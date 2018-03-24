ການສຶກສາ ຂອງ ສປຊ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ໂລກກຳລັງສູນເສຍ ສັດແລະພືດ ຢ່າງໄວວາ

ການ​ສຶກສາ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ຈຳນວນ​ສັດ​ ​ແລະ​ພືດ​

ຕ່າງໆ​ກຳລັງ​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທຸກໆ​ເຂດ​ ຂອງ​ໂລກ.

ບັນດາ​ນັກວິທະຍາສາດ​ ທີ່​ປະຊຸມ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ຢູ່ປະເທດ​ໂຄ​ລອມເບຍ ​ໄດ້

​ອອກ​ລາຍ​ງານກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສະພາບ​ຂອງ​ຊີວະ​ນາໆພັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສີ່​ຂົງ​ເຂດຂອງໂລກ ຄືອາ​ເມ

ຣິກາ ຢູ​ໂຣບກັບ​ເອ​ເຊຍກາງ ອາ​ຟຣິກາ ​ແລະ​ເອ​ເຊຍປາຊິ​ຟິກ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ຢູ່

​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ນີ້ ພວກ​ພືດແລະ​ສັດຕ່າງໆ ກຳລັງ​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ອັດຕາ​ທີ່ສູງ.

ພວກ​ນັກວິທະຍາສາດ​ເກືອບ 600 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ພົວພັນ​ ໃນ​ການ​ເກັບ​ກຳ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ

ເປັນ​ເວລາ​ສີ່​ປີ.

ອົງການ IPBES ​ຊຶ່ງເປັນອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານ ກ່ຽວກັບນະໂຍບາຍ

ວິທະຍາສາດ ໃນດ້ານບໍລິການຊີວະນາໆພັນແລະລະບົບນິເວດ ​ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ “ທ່າ

ອຽງ ທີ່ໜ້າຕື່ນຕົກໃຈນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ອັນຕະລາຍ​ຕໍ່​ເສດຖະກິດ ຊີວິດ​ການ​ເປັນ​ຢູ່ ຄວາມ

​ປອດ​ໄພ​ດ້ານ​ອາຫານ ​ແລະ​ຄຸນນະພາບຂອງ​ຊີວິດ ຂອງຜູ້​ຄົນ​ໃນ ທຸກຫົນທຸກ​ແຫ່ງ.”

ປະທານ​ອົງການ IPBES ທ່ານ​ໂຣ​ເບີດ ວັດ​ສັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ຊີວະ​ນາໆພັນ ແມ່ນມີຜົນກະທົບໂດຍ​ກົງ ຕໍ່​ມະນຸດ ຜູ້​ທີ່ກາງຕໍ່ຊີວະນາໆພັນ ເພື່ອ​ນຳມາໃຊ້ເປັນອາ

ຫານ ນໍ້າ​ສະອາດ ​ແລະ​ສາທາລະນະ​ສຸກ.

ທ່ານ​ວັດ​ສັນ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ການ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳລັງບ່ອນ​ທຳລາຍ​ຄວາມ

​ຢູ່ເຢັນ​ເປັນ​ສຸກ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາໃນອະນາ​ຄົດ.”

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າການ​ສູນ​ເສຍຊີວິດຂອງ​ສັດ ​ແລະ​ພືດ ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ມາຈາກຄວາມ​ອຸ​ດົມຮັ່ງ

ມີຕື່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ​ມີຜູ້ຄົນ​ແອ​ອັດເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນໂລກ ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງການ​ອາ ຫານ​ເພີ້​ມ

ຂຶ້ນ ຕ້ອງການ​ນໍ້າສະອາດ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ພະລັງງານ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ແລະ​ເນື້ອ​ທີ່​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ລາຍ​ງານ​ການພົບ​ເຫັນດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ທໍານາຍ​ວ່າ​ ພາຍໃນ​ປີ 2050 ທະວີ​ບອາ​ເມຣິກາ ຈະ​ມີ ພືດຕ່າງໆຫລຸດລົງ 40 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ສັດ​ຕ່າງໆໜ້ອຍ​ກວ່າ​ຕົ້ນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1700. ​ເກືອບ

​ນຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ສີ່​ຂອງ​ສາຍພັນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີການຊັ່ງຊາຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ນັ້ນເວລາ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນພວມໄດ້ຮັບການ

​ຂົ່ມຂູ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ອີງ​ຕາ​ມການສຶກສາ​ຄົ້ນຄວ້າ.

ຢູ່ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍປາຊິ​ຟິກນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເກືອບ 90 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຂອງ​ຫີນປະກາລັງ​ຈະໄດ້ຮັບ

ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ “​ຢ່າ​ງຮ້າຍແຮງ” ພາຍໃນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2050 ​ແລະ​ຈຳນວນປາ ສໍາ​ລັບ​ການ

​ຄ້າ​ຫາ​ປາ ມີການທຳນາຍ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ໝົດລົງ​ພາຍໃນ​ປີ 2048.



A new United Nations study shows the amount of animals and plants are on the decline in all areas of the world.



Scientists meeting Friday in Colombia issued reports on the state of biodiversity for four regions — the Americas, Europe and Central Asia, Africa, and Asia-Pacific — and found that in all these areas, plants and animals are declining at a high rate.



Nearly 600 scientists were involved in compiling the reports over three years.



"This alarming trend endangers economies, livelihoods, food security and the quality of life of people everywhere," warned the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES).



IPBES chairman Robert Watson said the loss of biodiversity directly affects humans who rely on it for food, clean water and public health.



"We're undermining our own future well-being," Watson said of the findings.



He said the loss of animal and plant life is a result of the world getting wealthier and more crowded with people who need more food, more clean water, more energy and more land.



The report's findings predict that by 2050 the Americas will have 40 percent fewer plants and animals than in the early 1700s. Nearly a quarter of the species that were fully measured are now threatened in the region, according to the study.



In the Asia-Pacific region, up to 90 percent of corals will suffer "severe degradation" by 2050 and fish stocks for commercial fishing are predicted to run out by 2048.



In Africa, more than half of the continent's bird and mammal species are predicted to be lost by 2100 unless drastic measures are taken.



The report found that Europe and Central Asia is the region doing the best at preserving biodiversity. However, scientists said 28 percent of species that live only in Europe are now threatened.



The findings come during the same week that another species became closer to extinction following the death of the world's last northern white rhino male in Africa.



The report recommends that governments and businesses consider the impact on biodiversity when making decisions for development. It says that possible solutions to the decreasing biodiversity include creating more protected areas, restoring degraded zones, and rethinking subsidies that promote unsustainable agriculture.



"It's not too late" to stop or even reverse some of the harm, Watson said.

