ໃນການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ມາ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງວໍຊິງ​ຕັນ ເພື່ອ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ປະທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ການ​ບຸກ​ລຸກ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ​ໂວ​ໂລ​ດີ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີ ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໂດຍ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ​ໄດ້​ຢຸດ​ແວ່ທີ່ປະ​ເທດ​ໂປ​ແລນ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດທີ່​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນຜູ້ມີ​ບົດ​ບາດສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ.

​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ ແລະ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ ທີ່​ໄດ້ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາ​ຍ​ອັນຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຕໍ່​ໂປ​ແລນ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍໂດຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ກວ່າ ​ໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໂລກສອງ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

​ນັກ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ໂປ​ແລນ ທ່ານ​ລູ​ກາ​ສ ອາ​ດຳ​ສະ​ກີ ຢູ່​ສູນ​ກາງ​ມີ​ໂຣ​ສ​ຊິວ​ສະ​ກີ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ວໍ​ຊໍ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ວ່າ ຈາ​ກ​ແນວ​ຄິດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດຕ່າງໆ​ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ພາກ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ການ​ເຊື້ອ​ເຊີ​ນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ​ເພື່ອໃຫ້ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມທີ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ແລະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໜ້າ​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ຢ້ຳ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນວ່າ ສົງ​ຄາມນີ້ ​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ເປັນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ເພື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ເອກ​ກະ​ລາດ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ແຕ່​ຍັງ​ກວມ​ເອົາ​ວ່າ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສາ​ກົນ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ກົດ​ບັດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ຄວນ​ເປັນ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສຸດ​ສຳ​ລັບຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຫຼື​ບໍ່.

​ທ່ານ​ອາ​ດຳ​ສະ​ກີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນການ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ລ້າງໃນ​ການ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສີ​ວິ​ໄລໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ 100 ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາແລະ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ນຶ່ງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຮຸກ​ຮານອີກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຕັດ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ບາງ

ສ່ວນ​ອອກ​ໄປ ຫລື​ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ທັງ​ເຂົ້າຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ເອົາ​ທັງ​ໝົດ. ສຳ​ລັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ພາກ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ແລ້ວ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ຈາກ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຈັກ​ກະ​ພັດ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນແລະ​ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣຍ ນີ້​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ. ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຫັນ​ຄວາມ​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຂອງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສາ​ກົນນັ້ນວ່າ​ເປັນ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພຕົ້ນ​ຕໍຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.”

​ທ່ານ​ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ວິ​ລະ​ບູ​ຣຸດຢູ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

​ຢູ່​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກຂອງ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວຖືກມອງເຫັນວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ລັກ ການ​ສົ່ງ​ສານ​ໄປ​ຫາໂລກ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ແກ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນຢ່າງເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ ໃນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່​ລອດ.

​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມເພິງ​ພໍ​ໃຈທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນໄດ້​ຊີ້​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ເພື່ອ “ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ນ້ຳ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃຈ​ດຽວ​ຂອງ​ NATO” ເວ​ລາ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ອາ​ວຸດ. “​ການສະ​ເໜີ​ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ນີ້ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ແຕ່ແມ່ນປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ມີອິ​ດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ອື່ນ​ໆ​ ໃນອົງ​ການ NATO ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ເຊື່ອ​ໝັ້ນ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມຈຳ​ເປັນ ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ​ທີ່​ເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ອາ​ດຳ​ສ​ກີ​ ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

On his way to Washington to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, his first international trip since Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by Euronews, stopped in Poland, a country that has become a key player in the war.

That visit and the support it represents carries huge meaning for Poland and other nations in the region ravaged by more powerful neighbors during two world wars.

Polish historian Lukasz Adamski of the Mieroszewski Center in Warsaw told VOA that from the point of view of Central European countries, Biden's invitation to the Ukrainian president to visit the White House and have a one-on-one meeting highlight that this war is not only a war over Ukraine's independence, but also over whether international law, including the United Nations Charter, should be the primary regulator of international relations.

“The fight to prevent the destruction of the achievements of civilized nations of the last 100 years and a return to an era in which one state can invade another, bite off parts of their territory or even conquer them completely. For the countries of Central Europe - victims of the imperial policies of Russia, Germany, and Austria - this is very important. For they see the validity of international law as the primary guarantee of their security,” Adamski said.

Zelenskyy was greeted as a hero at the White House and the U.S. Capitol.

In Western Europe, this visit is also seen as symbolic, a message to the world that the U.S. will continue to support Ukraine intensely in its fight for survival.

Observers in the region were pleased to hear Biden point to the need to “maintain NATO unity” when it came to arms supplies. “This strongly suggests that it is not the U.S., but other influential NATO states, that are not convinced of the need to support Ukraine even more intensively,” Adamski said.