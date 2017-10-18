ປະທານປະເທດ ຈີນ ເປີດກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ ແຫ່ງຊາດ

ປະທານປະເທດ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ່ນຜິງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າ

ກັບທັງໂອກາດ ແລະ ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍ ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາ ໄສເປີດກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ແຫ່ງ

ຊາດຂອງພັກຄອມມູນິສທີ່ກຳລັງປົກຄອງ ປະເທດ ເຊິ່ງຈັດຂຶ້ນສອງຄັ້ງ ໃນຮອບ 10 ປີ

ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້.

ປະທານປະເທດ ສີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຄະນະຜູ້ແທນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2,000 ຄົນທີ່ ໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ

ຢູ່ຫໍປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ສາລາປະຊາຊົນໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ຈີນ ໄດ້ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ “ຍຸກໃໝ່” ຂອງ

"ລະບອບສັງຄົມນິຍົມ ດ້ວຍລັກສະນະພິ ເສດຂອງ ຈີນ.” ທ່ານໄດ້ສັນຍາວ່າ ປັກກິ່ງ

ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີການ ປະຕິຮູບຕະຫຼາດແບບຮັດກຸມຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າ ໃນເສດຖະກິດ

ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ແຕ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານ ຈະເອົາບົດບາດທີ່ສຳຄັນກວ່າເກົ່າ ໃນ

ການບໍລິຫານບັນດາບໍລິສັດທີ່ເປັນຂອງລັດຖະບານ.

ທ່ານ ສີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ແທນວ່າ “ອະນາຄົດແມ່ນແຈ່ມໃສ, ແຕ່ສິ່ງ ທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆ

ກໍຮ້າຍແຮງເຊັ່ນກັນ.”

ທ່ານ ສີ ຍັງໄດ້ສັນຍາວ່າ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງທີ່

ແຂງຂັນຂອງທ່ານ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ພັກ ຄອມມູນິສຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານ

ຄົນຖືກລົງໂທດແລ້ວ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ 5 ປີຂອງທ່ານ.

ປະທານປະເທດ ສີ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນບັນດາຜູ້ນຳທີ່ມີອຳນາດທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ

ຍຸກໃໝ່ຂອງ ຈີນ, ຄາດວ່າຈະໄດ້ເຂົ້າດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງສະໄໝທີສອງ ຕື່ມອີກ 5 ປີ ໃນ

ຖານະຜູ້ນຳພັກ ໃນລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນສອງສັບປະດາ. ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ

ພັກຄົນໃໝ່ຫຼາຍຄົນກໍຈະຖືກເລືອກໃນລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ນັ້ນ, ລວມທັງບັນ

ດາສະມາຊິກຄົນ ໃໝ່ຂອງຄະນະກຳມະການກົມການເມືອງສູນກາງພັກ ທີ່ກຳລັງປົກ

ຄອງ ປະເທດຢູ່. ແຕ່ທ່ານ Wang Qishang, ພັນທະມິດລະດັບສູງຜູ້ທີ່ນຳ ພາການ

ປະຕິບັດການ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ ຂອງທ່ານ ສີ ນັ້ນ, ອາດຍັງຈະກຳຕຳແໜ່ງ

ໃນກົມການເມືອງຄືເກົ່າ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະມີອາຍຸເຖິງກຳນົດອອກບຳນານທີ່ເປັນປະເພ

ນີແລ້ວກໍຕາມເຊິ່ງອາດຈະກະກຽມ ການຂະຫຍາຍການກຳອຳນາດສຳລັບປະທານປະ

ເທດ ສີ ເມື່ອການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງສະໄໝທີສອງຂອງທ່ານສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ໃນປີ 2022.

ອີກການວັດແທກນຶ່ງ ກ່ຽວກັບການຄອບງຳອຳນາດຂອງທ່ານ ສີ ກໍຈະແມ່ນວ່າ ຊື່ຂອງ

ທ່ານຈະຖືກປົກປ້ອງໄວ້ເປັນພິເສດໃນລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຂອງພັກໄວ້ຫຼີືບໍ່ ຄຽງຂ້າງກັບ

ທ່ານ Mao Zedong, ຜູ້ກໍຕັ້ງພັກຄອມມູນິສ ຈີນ, ແລະທ່ານ Deng Xiaoping, ຜູ້ທີ່

ການປະຕິຮູບເສດຖະກິດຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ສະຖານະພາບ ມະຫາອຳນາດເສດຖະ

ກິດໂລກໃນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງ ຈີນ.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country faces both opportunity and challenge in the opening speech of the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade national congress on Wednesday.



President Xi told more than 2,000 delegates gathered in the Great Hall of the People Wednesday that China was entering a "new era" of "socialism with Chinese characteristics."He promised that Beijing would allow more market-oriented reforms of its economy, but said the government would play a bigger role in managing state-owned firms.



"The prospects are bright, but the challenges are also severe," Xi told the delegates.



Xi also pledged to continue his aggressive anti-corruption efforts, which has seen more than 1 million Communist Party officials punished during the president's five-year term.



President Xi, one of the most powerful leaders in modern Chinese history, is expected to receive a second five-year term as party leader during the week-long congress.Several new party leaders will also be selected during the congress, including new members of the ruling Politburo Standing Committee.But Wang Qishang, a top ally who leads Xi's anti-corruption efforts, may be retained on the Politburo despite reaching the traditional retirement age, which could set the stage for President Xi extending his hold on power once his second term ends in 2022.



Another measure of Xi's dominance will be whether is name is enshrined in the party's constitution alongside that of Mao Zedong, the founder of Communist China, and Deng Xiaoping, whose economic reforms led to China's current status as a global economic power.