ທ່ານມູກາເບ ປາກົດຕົວ ຕໍ່ສື່ມວນຊົນ ຂອງ ລັດຖະບານ ຊິມບາບເວ ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ

ປະຊາຊົນຊິມບາບຫວັງວ່າ ວິກິດການທາງດ້ານການເມືອງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນ

ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການແກ້ໄຂ ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ແລະລາບລື່ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່

ພວກຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ກຸ່ມສັງຄົມພົນລະເຮືອນແລະກຸ່ມສາສະໜາຕ່າງໆ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຮເບີດ ມູກາເບ ທີ່ປົກຄອງປະເທດ ມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານແລ້ວນັ້ນ ລົງຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ຫລັງຈາກການເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມ ຂອງພວກທະຫານ.

ແຕ່ລາຍງານຂ່າວ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານມູກາເບ ໄດ້ທຳການຂັດຂືນ

ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ທ່ານເຈກັບ ຊູມາ​ ໄດ້ໝົດຫວັງໃນການທີ່ຈະແກ້

ໄຂວິກິດການຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ໂດຍກ່າວຕໍ່ສະພາຂອງອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ວ່າ “ຍັງເປັນການ

ໄວເກີນໄປ ທີ່ຈະທຳການຕັດສິນໃຈຢ່າງໜັກແໜ້ນໃນເວລານີ້.”

ຮູບ ທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ ໂດຍສື່ມວນຊົນ ຂອງທາງການຊິມບາບເວ ໃນວັນພະຫັດ

ວານນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານມູກາເບ ຢືນຢູ່ທາງຂ້າງ ນາຍພົນ Constantino

Chiwenga. ການປາກົດຕົວທາງໂທລະພາບຂອງທ່ານມູກາເບອາຍຸ 93 ປີແມ່ນ ເປັນການປາກົດຕົວຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະຊົນເທື່ອທຳອິດນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ຖືກກັກບໍລິເວນໂດຍ ກຳລັງທະຫານໃນມື້ວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມາໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າຍຶດອຳນາດ

ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງທະວີບອາຟຣິກາໃນການປະຕິບັດງານຢ່າງ

ວ່ອງໄວແລະບໍ່ເສຍເລືອດເນື້ອນັ້ນ.

ກອງທັບກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນກຳລັງເຈລະຈາກັບທ່ານມູກາເບ. ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກນຳຕົວໄປທຳນຽບ ລັດຖະບານໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ເພື່ອເຈລະຈາກັບພວກທະຫານແລະຜູ້ໄກ່ເກ່ຍຈາກ ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້.

ທ່ານ Donald Yamamoto ລັດຖະມົນຕີຊ່ອຍວ່າການກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະ

ຫະລັດ ຮັບຜິດຊອບກິດຈະການອາຟຣິກາ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຫວັງວ່າຊິມບາບເວຈະ

ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ “ໄລຍະຂ້າມຜ່ານໄປຫາຍຸກໃໝ່.”

ນັກວິເຄາະ Knox Chitiyo ຈາກສະຖາບັນຄົ້ນຄວ້າ Chatham House ຢູ່ທີ່ນະຄອນ

ຫຼວງຮາຣາເຣເວລາພວກທະຫານສົ່ງລົດຖັງອອກໄປປະຕິບັດງານໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານ

ມາ. ທ່ານ Chitiyo ຊຶ່ງເປັນຊາວຊິມບາບເວນັ້ນ ກ່າວວ່າ ດົນເທົ່າໃດ ທີ່ພວກທະຫານ

ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ເປັນຜູ້ຄວບຄຸມສະຖານະການ ກໍຍິ່ງຈະມີຄວາມບໍ່ທຸ່ນທ່ຽງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍເທົ່າ

ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ທີ່ນະຄອນ Johannesburg ວ່າ “ບັນຫາທີ່ສຳຄັນກໍຄືກຳນົດເວ

ລາ ທີ່ພວກທະຫານຈະຕ້ອງການ...ການເຈລະຈາເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຈະຕ້ອງສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ໂດຍໄວ ເທົ່າທີ່ຈະໄວໄດ້. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການຢາກມີປະທານາທິບໍດີຫລືບໍ່ກໍຜູ້ຮັກສາການ ເຂົ້າຮັບໜ້າທີ່ໂດຍໄວເທົ່າທີ່ຈະໄວໄດ້. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ມີການປະກາດກ່ຽວກັບ ລັດຖະບານຊົ່ວຄາວຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າໄວເທົ່າທີ່ຈະໄວໄດ້. ພວກທະຫານບໍ່ຕ້ອງການ ຢາກໃຫ້ເລື່ອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແກ່ຍາວ ຍ້ອນຍິ່ງດົນເທົ່າໃດ ທີ່ມີການແກ່ຍາວອອກໄປ ກໍຍິ່ງ

ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນມືດມົວແລະຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ບຸກຄົນສຳຄັນບາງຄົນໃນພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານຂອງຊິມບາບເວ ພວມສະເໜີໃຫ້ຕັ້ງລັດຖະ

ບານ ໄລຍະຂ້າມຜ່ານ ກ່ອນໜ້າການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ມີການວາງແຜນໄວ້ແລ້ວສຳ

ລັບປີໜ້າ.

​Zimbabweans are hoping for a speedy and smooth resolution to their nation's sudden political crisis, as opposition figures, civil society and religious groups urge longtime President Robert Mugabe to step down in the wake of a military takeover.



But reports Thursday said Mugabe was resisting, and South Africa's president, Jacob Zuma, dashed hopes of a quick final act, telling his parliament, "It is too early to take any firm decision now."



Pictures released on official media in Zimbabwe Thursday showed Mugabe standing beside military boss Constantino Chiwenga.The 93-year-old leader's television appearance was his first public outing since being placed under house arrest Tuesday by military forces as they seized control of the southern African country in a swift and bloodless operation.



The military said it was holding talks with Mugabe.He was taken to the State House Thursday for talks with the military and South African mediators.



Donald Yamamoto, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs said the U.S. is hoping Zimbabwe is set to enter "a transition to a new era."



Analyst Knox Chitiyo of the Chatham House research institution, was in Harare when the military deployed its tanks on Tuesday. Chitiyo, who is Zimbabwean, says the longer the military is perceived to be in charge, the more unstable things will become.



"The key issue is the time scale," he told VOA in Johannesburg. "The military will want...these negotiations to be completed, as quickly as possible. They want to have the president, or if it's acting president, in place as soon as possible. They want an interim administration announced, I think, as soon as possible. The military does not want this to drag out, because the longer all this drags out, the murkier, the messier it could become."



Some key figures in Zimbabwe's opposition are proposing a transitional government ahead of the elections already planned for next year.



Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai on Thursday urged Mugabe to resign.



"Mr. Robert Mugabe must resign, step down immediately in line with the national sentiment and expectation, taking full regard of his legacy and his contribution to Zimbabwe, pre- and post-Zimbabwe," he told reporters in Harare.



The vice president whom Mugabe recently firedarguably the catalyst for this military takeover - has kept a low profile. Emmerson Mnangagwa, says Piers Pigou of the International Crisis Group, will lose credibility if he appears too close to the military.



"It's absolutely critical for the new incumbent to be able to, I suppose, be able to distance themselves from the illegal actions of the armed forces here, or ostensibly what looks like it," he told VOA. "I simply don't know how they're going to put lipstick on that pig."



But, Chitiyo says, the negotiators have a lot to discuss. The crisis came out of a long-running, bitter rift in the ruling ZANU-PF party, which Mugabe has led for decades. Observers saw the move to fire Mnangagwa as a step toward the installation of Mugabe's wife, Grace Mugabe, as vice president. That would have put the unpopular first lady in line to someday replace her 93-year-old husband.



"It's very delicate, there's also negotiations within the party, between the party and the opposition, between the powers that be currently and South Africa and the region," Chitiyo said. "So there's multiple negotiations, delicate negotiations. Too much talk too soon could do more harm than good. I think that's what the military is saying."



The military insists this is not a coup, and the powerful war veterans' association called the action a "bloodless correction."



For that narrative to work, however, they need one thing that no one ever thought would be easy to get: for Zimbabwe's fiery, passionate leader to leave without a fight.