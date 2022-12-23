ໃນການເດີນທາງມານະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ເພື່ອພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການເດີນທາງໄປຕ່າງປະເທດ ເທື່ອທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານ ນັບແຕ່ການບຸກລຸກຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ດັ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ລາຍງານໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ຢຸດແວ່ທີ່ປະເທດໂປແລນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນປະເທດທີ່ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນຜູ້ມີບົດບາດສຳຄັນຂອງສົງຄາມ.
ການຢ້ຽມຢາມ ແລະການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ທີ່ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມໝາຍອັນຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ຕໍ່ໂປແລນ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍໂດຍບັນດາປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນກວ່າ ໃນລະຫວ່າງສົງຄາມໂລກສອງຄັ້ງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ນັກປະຫວັດສາດໂປແລນ ທ່ານລູກາສ ອາດຳສະກີ ຢູ່ສູນກາງມີໂຣສຊິວສະກີ ໃນນະຄອນວໍຊໍ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ ຈາກແນວຄິດຂອງປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ໃນເຂດພາກກາງຂອງຢູໂຣບ ການເຊື້ອເຊີນຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ແລະພົບປະກັນໜ້າຕໍ່ໜ້າແມ່ນໄດ້ເນັ້ນຢ້ຳໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ສົງຄາມນີ້ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ເປັນສົງຄາມເພື່ອຄວາມເປັນເອກກະລາດຂອງຢູເຄຣນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງກວມເອົາວ່າກົດໝາຍສາກົນ ຮວມທັງກົດບັດສະຫະປະຊາຊາດຄວນເປັນກົດລະບຽບທີ່ສຳຄັນສຸດສຳລັບຄວາມສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງປະເທດຫຼືບໍ່.
ທ່ານອາດຳສະກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນການທຳລາຍລ້າງໃນການບັນລຸຕ່າງໆຂອງບັນດາປະເທດສີວິໄລໃນໄລຍະ 100 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາແລະກັບຄືນໄປຫາສະໄໝ ທີ່ປະເທດນຶ່ງສາມາດຮຸກຮານອີກປະເທດນຶ່ງ ຕັດດິນແດນບາງ
ສ່ວນອອກໄປ ຫລືແມ່ນກະທັງເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມເອົາທັງໝົດ. ສຳລັບບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ຢູ່ໃນເຂດພາກກາງຂອງຢູໂຣບແລ້ວ ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຈາກນະໂຍບາຍຈັກກະພັດຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ເຢຍຣະມັນແລະອອສເຕຣຍ ນີ້ເປັນສິ່ງສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດ. ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງກົດໝາຍສາກົນນັ້ນວ່າເປັນພື້ນຖານຮັບຮອງຄວາມປອດໄພຕົ້ນຕໍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”
ທ່ານເຊເລັນສກີ ໄດ້ຖືກຕ້ອນຮັບວ່າ ເປັນວິລະບູຣຸດຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ແລະລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ.
ຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງຢູໂຣບ ການຢ້ຽມຢາມດັ່ງກ່າວຖືກມອງເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນສັນຍາລັກ ການສົ່ງສານໄປຫາໂລກວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຈະສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນແກ່ຢູເຄຣນຢ່າງເຂັ້ມແຂງ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ລອດ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ສັງເກດການຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ໄດ້ມີຄວາມເພິງພໍໃຈທີ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນໃນຄວາມຈຳເປັນເພື່ອ “ຮັກສາຄວາມເປັນນ້ຳນຶ່ງໃຈດຽວຂອງ NATO” ເວລາເວົ້າເຖິງການສະໜອງອາວຸດ. “ການສະເໜີທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງນີ້ ບໍ່ແມ່ນສະຫະລັດ ແຕ່ແມ່ນປະເທດທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນອື່ນໆ ໃນອົງການ NATO ທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ເຊື່ອໝັ້ນເຖິງຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ທີ່ຕ້ອງໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ເພີ້ມທະວີຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານອາດຳສກີ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວ.
On his way to Washington to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, his first international trip since Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by Euronews, stopped in Poland, a country that has become a key player in the war.
That visit and the support it represents carries huge meaning for Poland and other nations in the region ravaged by more powerful neighbors during two world wars.
Polish historian Lukasz Adamski of the Mieroszewski Center in Warsaw told VOA that from the point of view of Central European countries, Biden's invitation to the Ukrainian president to visit the White House and have a one-on-one meeting highlight that this war is not only a war over Ukraine's independence, but also over whether international law, including the United Nations Charter, should be the primary regulator of international relations.
“The fight to prevent the destruction of the achievements of civilized nations of the last 100 years and a return to an era in which one state can invade another, bite off parts of their territory or even conquer them completely. For the countries of Central Europe - victims of the imperial policies of Russia, Germany, and Austria - this is very important. For they see the validity of international law as the primary guarantee of their security,” Adamski said.
Zelenskyy was greeted as a hero at the White House and the U.S. Capitol.
In Western Europe, this visit is also seen as symbolic, a message to the world that the U.S. will continue to support Ukraine intensely in its fight for survival.
Observers in the region were pleased to hear Biden point to the need to “maintain NATO unity” when it came to arms supplies. “This strongly suggests that it is not the U.S., but other influential NATO states, that are not convinced of the need to support Ukraine even more intensively,” Adamski said.