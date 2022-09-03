ອຸດທະຍານແຫ່ງຊາດເຢລໂລສໂຕນ ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຄວາມສໍາຄັນ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງລາວ ຂອງບັນດາຊົນເຜົ່າ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນດິນແດນແຫ່ງນີ້ຈຸທໍາອິດ

ໃນລັດມົນທານາແລະລັດວາຍໂອມມິງ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງທິດຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ອຸດທະຍານແຫ່ງຊາດ ເຢລໂລສໂຕນ ກໍາລັງສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຄົບ ຮອບ 150 ປີ ໂດຍເປັນການນໍາສະເໜີກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງຂອງຊົນເຜົ່າພື້ນເມືອງທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ອອກຈາກບໍລິເວນດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພື່ອກໍ່ຕັ້ງຂົງເຂດແຫ່ງນີ້ ໃຫ້ເປັນອຸດທະຍານແຫ່ງຊາດ. ນາຕາຊາ ໂມສໂກວາຢາ (Natasha Mozgovaya) ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ອຸດທະຍານແຫ່ງຊາດເຢລໂລສໂຕນ ມີບາງອັນທີ່ເປັນສິ່ງມະຫັດສະຈັນທາງທໍາມະຊາດທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ, ລວມມີນໍ້າພຸຮ້ອນ ໂອລດ໌ ເຟສທ໌ຟູລ (Old Faithful), ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ດຶງດູດເອົານັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນເຂົ້າໄປທ່ຽວຊົມໃນແຕ່ລະປີ. ແຕ່ສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສົ່ງເສີມໜ້ອຍຫຼາຍ ຄືເລື້ອງຂອງຊີວິດຊົນເຜົ່າພື້ນ ເມືອງອາເມຣິກາ ໂດຍນັກໂບຮານຄະດີກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ດໍາລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ ໃນດິນແດນແຫ່ງນີ້ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 11,000 ປີຜ່ານມາແລ້ວ.

ເມື່ອ ເຢລໂລສໂຕນ ໄດ້ຖືກກໍານົດໃຫ້ເປັນອຸດທະຍານແຫ່ງຊາດ, ຊົນເຜົ່າພື້ນ ເມືອງອາເມຣິກາຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ຖືກກວດລ້າງອອກໄປ, ແລະປະຫວັດຂອງອຸດທະ ຍານກ່າວວ່າ ດິນແດນແຫ່ງນີ້ຖືກຄົ້ນພົບໂດຍກຸ່ມນັກສໍາຫຼວດຊາຍຄົນຜິວຂາວ. ນະບັດນີ້ ເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດໃນຊ່ວງຂອງເວລາ 150 ປີ, ກະຕູບຂອງຊົນເຜົ່າພື້ນ ເມືອງໄດ້ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນອຸດທະຍານ ແລະປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ທໍາອິດຂອງດິນແດນແຫ່ງນີ້ ກໍາລັງບອກເລົ່າກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງລາວຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນຄົບຮອບ ລວມມີກິດຈະກໍາທາງດ້ານວັດທະນະທໍາ ແລະການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມກັນຂອງປະຊາຊົນທົ່ວໄປເພື່ອສໍາຫຼວດເບິ່ງປະຫວັດສາດຂອງຊົນເຜົ່າພື້ນເມືອງອາເມຣິກາແລະອຸດທະຍານແຫ່ງນີ້. ການບັງຄັບ​ໃຫ້ຊົນເຜົາຕ່າງໆອອກຈາກດິນແດນແຫ່ງນີ້ ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນໃນຊຸມທ້າຍສັດຕະວັດທີ 19. ຄອບຄົວຂອງ ວິໂນນາ ທິນດໍ (Winona Tindore), ຜູ້ອາວຸໂສຂອງ ຊໍຊອນ ບານນັອກ (Shoshone-Bannock) ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນຈໍານວນກຸ່ມສຸດທ້າຍທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຍ້າຍອອກໄປ.

ວິໂນນາ ທິນດໍ, ລູກຫຼານຂອງຄອບຄົວທີ່ເຄີຍອາໄສ ຢູ່ໃນເຢລໂລສໂຕນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ແມ່ເຖົ້າຂອງຂ້ອຍເຄີຍບອກຂ້ອຍວ່າ ບໍ່ຕ້ອງກັບມາບ່ອນນີ້, ແລະເພິ່ນກໍ່ໄດ້ບອກຂ້ອຍວ່າ ບໍ່ຕ້ອງເວົ້າຫຍັງກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເນື່ອງຈາກມັນເປັນ ຄວາມຊົງຈໍາທີ່ເຈັບປວດ ເມື່ອລາວໄດ້ຍິນກ່ຽວກັບດິນແດນທີ່ເປັນບ້ານເກີດເມືອງນອນຂອງລາວ, ເຊິ່ງລາວໄດ້ຖືກບອກໃຫ້ຍ້າຍອອກໄປ ແລະບໍ່ຕ້ອງກັບຄືນມາອີກ, ແລະລາວເອງກໍບໍ່ເຄີຍກັບມາທີ່ນີ້ອີກເລີຍ.”

ທະນາຍຄວາມ ແລະນັກສິນລະປິນແບລັກຟີດ (Blackfeet) ທ່ານອີວານ ທອມຊັນ (Evan Thomson), ເປີດເຜີຍກ່ຽວກັບຊົນເຜົ່າຕ່າງໆ ດ້ວຍການນໍາໃຊ້ການຢືນຢັນຂອງສານ ໃນການໃຊ້ສິດລ່າສັດແບບພື້ນເມືອງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນຮູບແບບສິນລະປະທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການພັດທະນາຈາກການນໍາໃຊ້ເຈ້ຍ ທີ່ຖິ້ມແລ້ວ ໂດຍບັນດານັກສິນລະປິນຊົນເຜົ່າພື້ນເມືອງ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສິນລະປະຢູ່ເທິງແຜ່ນຫິນ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮ້ອງວ່າ ແມ່ນການປະສົມປະ ສານແບບດັ້ງເດີມ ຂອງສິນລະປະອາເມຣິກັນອິນເດຍແບບລຽບໆ. ຢູ່ໃນປະ ຫວັດສາດ, ພວກຜູ້ຊາຍຈະບັນທຶກກ່ຽວກັບການອອກສົງຄາມໂດຍການແຕ້ມຮູບໃສ່ໜັງສັດ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍກໍແມ່ນເທິງຝາຕູບຊົນເຜົ່າ ຫຼື ໃສ່ເຄື່ອງນຸ່ງຫົ່ມອື່ນໆ. ແລະສະນັ້ນ, ດ້ວຍການແນະນໍາກ່ຽວກັບການສະຫງວນ ແລະການຫາຍສາບສູນຂອງງົວກະທິງ, ໜັງສັດແມ່ນຫາຍາກຫຼາຍ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ຜູ້ຄົນຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ໄປຮ້ານຄ້າຕ່າງໆ ຫຼືບ່ອນອື່ນໆ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາເຈ້ຍມາບັນທຶກສິ່ງຕ່າງໆນີ້, ເຊິ່ງເປັນການບັນທຶກກ່ຽວກັບປະຫວັດຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ໃນພິທີສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ, ເຄິດສເຕິນ ຄັງໂກລ (Kirten Kunkle) ນັກຮ້ອງສຽງສູງຈາກຊົນເຜົ່າມຸສໂກກີ (Muscogee) ໄດ້ສະແດງບົດເພງຂອງນາງທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ “ຮຽກຮ້ອງເອົາດິນແດນກັບຄືນມາ.”

ເຊິ່ງນາງໄດ້ກ່າວອອກມາວ່າ:

“ເປັນອັນແຈ່ມແຈ້ງວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ຄົນທັງຫຼາຍຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ກັບຄືນໄປອາໄສຢູ່ໃນ ເຢລໂລສໂຕນອີກຄັ້ງ. ມັນເປັນອຸດທະຍານແຫ່ງຊາດແລ້ວ, ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ວັດທະນະທໍາຕ່າງໆຂອງພວກເຮົາເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກ, ແລະພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ທຸກຄົນຮັບຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບຊົນເຜົ່ນທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ເຄີຍໄດ້ອາໄສຢູ່ເທິງດິນແດນແຫ່ງນີ້ ແລະບ່ອນອື່ນໆທົ່ວອາເມຣິກາ. ແຕ່ພວກເຈົ້າທັງຫຼາຍຮູ້ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນພຽງແຕ່ການສະຫງວນໄວ້ເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ແມ່ນພຽງແຕ່ເປັນບ່ອນການພະນັນ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ແມ່ນພຽງແຕ່ເປັນສະຖານທີ່ເວດມົນ. ພວກເຮົາມີມໍລະດົກທາງວັດທະນະທໍາທີ່ເລິກເຊິ່ງ, ແລະພວກເຮົາມີຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງທີ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍສໍາຄັນທີ່ສຸດສໍາລັບພວກເຮົາ.”

ແພັດຕີ້ ບາລສ໌ (Patti Baldes) ນັກສິນລະປິນຈາກອາຣາປາໂຮ (Arapaho) ແລະພາຍອຸດ (Paiute) ທີ່ຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອ ໄດ້ນໍາເອົາຮູບແກະສະຫຼັກກະທິງຈາກສາຂາຕ່າງໆກັບຄືນມາມີຊີວິດອີກຄັ້ງ ດ້ວຍການນໍາເອົານັກເຕັ້ນເປັນຄູ່ທີ່ມີ ແມ່ ແລະລູກສາວຈາກຊົນເຜົ່າຕ່າງໆ.

ນັກສິນລະປິນ ແພັດຕີ້ ບາລສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ເຄີຍຈະຮູ້ສຶກແນວໃດ ເພາະມັນມີລັກສະນະເປັນທັງການທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ຫຼືຫໍພິພິດທະພັນ ທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດຈັບອັນໃດໄດ້. ແລະມັນກໍມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນຫຼາຍ ທີ່ບັນດາເພື່ອນຮ່ວມອຸດົມການຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ເຊິ່ງເປັນຜູ້ຄົນທັງຫຼາຍທີ່ມາຈາກດິນແດນແຫ່ງນີ້, ກໍາລັງມາຍ່າງຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ດ້ວຍຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈ ແລະໃຊ້ພື້ນທີ່ໃນທາງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສົມຄວນໃຊ້ຢ່າງພາກພູມໃຈ.”

ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການຂອງອຸດທະຍານ ທ່ານຄາມ ໂຊລລີ (Cam Sholly) ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດເລົ່າກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງລາວຕ່າງໆໄດ້ດີເທົ່າກັບຜູ້ຄົນ ທີ່ບັນພະບູລຸດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຄີຍອາໄສຢູ່ໃນດິນແດນແຫ່ງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານຄາມ ໂຊລລີ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າອາໄສຢູ່ໃນພູມິປະເທດແຫ່ງນີ້ ດົນກ່ອນມີອຸດທະຍານແຫ່ງຊາດ ເຢລໂລສໂຕນ, ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍໄດ້ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນປີທີ່ກໍາລັງກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ປີທີ 150, ດ້ວຍການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທັງໝົດຂອງຊົນເຜົ່າຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາຊ່ວຍພວກເຮົາ ໃນການດໍາເນີນງານທີ່ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ, ເຊິ່ງການບໍລິການຂອງອຸດທະຍານ ມີໜ້າທີ່ໃນການນໍາສະເໜີກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ດີ ແລະບໍ່ດີຢູ່ໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ.”

ທ່ານ ໂຊລລີ ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນຫຼາຍ ທີ່ການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງໂອ​ກາດຄົບຮອບຂອງອຸດທະຍານແຫ່ງຊາດໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ບໍ່ແມ່ນ ແຕ່ເວລາດຽວ, ແຕ່ເປັນຈຸດເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຄືນໃໝ່ ເພື່ອດໍາເນີນງານຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນແລະດໍາເນີນວຽກງານກັບບັນດາເຊື້ອຊາດເຜົ່າຕ່າງໆໃຫ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໃນອະນາຄົດຂ້າງໜ້າ.

In the Western U.S. states of Montana and Wyoming, Yellowstone National Park is celebrating its 150th anniversary by promoting the stories of native tribes forced from the park at its founding. VOA’s Natasha Mozgovaya has the story.

Yellowstone National Park has some of the world’s most famous natural wonders, including the Old Faithful geyser, drawing millions of visitors a year. Less-well promoted are the stories of Native Americans who archeologists say lived in this area for at least 11,000 years.

When Yellowstone was designated a National Park, Native American tribes were chased out, and the history of the park focused on the exploration of white men. Now for the first time in 150 years, teepees were erected in the park - and the first people of this land are telling their story.

Anniversary celebrations include cultural events and public gatherings exploring American Indians’ history with the park. The tribes’ forceful removal began in the late 19th century. The family of Shoshone-Bannock elder Winona Tindore’s was one of the last to be pushed out.

Winona Tindore, Yellowstone Family Descendant

“My grandma told me not to come here, and she told me not to be speaking about these things because it’s a bad memory for her when she got herded from her homeland. I mean, it’s very emotional, you know, because this was her homeland, and she was told to leave and never come back. And she never did come back.”

Blackfeet attorney and artist Evan Thompson shows tribes using courts to reassert their traditional hunting rights in an art form developed by native artists reusing discarded paper.

Evan Thompson, Lawyer and Artist

“Ledger art is what I would call a semi-traditional form of Plains Indian art. Historically, men would leave a war record by painting it on hide often on tepees or on war shirts. And so, with the introduction of reservations and the disappearance of the buffalo, hide becomes very scarce. And so, people would go to the forts and other places to get papers to leave this record, their personal historical record for their families on.”

At the celebration, Muscogee Soprano Kirsten Kunkle debuted her composition “Reclaim the Land.”

Kirsten Kunkle, Soprano

“Obviously, people aren’t going to inhabit Yellowstone again. It is a National Park, but we want the cultures known, and we want people to acknowledge the tribes that were once inhabiting this land and throughout the entirety of America. But you know we’re not just reservations. We’re not just casinos. We're not just powwows. We have deep cultural heritages, and we have many things that are vitally important to us.”

Northern Arapaho and Northern Paiute artist Patti Baldes brought to life bison sculpted from willow branches with pairs of dancers from different tribes, including mothers and daughters.

Patti Baldes, Artist

“For a lot of years, I didn't know how to feel because it’s kind of either the tourist or the museum, where I can’t touch anything. And it’s really important that my peers, the people that are from this land, walk on it with confidence and take up the space that they should in a way that that they’re proud of.”

Park Superintendent Cam Sholly says no one can tell that story as well as the people whose ancestors lived it.

Cam Sholly, Yellowstone National Park Superintendent

“They were on this landscape long before Yellowstone was a National Park. And we’ve done a significant amount of engagement, especially in the year leading into the 150th, with all of the tribes to have them help us do a better job. // The Park Service has a duty to tell America's history, the good and the bad.”

Sholly says it is important that this engagement on the park’s anniversary is not a one-time thing but a reset point to do more and more with tribal nations in the future.