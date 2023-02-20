ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູເຄຣນໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ກົດດັນລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສົ່ງເຮືອບິນລົບ F-16 ໄປໃຫ້ ກີຢິບ, ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າເຮືອບິນລົບດັ່ງກ່າວຈະຊ່ວຍເສີມຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມສາມາດຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ໂຈມຕີຕຳແໜ່ງລູກສອນໄຟຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ດ້ວຍລູກຈະຫລວດທີ່ເຮັດໂດຍສະຫະລັດ, ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ ໂດຍອ້າງເຖິງບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ.
ການວິ້ງເຕັ້ນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນທ້າຍອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາຢູ່ນອກກອງປະຊຸມຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງມິວນິກ ໃນການເຈລະຈາລະຫວ່າງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຢູເຄຣນ ຮວມມີລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານ ດິມີໂຕຣ ຄູເລບາ ແລະບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະຣີພັບບລິກັນ ຈາກສະພາສູງ ແລະ ສະພາຕ່ຳ.
"ເຂົາເຈົ້າບອກພວກເຮົາວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການເຮືອບິນລົບ F-16 ເພື່ອປາບປາມການ ປ້ອງກັນທາງອາກາດຂອງສັດຕູ ເພື່ອເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງສາມາດນຳເອົາເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ” ບິນກາຍກວ່າແນວໜ້າຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ, ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງທ່ານ ມາກ ແຄລລີ ອະດີດນັກອະວະກາດ ຜູ້ໄດ້ຂັບເຮືອບິນລົບກອງທັບເຮືອ ສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ໃນສົງຄາມໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີໃນຕອນແລງວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຄວນເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການສະໜອງອາວຸດທີ່ສາມາດໃຊ້ໄດ້ທັນທີຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມລົບ ແທນທີ່ຈະເປັນເຮືອບິນລົບ ທີ່ຕ້ອງການການເຝິກແອບອັນຍາວນານ.
ແຕ່ວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຢ່າງເດັດຂາດວ່າຈະໃຫ້ເຮືອບິນລົບ F-16 ໄປໃຫ້.
Ukrainian officials have urged U.S. Congress members to press President Joe Biden's administration to send F-16 warplanes to Kyiv, saying the aircraft would boost Ukraine's ability to hit Russian missile units with U.S.-made rockets, Reuters reported, citing the lawmakers.
The lobbying came over the weekend on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in talks between Ukrainian officials, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and Democrats and Republicans from the Senate and House of Representatives.
"They told us that they want (F-16s) to suppress enemy air defenses so they could get their drones" beyond Russian front lines, Senator Mark Kelly, a former astronaut who flew U.S. Navy fighters in combat, told Reuters on Saturday evening.
Biden administration officials, speaking on Sunday, said the United States should focus on providing weapons that can be used immediately on the battlefield, rather than fighter jets that require extensive training.
But they did not categorically rule out providing F-16s.