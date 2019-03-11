ຜູ້ປະກອບການ ໄວໜຸ່ມ ອາຊຽນ ພົບປະກັນ ທີ່ຫຼວງພະບາງ

ໃນລະຫວ່າງວັນທີ 4-8 ມີນາທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ບັນດາຜູ້ປະກອບການໜຸ່ມຈໍານວນ 50 ທ່ານ

ທີ່ມາຈາກບັນດາປະເທດອາຊຽນ ແລະ ຕີມໍເລັສເຕ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັນຢູ່ທີ່ນະຄອນ ຫຼວງ

ພະບາງ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນງານຝຶກອົບຮົມການທ່ອງທ່ຽວແບບຍືນຍົງ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນ

ໂດຍ ຜ່ານໂຄງການ Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI)

ທີ່ໄດ້ ຮັບທຶນຈາກໂຄງການລັດຖະບານ ສ.ອາເມລິກາ.

ເພື່ອເປັນການກະຕຸ້ນສົ່ງເສີມຄວາມຕໍ່ເນື່ອງຂອງປີທ່ອງທ່ຽວ 2018 ຂອງລັດຖະບານ

ສປປ ລາວ, ສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ແຫ່ງ ສປປ ລາວ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຈັດງານຝຶກ

ອົບຮົມການທ່ອງທ່ຽວແບບອະນຸລັກຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ນະຄອນ ຫຼວງພະບາງ ເຊິ່ງ The Asia

Foundation ເປັນຜູ້ຈັດງານໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຈາກລັດຖະບານ ສະຫະລັດ ອາ

ເມຣິກາ.

ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງການຝຶກອົບຮົມໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ແມ່ນເພື່ອນຳເອົາບັນດາຜູ້ປະກອບການໄວໜຸ່ມ

ຈາກ ອາຊີຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ມາ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອຮຽນຮູ້ຈາກບັນດາຫົວໜ່ວຍທຸລະ

ກິດ ວິສາ ຫະກິດການທ່ອງທ່ຽວຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີການປະກອບສ່ວນສົ່ງເສີມການ

ທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ທີ່ເປັນມິດກັບສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ແລະ ຮູບແບບຂອງຊຸມຊົນສຳລັບການທ່ອງ

ທ່ຽວ. ໃນໄລຍະ 15ປີ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ອຸດສາຫະກໍາທ່ອງທ່ຽວແບບອະນຸລັກຢູ່ທີ່ເມືອງມໍລະ

ດົກໂລກ ໄດ້ແຕກ ດອກອອກຜົນເຊິ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດາຫົວໜ່ວຍທຸລະກິດວິສາຫະກິດ

ການທ່ອງທ່ຽວຂະໜາດ ນ້ອຍເກີດຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ໄດ້ມີບົດບາດສຳຄັນໃນການພັດທະນາ

ເສດຖະກິດໃນຂົງເຂດນີ້ ກໍ່ຄື ພາຍໃນປະເທດ.

ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ປະ​ຈຳ ສ​ປ​ປ ລາວ ທ່າ​ນ​ນາງ ຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ໄດ້ກ່າວ

ວ່າ: ການສົ່ງເສີມເສດຖະກິດໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຕໍ່ຍຸດທະສາດ ອິນ

ໂດ ປາຊີຟິກ ແລະ ການຮ່ວມມືແບບກວມລວມຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກັບ ລັດຖະບານ ສປປ

ລາວ. ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມພາກພູມໃຈໃນການນຳສະເໜີຕົວແບບທີ່ດີ ຂອງທຸລະກິດ

ການທ່ອງທ່ຽວຢູ່ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອວ່າບັນດານັກທຸລະກິດໄວໜຸ່ມໃນຂົງເຂດນີ້ ຈະສະ

ມາດຮຽນຮູ້ເອົາປະສົບ ການຈາກ ສປປ ລາວ ລວມທັງ ປະສົບການການຕ້ອນຮັບອັນ

ອົບອຸ່ນ ແລະ ນຳເອົາແບບ ຢ່າງການທ່ອງທ່ຽວແບບອະນຸລັກເຂົ້າໄປນຳໃຊ້ໃນປະເທດ

ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ມີຫຼາຍບັນດາຫົວໜ່ວຍທຸລະກິດໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນໄດ້ຮ່ວມກັບງານຝຶກອົບຮົມໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ໂດຍ

ການໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເບິ່ງຕົວຈິງ ເພື່ອຮຽນຮູ້ບັນດາທັກສະຕ່າງໆ

ເຊັ່ນ: ການເຮັດການຕະຫຼາດຂອງຜ້າໄໝຊົນເພົ່າ, ການດຳເນີນການຂອງພື້ນທີ່ຮັກ

ສາສັດປ່າ ທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ແລະ ການຈັດການການຄຸ້ມຄອງການທ່ຽວແບບພະຈົນໄພ ທີ່

ເປັນມິດຕໍ່ ສະພາບແວດລ້ວມ. ບັນດາຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຍັງໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຊົມສະຖານທີ່ທ່ອງ

ທ່ອງທີ່ສຳຄັນ ລວມທັງ ຕາດກວງຊີ, ວັດຊຽງທອງ ລວມໄປເຖິງ ບັນດາຫົວໜ່ວຍການ

ດຳເນີນການຂະ ໜາດນ້ອຍເຊັ່ນ: ສູນ Traditional Arts and Ethnology Center

ແລະ ສະຖານທີ່ ຜະລິດເຄື່ອງປັ້ນດິນເຜົາ Pottery House Lao Food.

ໂຄງການ YSEALI ເປັນໂຄງການຂອງ ລັດຖະບານ ສ. ອາເມລິກາ ທີ່ໄດ້ລິເລີ່ມແຕ່ປີ

2013 ເພື່ອເສີມສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາໄວໜຸ່ມ ທັງຍັງເປັນການຂະ

ຫຍາຍເຄືອຂ່າຍ ທົ່ວບັນດາປະເທດໃນພາກພື້ນອາຊີຕາເວັນອອກສ່ຽງໃຕ້. ການຈັດ

ງານ ການແລກປ່ຽນທາງດ້ານການສຶກສາ, ຈັດງານຝຶກອົບຮົມໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແລະ ການ

ສະໜອງ ທຶນຕ່າງໆ ຂອງ ໂຄງການ YSEALI ແມ່ນເພື່ອຢາກສ້າງຄວາມອາດສາ

ມາດໃຫ້ແກ່ຜູ້ນໍາ ໄວໜຸ່ມໃນຂົງເຂດຕ່າງໆທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ ແລະ ເສີມສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ

ໃນປະຊາຄົມອາຊຽນ.

During the week of March 4-8, 2019, fifty young entrepreneurs from ASEAN countries and Timor Leste met in Luang Prabang to join a workshop on ecotourism organized through the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI), a U.S. government-funded program.

Using momentum generated by the Lao Government’s “Visit Lao Year 2018” Campaign, the U.S. Embassy in Laos hosted the YSEALI Regional Workshop on Sustainable Eco-Tourism in Luang Prabang. The Asia Foundation organized the event, using U.S. government funding.

The goal of the workshop was to bring young Southeast Asian entrepreneurs to Laos to learn from small- and medium-sized tourism enterprises in Luang Prabang that promote eco-friendly, community-based models for tourism. Over the past 15 years, the eco-tourism industry in the World Heritage City has flourished, giving rise to many new small businesses that have played a significant role in the economic development of the area and the country.

“Promoting economic development in Laos is an important part of our IndoPacific Strategy and our Comprehensive Partnership with the Lao government,” said U.S. Ambassador Rena Bitter. “We are proud to help Laos showcase the positive ecotourism business models here so that young business people in the region can learn from the Lao experience and warm hospitality, and apply more eco-friendly business models back home.”

Many local businesses partnered with the workshop, serving as field sites where participants learned skills such as how to market ethnic textiles, how to operate ethical wildlife conservation areas, and how to manage environmentally friendly adventure tours. Participants visited major tourism destinations like KuangSi Waterfalls and Wat Xieng Thong, as well as smaller operations like the Traditional Arts and Ethnology Center and Pottery House Lao Food.

Launched in 2013, the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative is a U.S. government program designed to strengthen youth leadership and networking across Southeast Asia. By hosting educational exchanges, conducting regional workshops, and providing grant funding, YSEALI seeks to build the leadership capabilities of youth in the region and nurture a strong ASEAN community.