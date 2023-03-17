ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ສັນລະເສີນ “ບົດຕອນໃໝ່” ໃນຄວາມສຳພັນສອງຝ່າຍ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໂດຍຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະຟື້ນຟູການຢ້ຽມຢາມຊຶ່ງກັນແລະກັນຄືນໃໝ່ ແລະຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງດ້ານການຄ້າ ແລະອື່ນໆທີ່ມີມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານແລ້ວນັ້ນ.
ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດໃນນະຄອນຫລວງໂຕກຽວ ລະຫວ່າງປະທານາທິບໍດີເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ທ່ານຢູນ ຊຸກ ຢອລ ແລະນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຢີ່ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານຟູມີໂອະ ຄິຊິດະ. ການເດີນທາງຄັ້ງນີ້ຂອງທ່ານຢູນ ໄປຢີ່ປຸ່ນ ແມ່ນເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ໃນການຢ້ຽມຢາມສອງຝ່າຍ ໃນຮອບ 12 ປີ.
ທ່ານຢູນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການພົບປະກັບນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຄິຊິດະໃນມື້ນີ້ໄດ້ມີຄວາມໝາຍເປັນພິເສດ ເພື່ອປ່ອຍໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນສອງປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າ ຄວາມສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ກັບຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຜ່ານຜ່າຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຍາກລຳບາກ ເນື່ອງຈາກບັນຫາຕ່າງໆທີ່ຍັງຄ້າງຄາ ຢູ່ໃນຈຸດເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່.”
ທ່ານຄິຊິດະ ທີ່ນັ່ງຢູ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມກັບທ່ານຢູນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານມີຄວາມດີໃຈ “ທີ່ຈະເລີ້ມບົດຕອນໃໝ່ ເພື່ອເບິ່ງໄປຍັງອະນາຄົດຂ້າງໜ້າຂອງຄວາມສຳພັນຍິ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ໃນມື້ນີ້ ເວລາທີ່ເຮົາສາມາດມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກການມາເຖິງລະດູບານໃໝ່.”
ອີງຕາມກະຊວງການຄ້າຂອງເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະຍົກເລີກຂອບຂໍ້ຈຳກັດຕໍ່ການສົ່ງອອກສິນຄ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນ ອັນເປັນຊິ້ນສ່ວນ semiconductor ໄປຍັງເກົາຫລີໃຕ້. ໃນການຕອບແທນຄືນ ເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ຈະຢຸດເຊົາການຕຳນິທີ່ພົວພັນຢູ່ອົງການການຄ້າໂລກ ທີ່ທາງກະຊວງໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມ.
ຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງຍັງໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະເລີ້ມຄືນການຢ້ຽມຢາມປະເທດລະຫວ່າງກັນແລະກັນໃຫ້ເປັນປົກກະຕິ. ການຢ້ຽມຢາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ອ້າງເຖິງວ່າເປັນ “ການເດີນທາງໄປມາທາງການທູດ” ທີ່ໄດ້ໂຈະໄວ້ ນັບແຕ່ປີ 2011.
ທ່ານຢູນ ແລະທ່ານຄິຊິດະ ຍັງໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະ “ສ້າງຄວາມເປັນປົກກະຕິຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່” ໃຫ້ແກ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງແບ່ງປັນຂ່າວກອງຫຼືສືບລັບທີ່ຮູ້ວ່າ GSOMIA ທ່ານຢຸນ ໄດ້ກ່າວ.
ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວນີ້ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງທ່ານຄິຊິດະ ແລະຂອງທ່ານຢູນ ທີ່ຈະສ້າງຕັ້ງຄວາມສຳພັນໃນອະນາຄົດເພື່ອໃຫ້ສາມາດຮັບມືກັບທ້າທາຍຮ່ວມອື່ນໆ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ຈີນ ແລະເກົາຫລີເໜືອ.
The top leaders of South Korea and Japan hailed a "new chapter" in bilateral relations Thursday, agreeing to restore regular visits to each other's countries and ease longstanding trade and other tensions.
The moves were announced Thursday during a rare summit in Tokyo between South Korean President Yoon Seok Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Yoon's trip to Japan is the first by a South Korean president for a bilateral visit in 12 years.
"Today's meeting with Prime Minister Kishida has a special meaning of letting the people of our two countries know that South Korea-Japan relations, which have gone through difficult times due to various pending issues, are at a new starting point," Yoon said.
Sitting across from Yoon, Kishida said he was very happy "to start a new chapter of a forward-looking future of Japan and South Korea relations on this day when we can feel the arrival of spring."
According to South Korea's trade ministry, Japan agreed to lift restrictions on the export of key semiconductor components to South Korea. In return, South Korea will drop a related complaint at the World Trade Organization, it added.
The two leaders also agreed to resume regular visits to each other's countries. Such visits, which were referred to as "shuttle diplomacy," have been suspended since 2011.
Yoon and Kishida also agreed to "fully normalize" an intelligence-sharing agreement known as GSOMIA, Yoon said.
The moves are part of Kishida and Yoon's efforts to establish a forward-focused relationship that can better deal with common challenges, such as China and North Korea.