ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໃນ​ປີ 2020 ຈະ​ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລະ​ດັບ​ໃໝ່ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ​ຈະ​ມານີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຈາກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ຈະ​ເພີ້ມ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດຂອງ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຜູ້​ມີ​ສິດ​ປ່ອນບັດ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ໄອ​ໂອ​ວາ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 3 ກຸມ​ພາ. ການ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງ​ສຽງ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະເທດ​ ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ອະ​ດີດ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ນຳໜ້າ​ໝູ່ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ແຕ່​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຫຼາຍຄົນ ພວມ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່​າພວກ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສະ​ ໜັບ​ສະໜຸນ​ຢ່າງ​ແຂງ​ຂັນໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ໄອ​ໂອ​ວາ ນິວ​ແຮມ​ເຊີ ແລະຄາ​ໂຣ​ໄລ​ນາ​ໃຕ້. ຈິມ ມາ​ໂລນ ຜູ້​ສື່​ຂ່າວ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອມີ​ລາຍ​ງານເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປີ 2020 ຊຶ່ງໄພ​ສານຈະ​ນຳເອົາລະອຽດ ​ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.





ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງ​ ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນ​ນານ​ແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ພັກ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ​ປີ​ໜ້າ. ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ດີ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ ໂດຍຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ທີ່​ດີ​ໆ ມີ​ມາ​ລະ​ຍາດ​ບາງ​ຄົນວ່າ ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໄບ​ເດັນເວົ້າ​ແບບໄຮ້​ດຽງ​ສາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມັກ​ຄີ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ. ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່ສາ​ມາດ ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມັກ​ຄີ​ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄດ້. ພວກເຮົາ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄດ້​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ລະ​ບົບ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງ​ສຽງ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ປະ​ເຊີ​ນ​ກັບ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ທີ່​ແຂງ​ຂັນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະແນນ​ສຽງ​ກ່ອນ​ໝູ່ ເຊັ່ນ​ລັດ​ໄອ​ໂອ​ວາ ແລະ​ນິວ​ແຮມ​ເຊີ ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ທີ່​ຮວມທັງ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງເອ​ລີ​ຊາ​ເບັດ ວໍ​ເຣັນຈາກ​ລັດ​ແມັ​ສ​ຊາ​ຈູ​ແຊັ​ສ. ທ່ານ​ນາງວໍ​ເຣັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ຢາກ​ກະ​ຕຸກ​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດນີ້ ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ ​ເວ​ລານັ້ນ ກໍ​ຄວນ​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ມັນ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ໃນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ. ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເອົາ​ເງິນ​ໃສ່​ໃນ​ກຳ​ມື​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ໃນ​ກຳ​ມື​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ເສດ​ຖີ​ພັນ​ລ້ານ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງວໍ​ເຣັນ​ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ປີ 2019 ແຕ່​ແຮງ​ກະ​ຕຸ້ນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່​າ ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ແລ້ວ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ຫຼັງໆ​ມານີ້.

ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່​ບາງ​ລັດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ກ່ອນ​ໝູ່ ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ອາ​ທິດ ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ແກ່ ​ເຈົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ເຊົາ​ເບັນ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ອິນ​ເດຍ​ນາ ທ່ານ​ພີດ ບຸດ​ຕີ​ເຈັກ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຊັກ​ຊວນ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ຊາວອ​າ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ພ້ອມ​ແລ້ວ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ປະ​ຕູ​ຮູບ​ໃຫຍ່ ແລະ​ແນວ​ຄິດ​ໃຫຍ່ໆ ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ຄາດ​ຄິດວ່າ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ໃນ​ຮອບ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ກຳ​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນ​ຫຼາຍ​ນັ້ນຮ່ວມ​ກັນ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ແຕກ​ແຍກ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ ແລະ​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ລະ​ເບີດ.”

ນອກນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ ຂອງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ​ກໍ​ຍັງ​ປະ​ກອບ​ດ້ວຍ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງຈາກ​ລັດ​ເວີ​ມອນ ທ່ານ​ເບີ​ນີ ແຊນ​ເດີ ຜູ້​ຊຶ່ງ​ມັກ​ຈະ​ກ່າວໂຈມ​ຕີ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ. ທ່ານ​ແຊນ​ເດີກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນ​ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ ​ກັບ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ ​ທ​ຣຳພວມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເຮັດ. ລາວ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນ​ພວມ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ມາ​ເຂົ້າ​ກັນ ທຸກໆ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ໝູ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາສະໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ແຜນ​ການ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ທັງ​ມວນ.”

ສຳ​ລັບ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ດີ້ນ​ຮົນ​ຊຶ່ງ​ພວມ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ກ້​າວ​ໜ້າ​ຢູ່ທີ່ລັດ​ໄອ​ໂອ​ວາ ແມ່ນ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ມິນ​ເນ​ໂຊ​ຕ້າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເອ​ມີ ໂກ​ລ​ບູ​ຊາ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ນິວ​ເຈີ​ຊີ ທ່ານ​ຄໍ​ຣີ ບຸກ​ເກີ​ແລະນັກ​ວິ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກິດ​ແອນດ​ຣູ ຢັງ.

​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ແລ​ຣີ ຊາ​ບາ​ໂຕ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພວມ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ການ​ທົດ​ສອບ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນເວ​ລາ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ. ທ່ານ​ຊາ​ບາ​ໂຕ​ກ່າວຜ່ານ​ທາງ​ສະ​ໄກ​ປ໌ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ:

“ທ່ານມີ​ແຕ່ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຫລື​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເລີຍ. ບໍ່​ມີ​ໃຜ​ສາ​ມາດ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ໄດ້ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ລັດ​ໄອ​ໂອ​ວາ​. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຍາກ​ທີ່​ຈະອ​ະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ໄດ້ ຍ້ອນ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ເວົ້າ ຂ້ອຍ​ດີ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມາ​ຢູ່​ກັບເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ໂຊກ​ດີ​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ. ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ເງິນ​ອີກ​ແລ້ວມັນ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ໃຫ້​ເຈົ້າ​ອັດ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ລົງ.”

ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ອາດ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ສູ້​ກັນ​ອີກ​ດົນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຊື່​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງລະ​ຫວ່າງພວກ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ແນວ​ທາງ​ສາຍ​ກາງ ໃນ​ການ​ຊອກ​ສະ​ແຫວງ​ຫາ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ສຳ​ລັບ​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ແລະ​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ເສ​ລີທີ່​ທວງ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນແປງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ແລະ​ສັງ​ຄົມ. ທ່ານ​ທອມ ສວອດ​ສ໌ ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວຊານ​ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ແວນ​ເດີ​ບິ​ລ​ທ໌ ກ່າວ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ​ສະ​ໄກ​ປ໌ວ່າ:

“ພະ​ລັງງານໃນ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພວກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຊ້າຍ ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າພວກ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ແນວ​ທາງ​ສາຍ​ກາງ ເຊັ່ນ​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນ ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້.”

ອະ​ດີດ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວຢອກ ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ໂກ ບ​ລູມ​ເບີກ ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ທີ່​ຍື່ນ​ຄຳ​ຮ້ອງ​ຊ້າ ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ແຕ່​ກໍ​ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເກືອບ​ສິບ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ແລ້ວ ໃນ​ການ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງ​ສຽງ​ເມື່ອ​ໄວໆ​ມານີ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນ​ໄປ ໃນ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ ຫຼາຍໆ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ.

The 2020 U.S. presidential election campaign will kick into high gear in January as the Democratic presidential contenders intensify their efforts ahead of the first votes in the Iowa caucuses on February 3rd.National polls show former vice president Joe Biden leading the Democratic field, but several of his competitors are looking to make a strong showing in early contest states like Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more on the 2020 race from Washington.]]



Joe Biden has long made the argument that he is the Democrat's strongest candidate to take on President Trump next November.



"And I know I have been criticized by some really good, decent opponents I have been running with saying Biden is naïve talking about uniting the country.If we can't unite the country, we can't make it.We can't make it under our system."



Biden continues to lead in national polls but faces strong challenges in early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire from a group of contenders that includes Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.



"If we want to stimulate this economy, if we want an economy that grows, then let us grow it by investing in our people.Let's put money back in their hands and not in the hands of the billionaires!"



Warren rose in the polls through much of 2019 but her momentum appears to have stalled of late.



One candidate who has been rising in some of the early states in recent weeks is South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.



"We can galvanize and not polarize an American majority that is ready to deliver big reforms and big ideas, things we have not thought possible in decades, if we can hold that majority together and not divide and polarize it and let it get blown up."



Rounding out the top tier of the Democratic field is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who often targets Trump at his campaign rallies.



"Our campaign is exactly the opposite of what Trump is trying to do.He is trying to divide us up.We are bringing our people together, all of us, around an agenda that works for all the American people."



Other struggling contenders are looking for a breakthrough in Iowa including Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.



They face a crucial test once the voting begins, says analyst Larry Sabato.



"You are either going to get votes or you do not.Nobody can explain away (winning only) one percent of the vote in Iowa.It is hard to continue because your donors say, I've enjoyed being with you and best of luck for the future.'That means no more money.It means you shutter (close down) the campaign."



Democrats could be in for a long nomination fight between moderates looking for the strongest candidate to take on Trump and liberals who demand sweeping economic and social change.



Vanderbilt University expert Tom Schwartz.



"The energy in the Democratic Party is more on the left than with the moderates like Biden.So we could have a very polarizing (primary) election."



Former New York city Mayor Michael Bloomberg was a late entrant into the Democratic field but he has already risen into the high single digits in recent polls after spending millions of dollars in television ads.