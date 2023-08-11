ເຮືອທີ່ບັນທຸກພວກອົບພະຍົບຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາ ຄວ້ຳຢູ່ໃນອ່າວທະເລເບນກອລ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 17 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ

ເຮືອລຳນຶ່ງທີ່ບັນທຸກພວກອົບພະຍົບຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາ ຊົນເຜົ່າກຸ່ມນ້ອຍຈາກມຽນມາ ໄດ້ພິກຄວ້ຳຢູ່ໃນອ່າວທະເລເບນກອລ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 17 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະປະມານ 30 ຄົນຫາຍຊາບສູນ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກູ້ໄພ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

ມີປະມານ 55 ຄົນຢູ່ເທິງເຮືອດັ່ງກ່າວ ເມື່ອມັນໄດ້ແລ່ນອອກຈາກເມືອງບູທີດວງ ໃນລັດຣາຄາຍນ໌ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງມຽນມາ ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ທ່ານໄບຢາຣ ລາ ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ຂອງມູນນິທິ ສວີ ຢອງ ເມດຕາ (Shwe Yaung Metta Foundation) ໄດ້ກ່າວ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ມີແປດຄົນລອດຊີວິດ ໃນອຸບັດເຫດເມື່ອທ້າຍອາທິດ ຢູ່ໃນທະເລໃກ້ກັບ ເມືອງຊິດເວ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເມືອງເອກຂອງລັດຣາຄາຍນ໌. ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ ເຮືອລຳນັ້ນ ໄດ້ມຸ້ງໜ້າໄປຍັງ ມາເລເຊຍ ແລະເວລາທີ່ແນ່ນອນ ແລະສາເຫດທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຮືອຄວ້ຳນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ທັນຮູ້ຈັກເທື່ອ.

ທ່ານບີຢາຣ ລາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ 17 ສົບ ລວມມີແມ່ຍິງ 10 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກກອບກູ້ມາໄດ້ຢູ່ເລາະຕາມແຄມຝັ່ງໃນເມືອງຊິດເວ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ກ້ຳຕາເວັນຕົກ ຫ່າງຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງເນປີດໍ ຂອງມຽນມາ ປະມານ 335 ກິໂລແມັດ, ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ວັນຈັນ ແລະວັນພຸດ.

ພວກທີ່ລອດຊີວິດທັງແປດຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳໂຕໄປໂດຍກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງມຽນມາ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວ ແລະກ່າວອີກວ່າ ພວກສະມາຊິກທີມກູ້ໄພ ແລະພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ຊອກຫາພວກທີ່ຫາຍສາບສູນ.

A boat carrying minority Rohingya migrants from Myanmar has capsized in the Bay of Bengal, leaving at least 17 people dead and about 30 missing, a rescue official said Thursday.

About 55 people were on the boat when it left Buthidaung township in the western state of Rakhine last weekend, said Byar La, general secretary of Shwe Yaung Metta Foundation.

Eight people survived the weekend accident in the sea near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine, he said. The boat was headed for Malaysia, and the exact time and cause of the capsizing were unknown, he said.

Byar La said 17 bodies, including 10 women, were recovered along the shore in Sittwe, about 335 kilometers (208 miles) west of the national capital, Naypyitaw, between Monday and Wednesday.

The eight survivors were taken away by Myanmar's security forces, he said. Members of rescue teams and the authorities were continuing to search for the missing people, he said.