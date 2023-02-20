ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກົດ​ດັນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບາ​ນ​ຂອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໂຈ​ ໄບ​ເດັນ ສົ່ງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ F-16 ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ ກີ​ຢິບ, ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍເສີມ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂອງ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໂຈມ​ຕີຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ດ້ວຍ​ລູກ​ຈະ​ຫລວດທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໂດ​ຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ ໂດຍ​ອ້າງ​ເຖິງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກສະ​ພາ.

ການ​ວິ້​ງເຕັ້ນດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ອາ​ທິດທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາຢູ່ນອກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ມິວ​ນິກ ໃນ​ການເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຮວມ​ມີລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປ​ະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ ​ດິ​ມີ​ໂຕ​ຣ ຄູ​ເລ​ບາ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສ​ະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ແລະ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ ຈາກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ແລະ ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ.

"ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບອກ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ F-16 ເພື່ອ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ການ ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ທ​າງ​ອາ​ກາດຂອງ​ສັດ​ຕູ ເພື່ອ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈຶ່ງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ນຳເອົ​າ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ” ບິນກາຍກວ່າ​ແນວ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ, ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງທ່ານ ​ມາກ​ ແຄ​ລ​ລີ ອະ​ດີດ​ນັກ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ ຜູ້ໄດ້ຂັບ​ເຮືອບິນລົບ​ກອ​ງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ເສົາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ຄວນ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ການ​ສະ​ໜອງອາ​ວຸດ​ທີ່​ສ​າ​ມາດ​ໃຊ້ໄດ້ທັນ​ທີຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ລົບ ແທນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ​ ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ການ​ເຝິກແອບ​ອັ​ນຍາວ​ນານ.

ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຢ່າງ​ເດັ​ດ​ຂ​າດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ F-16 ໄປ​ໃຫ້.

Ukrainian officials have urged U.S. Congress members to press President Joe Biden's administration to send F-16 warplanes to Kyiv, saying the aircraft would boost Ukraine's ability to hit Russian missile units with U.S.-made rockets, Reuters reported, citing the lawmakers.

The lobbying came over the weekend on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in talks between Ukrainian officials, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and Democrats and Republicans from the Senate and House of Representatives.

"They told us that they want (F-16s) to suppress enemy air defenses so they could get their drones" beyond Russian front lines, Senator Mark Kelly, a former astronaut who flew U.S. Navy fighters in combat, told Reuters on Saturday evening.

Biden administration officials, speaking on Sunday, said the United States should focus on providing weapons that can be used immediately on the battlefield, rather than fighter jets that require extensive training.

But they did not categorically rule out providing F-16s.