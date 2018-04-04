ແມ່ຍິງ ຄົນນຶ່ງ ຍິງຕົວຕາຍ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ ໄດ້ຍິງ 3 ຄົນ ບາດເຈັບ ທີ່ສຳນັກງານໃຫຍ່ YouTube

ແມ່ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຍິງປືນສັ້ນເຂົ້າໃສ່ຜູ້ຄົນ ທີ່ສຳນັກງານໃຫຍ່ ຂອງບໍລິສັດຢູທູບ

(YouTube) ໃກ້ໆກັບນະຄອນ ແຊນ ແຟຣນຊິສໂກ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ເຮັດໃຫ້

3 ຄົນ ບາດເຈັບ ກ່ອນທີ່ຜູ້ກ່ຽວຈະຍິງຕົວເອງຕາຍ.

ຕຳຫຼວດເມືອງ ແຊນ ບຣູໂນ ໄດ້ລະບຸໂຕ ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ເປັນມືປືນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຄື ນາງ

ນາຊີມ ນາຈາຟີ ອັກດາມ ອາຍຸ 39 ປີ ຈາກນະຄອນ ແຊນ ດີເອໂກ.

ຕຳຫຼວດກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການສັບນຶ່ງວ່າ “ໃນເວລານີ້ ບໍ່ມີຫລັກຖານ ທີ່ວ່າ ມືປືນ

ຮູ້ຈັກ ພວກຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ ຈາກເຫດການຍິງກັນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ຫຼືວ່າ ພວກບຸກ ຄົນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ

ເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງ.”

ລາຍງານສື່ມວນຊົນກ່າວວ່າ ນາງອັກດາມ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາວ່າ ບໍລິສັດ YouTube ໄດ້

ເກືອດຫ້າມ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ລົງເຜີຍແຜ່ເນື້ອຫາຂອງນາງ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ວີດີໂອຕ່າງໆຂອງນາງນັ້ນ

ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບລາຍໄດ້. ບໍລິສັດດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນໃດໆ ໃນທັນ ທີທັນໃດ ຕໍ່ລາຍງານ

ເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ.

ໂຄສົກທ່ານນຶ່ງຂອງໂຮງໝໍ ໃນນະຄອນ ແຊນ ແຟຣນຊິສໂກໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໂຮງໝໍ ໄດ້ຮັກ

ສາປິ່ນປົວ ພວກທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ໂດຍມີ ແມ່ຍິງສອງຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ບໍ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ

ແລະ ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ຜູ້ຢູ່ໃນອາການສາຫັດ ມາຮອດຕອນແລງ ວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.



ຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫຼວດເມືອງ ແຊນ ບຣູໂນ ທ່ານ ແອດ ບາຣເບີຣີນີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າ

ໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້ຟ້າວມຸ້ງໜ້າເຂົ້າໄປສຳນັກງານ ຂອງບໍລິສັດ YouTube ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້

ຮັບໂທລະສັບສຸກເສີນຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມືປືນ ແມ່ນເຊື່ອວ່າ ໄດ້ເປີດສາກຍິງໃສ່ ລະບຽງຢູ່ດ້ານນອກ ບ່ອນທີ່

ພວກຄົນງານ ກຳລັງພາກັນເພີດເພີນກິນອາຫານທ່ຽງຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ສ່ວນພວກຄົນງານຢູ່ໃນຕຶກນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມລົງທວີດເຕີ ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍິນ

ສຽງປືນຫຼາຍນັດ ແລະ ພວກຄົນກໍພາກັນແລ່ນໜີ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາພາກັນໄປເຕົ້າ

ໂຮມກັນຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງການເພື່ອຄວາມປອດໄພ.

ສົບຂອງນາງ ອັກດາມ ໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນ ຢູ່ໃນຕຶກດັ່ງກ່າວ. ນຶ່ງໃນພວກແມ່ຍິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ

ບາດເຈັບ ສາມາດໜີອອກໄປຮ້ານອາຫານທັນໃຈ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ ໄດ້.

​

A woman opened fire with a handgun at the campus headquarters of YouTube near San Francisco Tuesday, wounding three before killing herself.



San Bruno Police identified the suspected shooter as 39-year-old Nasim Najafi Aghdam of San Diego.



"At this time there is no evidence that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted," police said in a statement.



Media reports said Aghdam had accused YouTube of censoring her content and de-monetizing her videos.The company did not immediately comment on those reports.



A hospital spokesman in San Francisco said it was treating the wounded--two women in fair condition and a man who was in critical condition as of late Tuesday.



San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said officers rushed to the YouTube campus after receiving numerous emergency calls .



He said the shooter is believed to have opened fire at an outdoor patio, where employees were enjoying lunch.



Workers inside the building tweeted that they heard gunshots and people running as they huddled in the offices for safety.



Aghdam's body was found in the building. One of the wounded women managed to escape to a nearby fast food restaurant.