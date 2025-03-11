ບັນດາບໍລິສັດປັນຍາປະດິດ ຫຼື AI ໄດ້ຝຶກຊ້ອມຕົວຢ່າງ AI ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ຜົນງານຂອງບັນດານັກຂຽນ, ນັກສິລະປະ ແລະ ຄວາມສ້າງສັນຕ່າງໆ ຜູ້ທີ່ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄຳຍົກຍ້ອງ ຫຼື ຄ່າຕອບແທນ. ແທນທີ່ຈະຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບປັນຍາປະດິດ ບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີບາງແຫ່ງຊໍ້າພັດສະໜັບສະໜູນໃຫ້ຜູ້ສ້າງຜົນງານທັງຫຼາຍໃຊ້ປະໂຫຍດຈາກປັນຍາປະດິດ.

ເວລາທີ່ອາຈານຜູ້ອາວຸໂສໃນສະໄໝກ່ອນສ້າງຜົນງານເປັນ ສິລະປະ, ສິດທິດ້ານຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຫົວຄິດຂອງພວກເພິ່ນເລີຍ.....

ແຕ່ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ, ການຖືກຳເນີດຂອງປັນຍາປະດິດໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ນັກສິລະປະບາງຄົນມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ຕົວຢ່າງ AI ກຳລັງໃຊ້ຜົນງານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຮູ້ ຫຼືຄວາມຍິນຍອມ.

ທ່ານ ມິຊາ ຄອຟແມນ ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ບໍລິສັດ Fiverr ກ່າວວ່າ “ວິທີທີ່ AI ຖືກອອກແບບມາທຸກມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນເພື່ອບໍລິໂພກທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ທຸກຄົນສ້າງຂຶ້ນ, ເພື່ອຝຶກຊ້ອມຕົວຢ່າງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ແລະ ຕໍ່ມາຈະຜະລິດຜົນອອກມາໂດຍປາສະຈາກການໃຫ້ລາງວັນ ແລະ ໂອກາດໃດໆ ເພື່ອຜົນປະໂຫຍດສຳລັບຜູ້ສ້າງທີ່ວ່ານີ້.”

ບໍລິສັດ Fiverr ແມ່ນຕະຫຼາດອອນໄລນ໌ສຳລັບຜູ້ຮັບຈ້າງອິດສະຫຼະທັງຫຼາຍ, ເຊິ່ງເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ໄດ້ຈັດງານນຶ່ງໃນນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ເພື່ອນຳສະເໜີເຄື່ອງມືທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ພະນັກງານສ້າງ ແລະ ຝຶກຊ້ອມຕົວຢ່າງ AI ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ ດ້ວຍການປ້ອນຜົນງານວຽກທີ່ມີຢູ່ແລ້ວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້.

ບັນດານັກຂຽນ, ນັກສິລະປະ ແລະ ນັກສ້າງສັນອື່ນໆໄດ້ຮັບຕົວຢ່າງ AI ສ່ວນຕົວເພື່ອຝຶກຊ້ອມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະໄຕລ໌ ແລະ ຄວາມສວຍງາມທີ່ພິເສດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງສາມາດນຳສະເໜີມັນໃຫ້ລູກຄ້າຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານ ມິຊາ ຄອຟແມນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແທນທີ່ລູກຄ້າຈະໄປຫາຜູ້ສ້າງທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງລາຍນຶ່ງ ໂດຍບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ຜູ້ສ້າງລາຍນີ້ ເໝາະກັບວຽກງານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຼືບໍ່ນັ້ນ, ຕອນນີ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດຫຼິ້ນກັບຕົວຢ່າງຂອງຕົນເອງໄດ້ ແລະ ຮັບຮູ້ວ່າຕົນຈະໄດ້ຮັບຫຍັງແດ່.”

ຜູ້ຮັບຈ້າງອິດສະຫຼະບາງຄົນແມ່ນມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກໃນແງ່ບວກ.

ທ່ານ ແຊກກາຣີ ວິດມໍ, ນັກສິລະປະພາກສຽງຮັບຈ້າງອິດສະຫຼະ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກຄືວ່າ ສິ່ງນີ້ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເຈົ້າມີເຄື່ອງມືທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນ, ມີການຄວບຄຸມທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ເຈົ້າເຮັດ, ສິ່ງທີ່ເຈົ້າຮັກ ແລະ ວິທີທຳການຕະຫຼາດ.”

ທ່ານ ດີ ສມິດ ກໍເປັນນັກສິລະປະພາກສຽງຢູ່ບໍລິສັດ Fiverr ເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ລາວເວົ້າວ່າ ການພາກສຽງທີ່ຜະລິດໂດຍປັນຍາປະດິດ ອາດຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ບໍລິການລູກຄ້າໄດ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຄືຫົວໜ່ວຍທຸລະກິດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຈ້າງລາວໄດ້.

ທ່ານ ດີ ສມິດ ນັກສິລະປະພາກສຽງຮັບຈ້າງອິດສະຫຼະກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີລູກຄ້າຈຳນວນນຶ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ຈຳເປັນວ່າຕ້ອງການສຽງທີ່ສົມບູນ, ງົດງາມ ແລະ ສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາຢ່າງສວຍງາມ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການບາງຢ່າງທີ່ລຽບງ່າຍກວ່າໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງເທົ່ານັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ ມິຊາ ຄອຟແມນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເຮັດຢູ່ກໍແມ່ນນຳສະເໜີວິທີໃໝ່ທີ່ປະຕິວັດວົງການອອກແບບ AI, ວິທີທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ສ້າງເປັນຈຸດໃຈກາງ.”

ບໍລິສັດ Fiverr ບໍ່ແມ່ນພຽງບໍລິສັດດຽວທີ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບບັນຫາລິຂະສິດສຳລັບຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານຄວາມຄິດສ້າງສັນ ແລະ AI.

ທ່ານ ທຣິບ ແອດເລີ, ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ແລະ ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ບໍລິສັດ Created by Humans ກ່າວວ່າ “ຕອນນີ້, ມັນມີຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງກັນຫຼາຍລະຫວ່າງຜູ້ສ້າງ ແລະ ບໍລິສັດ AI. ແລະ ນັ້ນກໍແມ່ນພຽງຍ້ອນມັນບໍ່ມີວິທີທີ່ງ່າຍ ຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ ເພື່ອຂໍອະນຸຍາດ ແລະ ເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ໂລກທີ່ວ່ານີ້.”

ທ່ານ ທຣິບ ແອດເລີ ແມ່ນຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຂອງບໍລິສັດ Created by Humans, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນບໍລິສັດເລີ່ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່ເຊິ່ງເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັບນາຍໜ້າດ້ານ AI ສຳລັບບັນດານັກຂຽນປື້ມຕ່າງໆ.

ທ່ານ ທຣິບ ແອດເລີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງສ້າງຕະຫຼາດສຳລັບລິຂະສິດ AI ທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຜູ້ສ້າງທີ່ເປັນມະນຸດລົງທະບຽນຫົວຂໍ້ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ສິດທິດ້ານ AI ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຕໍ່ບັນດາບໍລິສັດ AI.”

“ເຈົ້າລົງທະບຽນ, ເຈົ້າຢືນຢັນຕົວຕົນຂອງເຈົ້າ, ເຈົ້າອ້າງສິດປື້ມຂອງເຈົ້າ, ເຈົ້າເລືອກການອະນຸຍາດສິດຂອງເຈົ້າ, ພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດນາທີ ເຈົ້າກໍຈະເລີ່ມອອກໃບອະນຸຍາດປື້ມຂອງເຈົ້າຜ່ານ AI ໄດ້ແລ້ວ.”

ລະບົບ AI ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບການອະນຸຍາດຈາກຜູ້ຂຽນກ່ອນທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ປື້ມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເຂົ້າໃນການຝຶກຊ້ອມ.

ບໍລິສັດທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ຕັ້ງສົມມຸດຖານວ່າ ຕົວຢ່າງ AI ຈະຕ້ອງຝຶກອົບຮົມໃນຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ມີຄຸນນະພາບສູງ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະພັດທະນາຜົນຂອງມັນໄດ້.

ທ່ານ ທຣິບ ແອດເລີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາແມ່ນແຫຼ່ງທີ່ມາຂອງປື້ມທີ່ມີຄຸນນະພາບສູງ, ພວກເຮົາຄິດວ່າ ມັນແມ່ນສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຢາກໄດ້ການອະນຸຍາດນຳ.”

ໃນຍຸກຂອງ AI, ທ່ານ ແອດເລີ ເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສ້າງຂົວຕໍ່ຕ່າງໆລະຫວ່າງ ມະນຸດກັບບັນດາບໍລິສັດ AI.

ອ່ານ​ລາຍ​ງານນີ້​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

Artificial intelligence companies train their AI models using the works of writers, artists and creatives who typically aren’t credited or compensated. Instead of fighting AI, some tech companies are encouraging creators to take advantage of it.

When the old masters created their works of art, intellectual property rights were likely not top of mind …

But these days, the advent of generative artificial intelligence has some artists concerned that AI models are using their works without their knowledge or consent.

“The way AI is designed today is to consume everything everyone is creating,

to train their models. And then to churn out results without giving any rewards and any opportunity for a gain for these creators.” ((end courtesy))

Fiverr, an online marketplace for freelancers, recently hosted an event in New York to introduce tools that let workers create and train their own AI models

… by feeding them their existing body of work.

Writers, artists and other creatives get a personalized AI model trained on their particular style and aesthetic. They can then offer it to their customers. ((end courtesy))

“Instead of a customer coming into a specific creator not being sure if that is the creator ((Mandatory CG: YouTube logo + @fiverr)) that is suitable for their work, they can now play with their model, get a sense of what they're going to get.”

Some freelancers are optimistic. ((end courtesy))

“I feel like this gives you a better tool, a better amount of control over what it is that you do, what you love and how to market it.”

Dee Smith is also a voiceover artist on Fiverr.

He says AI-generated voiceovers could help him service more clients like small businesses who might not be able to afford him.

“There are certain clients that don't necessarily need that perfected, beautiful, beautifully crafted voice.

They need something a little more simple.”

“What we're doing is we're (Mandatory CG: YouTube logo + @fiverr)) introducing a new revolutionary way of approaching the design of AI – ((end courtesy)) a way that puts the creator in the center.”

Fiverr isn’t the only company tackling the copyright issues for creative professionals and AI.

“Right now, there's a lot of conflict between creators and AI companies. And that's just because there isn't really a simple way to license and connect these two worlds.”

Trip Adler is the CEO of

“We are building a marketplace for AI rights that allows

human creators to license their content and their AI rights to AI companies.”

“You sign up, you verify your identity,

you claim your books, you select your licensing options … just a few minutes and you can start AI-licensing your books.”

AI systems would need to get an author’s permission before using their books for training.

These companies posit that AI models

will need to train on higher-quality data in order to improve their results.

“So if we're another source of high-quality books, we think it's a place where they're going to want to license from.”

In this AI era, Adler says it’s about building bridges between human creators and AI companies.