ຖະໜົນຫົນທາງສາຍຕ່າງໆໃນປະເທດອາເຈັນຕີນາ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນບ່ອນຈັດງານພາຕີຊຸມແຊວກັນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທີມຊາດຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຊະນະທີມໂຄຣເອເຊຍ ຢ່າງສະບາຍ 3-0 ແລະໄດ້ເຮັດປະເທດອາເມຣິກາໃຕ້ ທີ່ປະຊາຊົນມັກກິລາເຕະບານເປັນຊີວິດຈິດໃຈນັ້ນ ມີສິດເຂົ້າໄປຫຼິ້ນໃນຮອບສຸດທ້າຍຂອງການແຂ່ງຂັນເຕະບານໂລກ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ພວກແຟນໆພາກັນຫລັ່ງໄຫລລົງສູ່ຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງບູແອນົສ ແອເຣັສ ໃນບໍ່ດົນຫຼັງຈາກການແຂ່ງຂັນໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຜູ້ຄົນ ພາກັນໂບກທຸງຊາດອາເຈັນຕີນາ ຢູ່ເທິງລົດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະຜູ້ຄົນໄດ້ພາກັນຮ້ອງລຳ
ຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນທາງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າພາກັນສະແດງຄວາມມ່ວນຊື່ນທ່າມກາງ ພວກແຟນໆ ທີ່ພາກັນນຸ່ງເສື້ອຂອງທີມຊາດ. ກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ຢູ່ນະຄອນບູແອນົສ ແອເຣັສ ໄດ້ຢຸດຢູ່ບໍ່ມີການເໜັງຕີງໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກແຟນໆພາກັນແອອັດຢູ່ຕາມບັນດາຮ້ານກາເຟ ຮ້ານອາຫານ ແລະສະຖານທີ່ສາທາລະນະຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ມີຈໍໂທລະພາບໃຫຍ່ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນທ້າວລິໂອແນລ ແມັສຊີ ນຳພາທີມຂອງປະເທດ.
The streets of Argentina turned into a party Tuesday as the national team beat Croatia by a comfortable 3-0 and earned this soccer-crazed South American country a spot in the World Cup final.
Fans poured onto the streets of the capital of Buenos Aires as soon as the match ended, with people waving Argentina flags out of their cars while others jumped and sang in joy amid a sea of fans wearing the national team’s jersey.
Earlier, Buenos Aires had come to a standstill on what was a scorching summer afternoon as fans packed cafes, restaurants and public plazas, where giant screens followed the exploits of the Lionel Messi-led team.