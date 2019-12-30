ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 16 ຄົນ ໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໜັກ ຈາກການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລົດບັນທຸກລະເບີດ ໃນວັນເສົາມື້ກ່ອນນີ້ ທີ່ຍັງໄດ້ສັງຫານ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 90 ຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂມກາດິສຊູ ຂອງໂຊມາເລຍ ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳສົ່ງໄປຍັງປະເທດ ເທີກີ ໂດຍທາງອາກາດ ເພື່ອການຮັກສາປິ່ນປົວ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງລັດຖະບານໂຊມາເລຍ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນຂອງໂຊມາເລຍ ທ່ານໂມຮຳເມັດ ອາບູກາຣ ອິສໂລ ດູແອລ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ “ເຮືອບິນຂົນສົ່ງຂອງກອງທັບເທີກີ ໄດ້ນຳເອົາພວກທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ 16 ຄົນ ໄປຍັງ ນະຄອນຫຼວງອັງກາຣາ ເພື່ອການຮັກສາປິ່ນປົວ.”
ພົນລະເມືອງຂອງເທີກີ ສອງຄົນ ກໍລວມຢູ່ໃນຈຳນວນຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ໃນການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລົດບັນທຸກລະເບີດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ ພວກຄົນອີກ 125 ຄົນບາດເຈັບເຊັ່ນກັນ.
ກ່ອນໜ້າຮັບເອົາພວກທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໄປນັ້ນ ເຮືອບິນຂົນສົ່ງຂອງກອງທັບເທີກີ ກໍໄດ້ຂົນເຄື່ອງທີ່ເປັນຢາປິ່ນປົວ ແລະອຸປະກອນດ້ານການແພດ ຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍລົງເສຍກ່ອນ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍໂຮງໝໍແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆຂອງໂມກາດິສຊູ ໃນການຮັບມືກັບພວກຄົນເຈັບທີ່ຖືກນຳເຂົ້າມາ ໃນຈຳນວນທີ່ລົ້ນເຫຼືອ.
“ເທີກີ ຍັງໄດ້ສົ່ງທ່ານໝໍ ແລະເຄື່ອງມືດ້ານການແພດຕ່າງໆ ໄປຍັງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂມກາດິສຊູ ເພື່ອຮັກສາປິ່ນປົວ ຈຳນວນຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໃນໂຮງໝໍແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆຂອງ ໂມກາດິສຊູ” ນັ້ນແມ່ນຖະແຫລງການຈາກສຳນັກງານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໄປ.
ການລະເບີດໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນສະຖານທີ່ກວດກາບ່ອນທີ່ຜູ້ຄົນຜ່ານຢ່າງໜາແໜ້ນ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ນຳໄປສູ່ເມືອງ ອັຟໂກເຢ.
ດ່ານກວດກາ ທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນຄື ດ່ານກວດ Ex-Control ເປັນຈຸດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໃນຖະໜົນສາຍຫຼັກ ທັງເປັນສະຖານທີ່ເກັບເງິນຄ່າພາສີຂອງລັດຖະບານໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໂມກາດິສຊູນຳດ້ວຍ.
ໃນເວລາທີ່ລະເບີດແຕກຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ ມີລົນຍົນ ແລະລົດຂົນສົ່ງຜູ້ໂດຍສານ ເກືອບ 100 ຄັນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງລຽນແຖວຢູ່ດ່ານກວດດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພື່ອການກວດກາດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພຕາມປົກກະຕິ.
ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດອອກມາອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບສຳລັບການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວເທື່ອ ແຕ່ທ່ານອັບດີຮາຄິມ ໄອນ໌ເຕ ນັກວິເຄາະຢູ່ທີ່ອົງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າມໍລະດົກ ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນໂມກາດິສຊູ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ມີສັນຍາລັກທັງໝົດຂອງກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງອາລ-ຊາບາບ.
At least 16 of the most severely wounded people from Saturday's truck bomb attack that killed at least 90 people in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, have been airlifted to Turkey for treatment, Somali government officials said.
"Turkish military cargo airplane has taken 16 injured people to Ankara for treatment," Somalia's Minister of Internal Security, Mohamed Abukar Islow Duale, told VOA.
Two Turkish nationals were among those killed in the truck bombing that also left 125 other people were wounded.
Before taking the wounded, the Turkish cargo plane off-loaded large supplies of medicine and medical equipment to help overwhelmed Mogadishu hospitals in order to handle the large number of the wounded.
"Turkey has also sent doctors and medical supplies to Mogadishu to treat the large number of the wounded people in Mogadishu hospitals" said a statement from Somalia's presidential office.
Saturday's explosion -- one of the worst in the East African country's history - occurred at a busy checkpoint on a road leading to Afgoye District.
The checkpoint, known as Ex-Control checkpoint, is one of the main road tax collection government posts in Mogadishu.
At the time of the blast, nearly 100 vehicles and rickshaws carrying passengers were in line at the checkpoint for routine security inspections.
No one claimed responsibility for the attackbut analyst Abdihakim Aynte with the Mogadishu-based heritage research organization said it had all the hallmarks of the al-Shabab militant group.