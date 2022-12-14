ຖະ​ໜົນຫົນ​ທາງ​ສາຍ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນປະ​ເທດ​ອາ​ເຈັນ​ຕີ​ນາ ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ຈັດ​ງານ​ພາ​ຕີ​ຊຸມ​ແຊວ​ກັນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທີມ​ຊາດຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້​ຊະ​ນະ​ທີມ​ໂຄ​ຣ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ​ຢ່າງ​ສະ​ບາຍ 3-0 ແລະ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດປະ​ເທດ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ໃຕ້ ທີ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ມັກກິ​ລາ​ເຕະ​ບານ​ເປັນ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈິດ​ໃຈນັ້ນ ມີ​ສິດ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຫຼິ້ນ​ໃນຮອບສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ຂອງກ​ານ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເຕະ​ບານ​ໂລກ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

​ພວກ​ແຟນໆ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຫລັ່ງ​ໄຫລ​ລົງ​ສູ່​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ​ ໃນນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ບູ​ແອ​ນົ​ສ ແອ​ເຣັ​ສ ໃນ​ບໍ່​ດົນຫຼັງ​ຈາກການ​ແຂ່ງຂັນ​ໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ ພ້ອ​ມ​ດ້ວຍ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ ​ພາ​ກັນ​ໂບກ​ທຸງຊາດ​ອາ​ເຈັນ​ຕີ​ນາ ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ລົດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ຮ້ອງ​ລຳ

​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ທາງ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາ​ກັນສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ມ່ວນ​ຊື່ນທ່າມ​ກາງ​ ​ພວກ​ແຟນໆ ທີ່​ພາ​ກັນ​ນຸ່ງ​ເສື້ອ​ຂອງ​ທີມ​ຊາດ. ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານັ້ນ ​ຢູ່ນະ​ຄອນ​ບູແອ​ນົສ ແອເຣັ​ສ ໄດ້​ຢຸດ​ຢູ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ເໜັງ​ຕີງໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ແຟນໆ​ພາ​ກັນ​ແອອັດ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ບັນ​ດາຮ້ານ​ກາ​ເຟ ຮ້ານ​ອາ​ຫານ ແລະ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ມີ​ຈໍ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນທ້າວ​ລິ​ໂອ​ແນ​ລ ແມັ​ສ​ຊີ ນຳ​ພາ​ທີມຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

The streets of Argentina turned into a party Tuesday as the national team beat Croatia by a comfortable 3-0 and earned this soccer-crazed South American country a spot in the World Cup final.

Fans poured onto the streets of the capital of Buenos Aires as soon as the match ended, with people waving Argentina flags out of their cars while others jumped and sang in joy amid a sea of fans wearing the national team’s jersey.

Earlier, Buenos Aires had come to a standstill on what was a scorching summer afternoon as fans packed cafes, restaurants and public plazas, where giant screens followed the exploits of the Lionel Messi-led team.