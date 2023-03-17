ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງເກົ​າ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້ ແລະ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ສັນ​ລະ​ເສີນ “ບົດ​ຕອນໃໝ່” ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໂດຍ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ຈະຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມຊຶ່ງ​ກັນແລະ​ກັນຄືນ​ໃໝ່​ ແລະ​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ດ້ານການ​ຄ້າ ແລະ​ອື່ນໆ​ທີ່​ມີ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນນານ​ແລ້ວ​ນັ້ນ.

ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ລະ​ຫວ່າງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ໂຕ​ກຽວ ລະ​ຫວ່າງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້ ທ່ານຢູນ ຊຸກ ຢອ​ລ ​ແລະນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຢີ່​ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານຟູ​ມີ​ໂອະ ຄິ​ຊິ​ດະ. ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງຄັ້ງ​ນີ້​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຢູ​ນ ໄປຢີ່​ປຸ່ນ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ ​ໂດຍ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີຂອງເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້ ໃນ​ການ​ຢ້ຽ​ມ​ຢາມ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ ​ໃນຮອບ 12 ປີ​.

​ທ່ານ​ຢູນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີຄິຊິ​ດະໃນມື້​ນີ້ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາ​ມ​ໝາຍ​ເປັນ​ພິ​ເສດ ເພື່ອ​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາຮູ້​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນລະ​ຫວ່າງເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້​ກັບຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຜ່ານ​ຜ່າ​ຊ່ວງ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຍາກ​ລຳ​ບາກ ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ຫາຕ່​າງໆ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ຄ້າງ​ຄາ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຈຸດ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ໃໝ່.”

ທ່ານຄິ​ຊິ​ດະ ທີ່ນັ່ງ​ຢູ່​ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ຢູນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານມີ​ຄວາມ​ດີ​ໃຈ “ທີ່​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມບົດ​ຕອນໃໝ່ ​ເພື່ອ​ເບິ່ງ​ໄປຍັງ​ອະນ​າ​ຄົດ​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້າຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ຍິ່​ປຸ່ນ ແລະ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້ ໃນ​ມື້​ນີ້ ເວ​ລາທີ່​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດມີ​ຄວາມຮູ້​ສຶກ​ການ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ລະ​ດູ​ບານ​ໃໝ່.”

​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ຂອງເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍົກ​ເ​ລີກ​ຂອບຂໍ້ຈຳ​ກັດຕໍ່​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ສິນ​ຄ້າທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ອັນ​ເປັນ​ຊິ້ນ​ສ່ວນ semiconductor ໄປ​ຍັງເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້. ​ໃນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ແທນ​ຄືນ ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້ຈະ​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ການ​ຕຳ​ນິ​ທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຢູ່​ອົງ​ການການ​ຄ້າ​ໂລກ ​ທີ່​ທາງ​ກະ​ຊວງໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ.

​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ຈະເລີ້ມຄືນການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ປະ​ເທດລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ກັນແລະ​ກັນໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​. ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເຖິງວ່າ​ເປັນ “ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ມາ​ທາງ​ການ​ທູດ” ທີ່​ໄດ້​ໂຈະ​ໄວ້ ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2011.

ທ່ານຢູນ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ຄິຊິ​ດະ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ຈະ “ສ້າງຄວາມເປັນ​ປົ​ກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ທີ່” ໃຫ້​ແກ່ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ແບ່ງ​ປັນ​ຂ່າວກອງ​ຫຼື​ສືບ​ລັບ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ວ່​າ GSOMIA ​ທ່ານ​ຢຸນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວນີ້​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມຂອງທ່ານ​ຄິ​ຊິ​ດະ ແລະ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຢູນ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ສາ​ມາດ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບທ້າ​ທາຍຮ່ວມ​ອື່ນໆ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ຈີນ ແລະ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ.

The top leaders of South Korea and Japan hailed a "new chapter" in bilateral relations Thursday, agreeing to restore regular visits to each other's countries and ease longstanding trade and other tensions.

The moves were announced Thursday during a rare summit in Tokyo between South Korean President Yoon Seok Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Yoon's trip to Japan is the first by a South Korean president for a bilateral visit in 12 years.

"Today's meeting with Prime Minister Kishida has a special meaning of letting the people of our two countries know that South Korea-Japan relations, which have gone through difficult times due to various pending issues, are at a new starting point," Yoon said.

Sitting across from Yoon, Kishida said he was very happy "to start a new chapter of a forward-looking future of Japan and South Korea relations on this day when we can feel the arrival of spring."

According to South Korea's trade ministry, Japan agreed to lift restrictions on the export of key semiconductor components to South Korea. In return, South Korea will drop a related complaint at the World Trade Organization, it added.

The two leaders also agreed to resume regular visits to each other's countries. Such visits, which were referred to as "shuttle diplomacy," have been suspended since 2011.

Yoon and Kishida also agreed to "fully normalize" an intelligence-sharing agreement known as GSOMIA, Yoon said.

The moves are part of Kishida and Yoon's efforts to establish a forward-focused relationship that can better deal with common challenges, such as China and North Korea.