ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 16 ຄົນ ໂດຍ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໜັກ ຈາກ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ລະ​ເບີດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້​ກ່ອນນີ້ ທີ່​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 90 ຄົນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ໂມ​ກາ​ດິ​ສຊູ​ ຂອງ​ໂຊ​ມາ​ເລຍ ນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ປະ​ເທດ ເທີ​ກີ ​ໂດຍ​ທາງ​ອາກ​າດ ເພື່ອ​ການ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໂຊ​ມາ​ເລຍ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ພ​າຍ​ໃນ​ຂອງ​ໂຊ​ມາ​ເລຍ ທ່ານ​ໂມ​ຮຳ​ເມັດ ອາ​ບູ​ກາ​ຣ ອິ​ສ​ໂລ ດູ​ແອ​ລ໌ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ “ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ເທີ​ກີ ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ 16 ຄົນ ໄປ​ຍັງ ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ອັງ​ກາ​ຣາ ເພື່ອ​ການ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ.”

ພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ເທີ​ກີ ສອງ​ຄົນ ກໍ​ລວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ລະ​ເບີດ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ ພວກ​ຄົນ​ອີກ 125 ຄົນ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

ກ່ອນ​ໜ້​າ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໄປ​ນັ້ນ ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ຂອງ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ເທີ​ກີ ​ກໍໄດ້ຂົນ​ເຄື່ອງທີ່​ເປັນ​ຢາ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ ແລະ​ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນດ້ານ​ການ​ແພດ ​ຈຳ​ນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ​ລົງ​ເສຍ​ກ່ອນ ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ອຍ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ແຫ່ງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ໂມ​ກາ​ດິ​ສ​ຊູ ໃນ​ການ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຈັບ​ທີ່ຖືກ​ນຳເຂົ້າ​ມາ ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ທີ່ລົ້ນ​ເຫຼືອ​.

“ເທີ​ກີ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ໝໍ ແລະ​ເຄື່ອງມື​ດ້ານ​ການ​ແພດ​ຕ່າງໆ ໄປຍັງນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ​ໂມ​ກາ​ດິ​ສ​ຊູ ເພື່ອ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ແຫ່ງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ ​ໂມ​ກາ​ດິ​ສ​ຊູ” ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ຈາກ​ສຳ​ນັກ​ງານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວໄປ.

ການ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່ກວດ​ກາບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ຜ່ານ​ຢ່າງ​ໜາ​ແໜ້ນ ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ເມືອງ ອັ​ຟ​ໂກ​ເຢ.

ດ່ານກວດ​ກາ ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ກັນ​ຄື ດ່ານກວດ Ex-Control ເປັນ​ຈຸດແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ​ໃນ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ສາຍຫຼັກ ທັງ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່ເກັບ​ເງິນ​ຄ່າ​ພາ​ສີ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ໂມ​ກາ​ດິ​ສ​ຊູ​ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ.

ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ລະ​ເບີດ​ແຕກ​ຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ ມີ​ລົນ​ຍົນ ແລະ​ລົດ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ ເກືອບ 100 ຄັນ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ລຽນ​ແຖວ​ຢູ່​ດ່ານກວດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ເພື່ອ​ການກວດ​ກາ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຕາມ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ.

ບໍ່​ມີ​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ອອກ​ມາ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເທື່ອ ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ອັບ​ດີ​ຮາ​ຄິມ ໄອ​ນ໌​ເຕ ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະຢູ່​ທີ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າມໍ​ລະ​ດົກ ທີ່​ມີ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂມ​ກາ​ດິ​ສ​ຊູ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ລັກ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ອາ​ລ​-ຊາ​ບາບ.



ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ຕື່ມ ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

At least 16 of the most severely wounded people from Saturday's truck bomb attack that killed at least 90 people in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, have been airlifted to Turkey for treatment, Somali government officials said.



"Turkish military cargo airplane has taken 16 injured people to Ankara for treatment," Somalia's Minister of Internal Security, Mohamed Abukar Islow Duale, told VOA.



Two Turkish nationals were among those killed in the truck bombing that also left 125 other people were wounded.



Before taking the wounded, the Turkish cargo plane off-loaded large supplies of medicine and medical equipment to help overwhelmed Mogadishu hospitals in order to handle the large number of the wounded.



"Turkey has also sent doctors and medical supplies to Mogadishu to treat the large number of the wounded people in Mogadishu hospitals" said a statement from Somalia's presidential office.



Saturday's explosion -- one of the worst in the East African country's history - occurred at a busy checkpoint on a road leading to Afgoye District.



The checkpoint, known as Ex-Control checkpoint, is one of the main road tax collection government posts in Mogadishu.



At the time of the blast, nearly 100 vehicles and rickshaws carrying passengers were in line at the checkpoint for routine security inspections.



No one claimed responsibility for the attackbut analyst Abdihakim Aynte with the Mogadishu-based heritage research organization said it had all the hallmarks of the al-Shabab militant group.