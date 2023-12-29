ປະຊາກອນໂລກເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 75 ລ້ານຄົນໃນຮອບປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະໃນວັນປີໃຫມ່ນີ້ ຈໍານວນປະຊາກອນຂອງໂລກຈະມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 8 ຕື້ຄົນ. ​ອີງ​ຕາມຈໍານວນໂຕເລກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍອອກ​ມາໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໂດຍ​ຫ້ອງການ​ສຳ​ມະ​ໂນ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ​, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

ອັດຕາ​ການ​ເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂະຫຍາຍ​ໂຕ​ຢູ່ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ​ ໃນ​ປີຜ່ານ​ມາ ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າພຽງ 1 ເປີ ເຊັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອັດຕາການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງສະຫະລັດໃນປີທີ່ແລ້ວນີ້ແມ່ນ 0.53 ເປີເຊັນ ເຊິ່ງມີປະມານເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ຂອງໂຕເລກຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.

ສະຫະລັດມີຈໍານວນປະ​ຊາ​ກອນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 1.7 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ​ແລະໃນ​ວັນ​ປີ​ໃໝ່ນີ້ຈະມີຈໍານວນປະຊາກອນ 335.8 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ. ຖ້າບາດກ້າວການຂະຫຍາຍໂຕໃນປັດຈຸບັນຍັງຄົງສືບຕໍ່ໄປຈົນຮອດທ້າຍທົດສະວັດຂອງຊຸມປີ 2020, ອາດຈະເປັນທົດສະວັດທີ່ຈໍານວນປະຊາກອນ ມີການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຊ້າທີ່ສຸດໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

The world population grew by 75 million people over the past year and on New Year's Day it will stand at more than 8 billion people. That is according to figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday. The worldwide growth rate in the past year was just under 1%. The growth rate for the United States in the past year was 0.53%, about half the worldwide figure. The U.S. added 1.7 million people and will have a population on New Year's Day of 335.8 million people. If the current pace continues through the end of the decade, the 2020s could be the slowest-growing decade in U.S. history.