Western economic sanctions against Moscow. China and Russia have aligned their foreign policies to oppose the U.S. and, weeks before the Ukraine invasion, their leaders declared a partnership with “no limits."