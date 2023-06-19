ບໍລິສັດ ອະເມຊອນ, ມາຣີອອດທ໌ ແລະບໍລິສັດອື່ນໆ ໃຫ້ສັນຍາທີ່ຈະຈ້າງງານຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໃນ ຢູໂຣບ

ບໍລິສັດ​ທີ່​ມີຫຼາຍ​ຊາດ​ຮ່ວມ​ລົງ​ທຶນ ລວມມີບໍລິສັດອະເມຊອນ, ມາຣີອອດທ໌ ແລະ ບໍລິສັດ ຮີລຕັນ ໃຫ້ສັນຍາທີ່ຈະຈ້າງຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບແມ່ຍິງຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ແລະ ບັນດາຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບຊາວຢູໂຣບຄົນອື່ນໆໃນອີກ 3 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້ານີ້. ພຽງກ່ອນໜ້າວັນ ອົບພະຍົບໂລກທີ່ຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ອື່ນນີ້, ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 40 ບໍລິສັດກ່າວ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຈ້າງ, ແລະເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ ຫຼື ຝຶກ ງານໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບໃນຈໍານວນລວມທັງໝົດ 250,000 ຄົນ, ເຊິ່ງ 13,680 ຄົນແມ່ນໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກທີ່ຈ້າງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໂດຍກົງ ເຂົ້າໃນບໍລິສັດເຫຼົ່າ ນັ້ນ. ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ ມີປະຊາຊົນ 110 ລ້ານຄົນທີ່ພັດພາກ ຈາກຖິ່ນຖານຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ໂດຍຄາດການວ່າ 12 ລ້ານຄົນແມ່ນປະຊາຊົນ ຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ໃນການຍົກຍ້າຍຂອງຊາວອົບພະຍົບທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນຢູໂຣບ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີ 2. ການຈ້າງງານດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຜັກດັນໃຫ້ມີການ ຈັດລະບຽບໂດຍອົງການ Tent Partnership ສໍາລັບຊາວອົບພະຍົບ, ເຊິ່ງ ເປັນອົງການທີ່ບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກໍາໄລ, ກໍ່ຕັ້ງໂດຍ ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານສູງສຸດຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Chobani.

Multinational companies including Amazon, Marriott, Hilton are pledging to hire more than 13,000 Ukrainian women and other refugees in Europe over the next three years. Just ahead of World Refugee Day Tuesday, more than 40 corporations said Monday that they will hire, connect to work or train a total 250,000 refugees, with 13,680 of them getting jobs directly in those companies. The U.N. says 110 million people have been displaced worldwide, with estimated 12 million from Ukraine in the largest movement of refugees in Europe since World War II. The hiring push in Europe has been organized by the Tent Partnership for Refugees, a nonprofit founded by the CEO of Chobani.