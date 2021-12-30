ໂລກ ປະເຊີນກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ດ້ວຍການຕິດ COVID-19 ທີ່ເພີ່ມສູງຂຶ້ນ

ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ບັນທຶກກໍລະນີໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາໃໝ່ປະຈຳວັນ​ເປັນ 512,000 ກໍລະນີໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຕົວເລກຂອງກໍລະນີການຕິດເຊື້ອສູງທີ່ສຸດໃນວັນດຽວທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກບັນທຶກນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂອງໂຣກລະບາດ, ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍໂດຍສູນກາງແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນໄວຣັສ ໂຄໂຣນາຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອນສ໌ ຮັອບກິນສ໌.

ສະຖິຕິນຶ່ງວັນດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນສອດຄ່ອງກັບຂໍ້ມູນຂອງໜັງສືພິມ New York Times ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນກໍລະນີສະເລ່ຍເຈັດວັນໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນສູງກວ່າ 267,000 ກໍລະນີໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ແມ່ນຖືກຜັກດັນໂດຍຈຳນວນເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ໄດ້ຕິດເຊື້ອຫຼາຍເປັນປະ ຫວັດການ ແລະ ການເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍດ້ວຍ COVID-19.

ສູນກາງເພື່ອການຄວບຄຸມ ແລະ ປ້ອງກັນໂຣກ ສະຫະລັດ, ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ໄດ້ຫຼຸດການຄາດຄະ ເນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ກໍລະນີໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາໃໝ່ທີ່ຖືກຜັກດັນໂດຍການແຜ່ລາມຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວຂອງສາຍພັນ ໂອໄມຄຣອນ. ອົງການອະນາໄມລັດຖະບານກາງໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງ ຄານທີ່ຜານມາວ່າ ສາຍພັນໂອໄມຄຣອນ ຮັບຜິດຊອບປະມານ 59 ເປີເຊັນຂອງສາຍພັນທັງໝົດ, ເຊິ່ງຕໍ່າກວ່າຕົວເລກທີ່ຖືກປະກາດວ່າ 73 ເປີເຊັນຫຼາຍໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້.

ການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງການຕິດເຊື້ອໃໝ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ມີການຍົກເລີກການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາອາເມຣິກັນ ຟຸດບອລ ຫຼັງລະດູການຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລອີກຄັ້ງ. ການແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ Holiday Bowl ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງກ່ອນການແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ຖືກກຳນົດໄວ້ຈະເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນເມືອງ ແຊນ ດີເອໂກ, ລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ເວລາທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ​ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ໃນນະຄອນ ລອສ ແອນເຈີລິສ ຫຼື UCLA ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະແຂ່ງ ຂັນກັບມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ເພາະວ່ານັກກິລາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກກວດພົບຕິດເຊື້ອຫຼາຍໂພດ.

ການແຂ່ງຂັນຫຼັງລະດູການ 5 ນັດແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍການແຂ່ງຂັນນັດນຶ່ງແມ່ນໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ແຂ່ງຂັນດ້ວຍທີມທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ. ທີມ Central Michigan ຈະແຂ່ງຂັນກັບທີມລັດ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ Sun Bowl ຢູ່ເມືອງ ແອລ ປາໂຊ, ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ໃນວັນສຸກນີ້, ຫຼັງຈາກທີມ Miami Hurricane ໄດ້ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຖອນຕົວ. ທີມ Central Michigan ຄວນທີ່ຈະແຂ່ງຂັນໃນ Arizona Bowl, ແຕ່ການແຂ່ງຂັນໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກຫຼັງຈາກທີມ Boise State ໄດ້ຖອນຕົວ.

ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຫຼາຍປະເທດທີ່ໄດ້ລາຍງານຕົວເລກການຕິດເຊື້ອໃໝ່ຫຼາຍເປັນປະຫວັດ ການ. ປະເທດ ຝຣັ່ງ ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາໄດ້ລາຍງານສະຖິຕິໃໝ່ໃນນຶ່ງວັນ ດ້ວຍ 179,807 ກໍລະນີໃໝ່, ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເປັນນຶ່ງໃນຕົວເລກທີ່ສູງທີ່ສຸດໃນມື້ດຽວທົ່ວໂລກ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂອງໂຣກລະບາດ.

The United States recorded more than 512,000 daily new coronavirus cases Tuesday – the single highest one-day number of cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data released by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center [[ United States - COVID-19 Overview - Johns Hopkins (jhu.edu) ]]

The one-day record coincides with a New York Times database showing the seven-day average of cases in the U.S. rose above 267,000 on Tuesday.

The recent surge is driven by a record number of children infected and hospitalized with COVID-19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, lowered its previous estimate of new coronavirus cases driven by the rapidly spreading omicron variant. The federal health agency said Tuesday that omicron accounted for roughly 59 percent of all variants, far lower than the 73 percent figure it announced last week.

The surge of new infections in the United States has forced the cancelation of another postseason college football game. The Holiday Bowl was canceled Tuesday just hours before the game’s scheduled kickoff in San Diego, California, when UCLA (the University of California, Los Angeles) announced it would be unable to play against North Carolina State because too many players had been diagnosed with the infection.

Five postseason games have been canceled, while at least one bowl game is going ahead with a different team. Central Michigan will meet Washington State in Friday’s Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, after the Miami Hurricanes were forced to drop out. Central Michigan was supposed to play in the Arizona Bowl, but that game was canceled after Boise State withdrew.

The U.S. is among several nations reporting record new numbers of infections. France on Tuesday reported a new one-day record of 179,807 new cases, making it one of the highest single-day tallies worldwide since the start of the pandemic.