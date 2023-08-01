ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຜູ້ບັນຊາການຄັງແສງອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຂອງ ຈີນ ຄົນໃໝ່

ປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ, ແລະເປັນຫົວໜ້າຜູ້ບັນຊາການຂອງກອງທັບ, ໄດ້ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຫົວໜ້າກອງກໍາລັງຕິດອາວຸດຄົນໃໝ່ ເພື່ອຮັບຜິດຊອບດ້ານອາວຸດທໍາມະດາ ແລະລູກສອນໄຟນິວເຄລຍຂອງປະເທດ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້, ນຶ່ງມື້ ກ່ອນວັນຄົບຮອບວັນສ້າງຕັ້ງກອງທັບປົດປ່ອຍປະຊາຊົນ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ Reuters.

ທ່ານຫວັງ ຫູບິນ (Wang Houbin), ອະດີດຜູ້ບັນຊາການຂອງກອງທັບເຮືອໄດ້ຖືກແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໜ້າທີ່ໃໝ່ ເປັນຫົວໜ້າກອງກໍາລັງຈະຫຼວດ PLA (PLA Rocket Force), ແລະ ທ່ານສູ ຊີເຊັງ (Xu Xisheng) ເປັນກໍາມາທິການ, ເຊິ່ງທັງສອງທ່ານນີ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບຕໍາແໜ່ງນາຍພົນສູງສຸດ, ອີງຕາມສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງລັດຖະບານ.

ກ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານຈະມາປະຈໍາການຢູ່ທີ່ກອງກໍາລັງຈະຫຼວດ PLA, ທ່ານຫວັງ ເຄີຍເປັນຮອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງທັບເຮືອ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2020. ກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ, ທ່ານຍັງເປັນຮອງເສນາທິການຂອງກອງທັບເຮືອອີກດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານສູ, ເຄີຍເປັນຮອງເສນາທິການ ຂອງກອງທັບພາກໃຕ້, ເຊິ່ງເປັນນຶ່ງໃນ 5 ພາກ ຂອງ PLA.

BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping, also the military's commander-in-chief, appointed a new head of the armed force overseeing the nation's conventional and nuclear missiles, Monday, one day before the anniversary of the People's Liberation Army.

Wang Houbin, former deputy commander of the navy, was named the new head of the PLA Rocket Force, and Xu Xisheng, its new political commissar, with both men acquiring the top rank of general, according to state media.

Until his move to the PLA Rocket Force, Wang had been deputy commander of the navy since 2020. He was previously also the deputy chief of staff for the navy.

Xu was formerly the deputy political commissar of the Southern Theater Command, one of the PLA's five theater commands.