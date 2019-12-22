ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ໃນປີ 2020 ຈະກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ລະດັບໃໝ່ ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນຈະມານີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຈະເພີ້ມຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່ອນໜ້າການປ່ອນບັດເທື່ອທຳອິດຂອງກອງປະຊຸມຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດຂອງພັກທີ່ລັດໄອໂອວາ ໃນວັນທີ 3 ກຸມພາ. ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີຄະແນນນຳໜ້າໝູ່ໃນບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແຕ່ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງທ່ານຫຼາຍຄົນ ພວມຊອກຫາທາງ ເພື່ອຈະສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າພວກທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບການສະ ໜັບສະໜຸນຢ່າງແຂງຂັນໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນຕົ້ນທີ່ລັດໄອໂອວາ ນິວແຮມເຊີ ແລະຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້. ຈິມ ມາໂລນ ຜູ້ສື່ຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດ ຂອງວີໂອເອມີລາຍງານເພີ້ມຕື່ມກ່ຽວກັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2020 ຊຶ່ງໄພສານຈະນຳເອົາລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງ ມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານແລ້ວວ່າ ທ່ານເປັນຜູ້ສະໝັກທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງສຸດຂອງພັກ ທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໄປແຂ່ງຂັນກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກປີໜ້າ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນກ່າວວ່າ:
Biden Act
“ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ດີ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກຕ້ອງຕິ ໂດຍຄູ່ແຂ່ງທີ່ດີໆ ມີມາລະຍາດບາງຄົນວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ໄບເດັນເວົ້າແບບໄຮ້ດຽງສາກ່ຽວກັບການສ້າງຄວາມສາມັກຄີໃຫ້ແກ່ປະເທດຊາດ. ຖ້າພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດ ສ້າງຄວາມສາມັກຄີ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້. ພວກເຮົາກໍບໍ່ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ພາຍໃຕ້ລະບົບຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ທ່ານໄບເດັນຍັງສືບຕໍ່ມີຄະແນນນຳໜ້າໃນການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທົ່ວປະເທດ ແຕ່ກໍປະເຊີນກັບການທ້າທາຍທີ່ແຂງຂັນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນບັນດາລັດທີ່ຈະມີການລົງຄະແນນສຽງກ່ອນໝູ່ ເຊັ່ນລັດໄອໂອວາ ແລະນິວແຮມເຊີ ຈາກກຸ່ມຄູ່ແຂ່ງທີ່ຮວມທັງສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງເອລີຊາເບັດ ວໍເຣັນຈາກລັດແມັສຊາຈູແຊັສ. ທ່ານນາງວໍເຣັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:
Warren Act
“ຖ້າພວກເຮົາ ຢາກກະຕຸກຊຸກຍູ້ເສດຖະກິດນີ້ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາ ຢາກໃຫ້ເສດຖະກິດເຕີບໂຕ ເວລານັ້ນ ກໍຄວນປ່ອຍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເຕີບໂຕມັນ ດ້ວຍການລົງທຶນໃນປະຊາຊົນຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເອົາເງິນໃສ່ໃນກຳມືເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະບໍ່ແມ່ນໃນກຳມືຂອງພວກມະຫາເສດຖີພັນລ້ານ.”
ທ່ານນາງວໍເຣັນມີຄະແນນສຽງສູງຂຶ້ນ ໃນປີ 2019 ແຕ່ແຮງກະຕຸ້ນທີ່ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຮັບປາກົດວ່າ ຢຸດເຊົາແລ້ວໃນໄລຍະຫຼັງໆມານີ້.
ຜູ້ສະໝັກຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນສຽງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ບາງລັດທີ່ຈະມີການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນໝູ່ ໃນໄລຍະສອງສາມອາທິດ ທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ກໍໄດ້ແກ່ ເຈົ້າເມືອງເຊົາເບັນ ຈາກລັດອິນເດຍນາ ທ່ານພີດ ບຸດຕີເຈັກ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:
Buttigieg Act
“ພວກເຮົາສາມາດຊັກຊວນ ບໍ່ແມ່ນແບ່ງແຍກຊາວອາເມຣິກັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ພ້ອມແລ້ວສຳລັບການປະຕູຮູບໃຫຍ່ ແລະແນວຄິດໃຫຍ່ໆ ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຄາດຄິດວ່າເປັນໄປໄດ້ໃນຮອບຫຼາຍໆທົດສະວັດ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາສາມາດກຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍນັ້ນຮ່ວມກັນ ແລະບໍ່ແມ່ນສ້າງຄວາມແຕກແຍກ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການແບ່ງແຍກ ແລະປ່ອຍໃຫ້ມັນລະເບີດ.”
ນອກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄະແນນສຽງນຳໜ້າ ຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກໍຍັງປະກອບດ້ວຍສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກລັດເວີມອນ ທ່ານເບີນີ ແຊນເດີ ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງມັກຈະກ່າວໂຈມຕີປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານແຊນເດີກ່າວວ່າ:
Sanders Act
“ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນກົງກັນຂ້າມໂດຍກົງ ກັບສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳພວມພະຍາຍາມເຮັດ. ລາວກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະແບ່ງແຍກພວກເຮົາ ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນພວມນຳເອົາປະຊາຊົນມາເຂົ້າກັນ ທຸກໆຄົນໃນໝູ່ພວກເຮົາສະໜັບສະໜຸນແຜນການທີ່ໄດ້ຜົນສຳລັບຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທັງມວນ.”
ສຳລັບຜູ້ສະໝັກຄົນອື່ນໆທີ່ກຳລັງດີ້ນຮົນຊຶ່ງພວມຫາທາງສ້າງຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າຢູ່ທີ່ລັດໄອໂອວາ ແມ່ນຮວມທັງສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ຈາກລັດມິນເນໂຊຕ້າ ທ່ານນາງເອມີ ໂກລບູຊາ ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ຈາກລັດນິວເຈີຊີ ທ່ານຄໍຣີ ບຸກເກີແລະນັກວິສາຫະກິດແອນດຣູ ຢັງ.
ນັກວິເຄາະແລຣີ ຊາບາໂຕ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າພວມປະເຊີນກັບການທົດສອບທີ່ສຳຄັນເວລາໃດທີ່ການປ່ອນບັດເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ. ທ່ານຊາບາໂຕກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ຕື່ມວ່າ:
Sabato Act
“ທ່ານມີແຕ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນສຽງຫລືບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບເລີຍ. ບໍ່ມີໃຜສາມາດອະທິບາຍໄດ້ກ່ຽວກັບການໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນສຽງນຶ່ງເປີເຊັນຢູ່ທີ່ລັດໄອໂອວາ. ມັນເປັນການຍາກທີ່ຈະອະທິບາຍໄດ້ ຍ້ອນຜູ້ບໍລິຈາກເປັນຄົນເວົ້າ ຂ້ອຍດີໃຈທີ່ໄດ້ມາຢູ່ກັບເຈົ້າ ແລະຂໍໃຫ້ໂຊກດີໃນອະນາຄົດ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ບໍ່ມີເງິນອີກແລ້ວມັນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ໃຫ້ເຈົ້າອັດການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງລົງ.”
ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດອາດຍັງຈະສູ້ກັນອີກດົນກ່ຽວກັບການສະເໜີຊື່ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງລະຫວ່າງພວກນິຍົມແນວທາງສາຍກາງ ໃນການຊອກສະແຫວງຫາຜູ້ສະໝັກທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງທີ່ສຸດ ສຳລັບລົງແຂ່ງຂັນກັບທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະພວກຫົວເສລີທີ່ທວງໃຫ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດແລະສັງຄົມ. ທ່ານທອມ ສວອດສ໌ ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລແວນເດີບິລທ໌ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ວ່າ:
Schwartz Act
“ພະລັງງານໃນພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນພວກຝ່າຍຊ້າຍ ຫຼາຍກວ່າພວກນິຍົມແນວທາງສາຍກາງ ເຊັ່ນທ່ານໄບເດັນ ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາອາດຈະມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ ທີ່ມີການແບ່ງແຍກຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ກໍເປັນໄດ້.”
ອະດີດເຈົ້າຄອງນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ທ່ານໄມໂກ ບລູມເບີກ ແມ່ນຜູ້ສະໝັກທີ່ຍື່ນຄຳຮ້ອງຊ້າ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດແຕ່ກໍມີຄະແນນສຽງສູງຂຶ້ນເກືອບສິບເປີເຊັນແລ້ວ ໃນການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຈ່າຍເງິນໄປ ໃນການໂຄສະນາທາງໂທລະພາບ ຫຼາຍໆລ້ານໂດລາ.
The 2020 U.S. presidential election campaign will kick into high gear in January as the Democratic presidential contenders intensify their efforts ahead of the first votes in the Iowa caucuses on February 3rd.National polls show former vice president Joe Biden leading the Democratic field, but several of his competitors are looking to make a strong showing in early contest states like Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more on the 2020 race from Washington.]]
Joe Biden has long made the argument that he is the Democrat's strongest candidate to take on President Trump next November.
Joe Biden, Democratic Candidate:
"And I know I have been criticized by some really good, decent opponents I have been running with saying Biden is naïve talking about uniting the country.If we can't unite the country, we can't make it.We can't make it under our system."
Biden continues to lead in national polls but faces strong challenges in early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire from a group of contenders that includes Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democratic Candidate:
"If we want to stimulate this economy, if we want an economy that grows, then let us grow it by investing in our people.Let's put money back in their hands and not in the hands of the billionaires!"
Warren rose in the polls through much of 2019 but her momentum appears to have stalled of late.
One candidate who has been rising in some of the early states in recent weeks is South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Democratic Candidate:
"We can galvanize and not polarize an American majority that is ready to deliver big reforms and big ideas, things we have not thought possible in decades, if we can hold that majority together and not divide and polarize it and let it get blown up."
Rounding out the top tier of the Democratic field is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who often targets Trump at his campaign rallies.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic Candidate:
"Our campaign is exactly the opposite of what Trump is trying to do.He is trying to divide us up.We are bringing our people together, all of us, around an agenda that works for all the American people."
Other struggling contenders are looking for a breakthrough in Iowa including Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
They face a crucial test once the voting begins, says analyst Larry Sabato.
Larry Sabato, University of Virginia:
"You are either going to get votes or you do not.Nobody can explain away (winning only) one percent of the vote in Iowa.It is hard to continue because your donors say, I've enjoyed being with you and best of luck for the future.'That means no more money.It means you shutter (close down) the campaign."
Democrats could be in for a long nomination fight between moderates looking for the strongest candidate to take on Trump and liberals who demand sweeping economic and social change.
Vanderbilt University expert Tom Schwartz.
Thomas Schwartz, Vanderbilt University:
"The energy in the Democratic Party is more on the left than with the moderates like Biden.So we could have a very polarizing (primary) election."
Former New York city Mayor Michael Bloomberg was a late entrant into the Democratic field but he has already risen into the high single digits in recent polls after spending millions of dollars in television ads.