ຜູ້ນຳຂອງໂລກ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ ເຈລະຈາຫາລືກັນ ທີ່ ກອງປະຊຸມ ສຸດຍອດ ກຸ່ມຈີ 20

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣຳ ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະກັບ​ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອັງກິດ

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເທຣີຊາ ​ເມ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້ ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ​ຍອດ​ ຂອງກຸ່ມ​ຈີ 20 ຈະ

ມ້ວນທ້າຍ​ລົງ​ ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຢຍຣະມັນ.

​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າມືດ​ຂອງ​ວັ​ນ​ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້ ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ພາກັນ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນສະ​ແດງ​

ຄວາມ​ບໍ່ພໍ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້ານັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນວາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ​ຄືນ​ທີ​ສອງ. ຕຳຫຼວດ

​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ແຮມ​ເບີກໄດ້​ຈັບ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 13 ຄົນທີ່​ພາກັນ​ບຸກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນຕຶກ​ອາຄານ​ຫຼັງນຶ່ງ.

ກອງປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ​ຍອດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້ ​ແມ່ນ​ແນ​ໃສ່ເລື່ອງ​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ກັບ​ອາ​ຟຣິກາ ອົບ

​ພະຍົບ​ແລະ​ສຸຂະພາບ ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ລະບົບ​ດີ​ຈີ​ທອລ ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ສິດ​ອຳນາດແກ່​ພວກ

​ແມ່ຍິງແລະ​ການ​ຈ້າງ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ.

ນອກ​ນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ ທ່ານ​ທຣຳຍັງ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ສິງກະ​ໂປ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ

​ແລະ​ຈີນ.

​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ວານ​ນີ້ ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Rex Tillerson

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍ​ດີ​ທຣຳ ​ໄດ້ຍົກເອົາ​ເລື່ອງ ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ທີ່​ວ່າ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ແຊກ​

ແຊງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດຂຶ້ນມາ​ເປັນ​ຫົວ​ຂໍ້ໂອ້ລົມກັນທີ່​ສຳຄັນ​ເວ

ລາພວກ​ຜູ້ນຳ ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທັງ​ສອງ ພົບ​ປະ​ແບບ​ເຊິ່ງໜ້າ ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ

​ນອກ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ​ຍອດ.

​

ເປັນ​ທີ່​ປາກົດ​ວ່າ ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ເຈລະຈາ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ນີ້ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ດີກ​ວ່າ​ທີ່​ຄາດ​ຄິດ​ໄວ້​

ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ Tillerson ເວົ້າວ່າ “​ເປັນສານ​ເຄມີ ​ທີ່​ບົ່ງ​ບອກ​ຢ່າງຈະ​ແຈ້ງ​ ໃນ​ທາງ​ບວກ” ລະຫວ່າງພວກ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ທັງ​ສອງ. ທ່ານ​ທຣຳກ່າວ​ເຖິງ​ ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ Putin ​ວ່າ

“ສຳຄັນ​ຫຼາຍ.”

ການ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັນ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ກັນ​ໄວ້​ແລ້ວ​ເປັນ​ຢ່າງ​ສູງ​ ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ

ສຸດ​ຍອດນີ້. ການ​ພົບ​ປະກັນນີ້ ຕົ້ນຕໍ່​ນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ກຳນົດ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ເວລາ 30 ນາທີ ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​

ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ດົນ​ກວ່າ 2 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ກັບ 15 ນາທີ.

ທ່ານ Tillerson ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ “ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່​ມການພົບ​ປະກັບ

​ປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດ​ເຊຍທ່ານ Vladimir Putin ​ໂດຍ​ຍົກ​ເອົາ​ເລື່ອງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ

​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງປີ

2016​ ຂຶ້ນມາລົມ​ກັນ. ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ແລກປ່ຽນ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດຄວາມ​ເຫັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື່ອງ

​ນີ້ ຢ່າງຈິງຈັງ ​ແລະ​ຍືດຍາວ.

ທ່ານ Tillerson ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ Putin ​ໄດ້​ປະຕິ​ເສດ​ວ່າ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ພົວພັນ.

​ເຈົ້າໜ້າ​ທີ່ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ Putin ​ໄດ້​ຖາມ​ທ່ານ​ທຣຳ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຫລັກ​ຖານ

​ຂອງ​ການ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ.



ນອກ​ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ Tillerson ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ການ​ຢືນຢັນ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ບັນລຸ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ ລະ

ຫວ່າງ​ສະຫະລັດ ຣັດ​ເຊຍແລະ​ຈໍ​ແດັນ ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ເປັນ​ບາງ​ສ່ວນຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊີ

​ເຣຍ ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ເປັນ​ຮ່ອງຮອຍ​ອັນ​ທຳ​ອິດ ທີ່​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ​

ແລະຣັດ​ເຊຍ ສາມາດ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ໄດ້ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ.”

​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ປາກົດ​ວ່າ ທັງ​ທ່ານ​ທຣຳ ​ແລະ​ທ່ານ Putin ຕ່າງ​ກໍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ມ່ວນ​ຊື່ນ​ໃນ​ການ

​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັນ.

ທ່ານ​ທຣຳ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ Putin ວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ມີ​ສິ່ງ​ດີໆ​ຫຼາຍຢ່າງ​ເກີດ​

ຂຶ້ນສຳລັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ແລະ​ສະຫະລັດ.

ນອກ​ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ Putin ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຮູ້ສຶກ​ “​ເປັນ​ກຽດ” ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພົບປະ​

ກັບ​ທ່ານ Putin ​ແລະ​ທ່ານ Putin ກໍ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕອບ​ຄືນ ​ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານຮູ້ສຶກມີ​

ຄວາມ “ປິ​ຕິ​ຍິນ​ດີ” ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ທຣຳດ້ວຍ​ຕົວ​ເອງ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May Saturday as the G-20 Summit wraps up in Germany.



Before dawn Saturday, activists, demonstrating their displeasure with the summit, rioted for a second night.Hamburg police arrested at least 13 people who had stormed one building.



Saturday's summit sessions focus on 'Partnership with Africa, Migration and Health' and 'Digitalization, Women's Empowerment and Employment.'



Trump also meets with the leaders of Indonesia, Singapore, Japan and China.



On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said President Trump put the issue of alleged Russian meddling in U.S. elections at the very top of his agenda when the two leaders held their first face-to-face talks on the sidelines.



The meeting appeared to have gone better than expected, with Tillerson describing a "clear positive chemistry" between the two leaders.Trump described the meeting with Putin as "tremendous."



The conversation was the most highly anticipated event of this summit. The encounter was originally scheduled to last 30 minutes but went for more than 2 hours and 15 minutes.



'Concerns of the American people'



"The president opened the meeting with (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin by raising the concerns of the American people regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election. They had a very robust and lengthy exchange on the subject," Tillerson told reporters.



Tillerson said Putin denied Russian involvement.



Russian officials said Putin asked Trump for proof of tampering.



Tillerson also confirmed an agreement had been reached among the United States, Russia and Jordan for a partial cease-fire in Syria, something he said was a "first indication of the U.S. and Russia being able to work together in Syria."



It was apparent Trump and Putin enjoyed each other's company.



Trump said to Putin that the U.S. looks forward to "a lot of very positive things happening for Russia and for the United States."



He also told Putin it was an "honor" to meet him, and Putin reciprocated, saying he was "delighted" to finally meet Trump personally.



Low expectations



Leaders of the world's richest economies opened the summit with low expectations and much anxiety on the part of those concerned about what they perceive as possible isolationist and protectionist tendencies of the new U.S. administration.



The host, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was not hopeful of achieving much consensus, called on leaders to make compromises.



The turmoil and discord were also evident outside the summit venue Friday.



Security forces used water cannons to disperse demonstrators who tried to prevent delegations from reaching the G-20 venue. Angry demonstrators set cars ablaze.



The demonstrators spread to various streets of the city, sometimes forming human chains to block access by delegations to the summit site.



German officials had been anticipating big protests in the city in the run-up to the two-day gathering and have deployed 20,000 officers.



Police officials said 8,000 demonstrators were in the city Friday, and they anticipated the protests to peak on Saturday when they expected as many as 100,000 protesters on the streets.



((REST OPT))



Protesters' goals



Protesters have set up camps in central Hamburg where they have been sleeping in tents and lining up for free vegan meals.



Most demonstrators approached by a reporter at two camps were reluctant to be interviewed.



"People are really suspicious about the media. They feel that the media is more against us than with us, that the media is more with the G-20 and not with the protests and that makes people suspicious," a demonstrator told VOA.



The protesters' general aim is to disrupt the G-20 summit.



Most support leftist and anarchist causes and see the grouping as a gathering of the world's wealthy elite who they blame for global economic disparities. Their target is largely President Trump, and many said they are outraged by his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord.

