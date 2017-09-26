ບັນດາ ຜູ້ນຳໂລກ ເນັ້ນຢໍ້າ ຄວາມສຳຄັນ ຂອງການຕໍ່ສູ້ ປາບປາມ ລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ ກັບ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຄອບງຳຫົວຂໍ້ອື່ນໆ

ໃນສະມັດຊາໃຫຽ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດຢູ່ກໍຕາມ, ແຕ່ບັນຫາການຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດທິກໍ່

ການຮ້າຍ ແລະ ລັດທິຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ກໍແມ່ນໄດ້ເປັນຈຸດໃຈກາງຂອງຄວາມສົນໃຈ ຂອງ

ກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນສັບປະດາແລ້ວນີ້. ໃນວັນສຸກຜ່ານມາ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີການ

ຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Rex Tillerson ກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລະດັບສູງຈາກ

24 ປະເທດ ໄດ້ກ່າວເນັ້ນ ຄວາມສຳຄັນໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອເອົາຊະນະກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງ

ລັດອິສລາມ ໃນປະເທດ ອີຣັກ. ນັກຂ່າວທາງການທູດຂອງວີໂອເອ Cindy Saine

ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະ

ອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນ ດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ມັນເປັນການຕໍ່ສູ້ທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ແຕ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ກໍກ່າວວ່າ ການຕໍ່ສູ້ ກັບ

ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງລັດອິສລາມ ໄດ້ມີຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າ, ຊຶ່ງ ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍ

ກວ່າ 6 ລ້ານຄົນ ໃນ ອີຣັກ ແລະ ຊີເຣຍ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດທີ່ຖືກຄວບຄຸມ

ໂດຍກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຕໍ່ໄປອີກແລ້ວ.

ທູດພິເສດສຳລັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Brett McGurk ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ການ

ປະຕິບັດການຕ່າງໆ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານ Brett McGurk ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງເອົາຕີນ

ຢຽບຄັນເລັ່ງ ແລະ ດຳເນີນໄປຕາມທາງເລື້ອຍໆ.”

ແລະ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງລັດອິສລາມ ໄດ້ພາກັນຖອນກຳລັງອອກໄປນັ້ນ,

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານ Sergei Lavrov ກໍຄາດວ່າ ການຕໍ່ສູ້ ຍັງ

ຈະມີອີກຕໍ່ໄປຢູ່.

ທ່ານ Sergei Lavrov ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກ ISIS ຈະຖອນຕົວອອກຈາກປະ

ເທດ ຊີເຣຍ ແລະ ອີຣັກ ແລ້ວກໍຕາມ, ພວກເຮົາກໍຕ້ອງໄດ້ທຳການປະຕິບັດການເພີ່ມ

ເຕີມອີກສອງສາມຢ່າງ ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງໃນພາກພື້ນນັ້ນ.”

ໃນລະຫວ່າງການພົບປະກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ ອາຟຣິກາ ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ ອົງ

ການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມານັ້ນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້

ສັນຍາວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ທີ່ກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່

ໃນທະວີບນັ້ນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ, ເຊັ່ນພວກ ISIS, al-Shabab,

Boko Haram ແລະ al-Qaida ແມ່ນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ສັນຕິພາບໃນ ອາຟຣິກາ. ສະຫະລັດ

ມີຄວາມປິຕິຍິນດີ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກກັບພວກທ່ານ ເພື່ອລົບລ້າງບ່ອນຫຼົບລີ້ ຂອງພວກກໍ່

ການຮ້າຍ, ເພື່ອຕັດການເງິນຂອງພວກເຂົາ ແລະ ເພື່ອທຳລາຍແນວຄິດທີ່ຈິບຫາຍ

ວາຍວອດຂອງພວກເຂົາ.”

ການໂຈມຕີ ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຫຼາຍຄັ້ງໃນ ຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ລະບຸໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ

ໃນຮູບແບບໃໝ່ຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ.

ປະທານສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທັສຄ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ປີ 2017 ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້

ພວກເຮົາເຫັນວ່າ ບ່ອນຢູ່ຂອງພວກ Deash ແມ່ນມີກຳນົດວ່າ ຈະຖືກກຳຈັດໄປ ແລະ

ນັ້ນແມ່ນຂ່າວທີ່ດີ. ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ມັນໜ້າເສົ້າໃຈ ທີ່ ການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຊໍ້າ

ແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ, ພ້ອມທັງໃນ ຢູໂຣບ, ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ນີ້ຍັງມີຢູ່.”

ທະວີບ ເອເຊຍ ກໍຄຸ້ນເຄີຍການກັບການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ທ່ານນາງ Sheikh Hasina ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີປະເທດ ບັງກລາແດັສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ດ້ວຍ

ຕົວຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເອງ ກໍໄດ້ຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ, ໂດຍ

ສ່ວນຕົວແລ້ວ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ ຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບເຄາະຮ້າຍ ຈາກລັດທິ

ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະ ເຫັນຄຸນຄ່າໃນຄວາມຕ້ອງການເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ເປັນເວລາດົນນານມາຫຼາຍແລ້ວ, ບັນຫາຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ຖືກຖື

ວ່າເປັນສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອັຟການິສຖານ

ທ່ານ Ashraf Ghani.

ທ່ານ Ashraf Ghani ກ່າວວ່າ “ແຕ່ສົງຄາມນີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ແຕ່ພາຍໃນດິນແດນຂອງພວກ

ເຮົາເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ມັນມີໄປທົ່ວ ນອກດິນແດນຂອງພວກເຮົານຳ. ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ມັນມີກຸ່ມກໍ່

ການຮ້າຍໃນປະເທດຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20 ກຸ່ມ ທີ່ມີໜ້າຢ່າງແຮງກ້າ ໃນດິນແດນຂອງ

ອັຟການິສຖານ. ອະນາຄົດຂອງ ອັຟການິສຖານ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ພວກ

ເຮົາແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນແຖວໜ້າ ຂອງການປະຕິບັດການທົ່ວໂລກ ເພື່ອລົບລ້າງໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງ

ລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.”

ບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງ ຈີນ ແລະ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວເນັ້ນຢໍ້າວ່າ ບັນ

ດາຜູ້ນຳໂລກ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຮ່ວມກັນ, ໂດຍປາສະຈາກການນຳໃຊ້

ສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າອ້າງວ່າ “ສອງມາດຕະຖານ” ຫຼື ເຊື່ອມໂຍງລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໃສ່ຊົນເຜົ່າ

ກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ຫຼື ສາສະໜາ ໂດຍສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງ.



While Iran's and North Korea's nuclear programs dominated headlines, countering terrorism and extremism also took center stage at the U.N. General Assembly this week. Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and top officials from 24 countries highlighted progress made in the fight to defeat the Islamic State militant group in Iraq. VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from Washington.





It's been a hard fight but U.S. officials say progress is being made against Islamic State militants, with more than six million people in Iraq and Syria no longer living in areas controlled by the terror group.



Special U.S. presidential envoy Brett McGurk warned efforts must continue.



((BRETT MCGURK, SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL ENVOY))

"We need to make sure we keep our foot on the gas and follow through."



And as Islamic State militants go into retreat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov forsees more battles to come.



((SERGEI LAVROV, RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER))

"Despite the fact that ISIS is in retreat in Syria and Iraq, we need to make quite a few additional efforts to stabilize the region."



During a meeting with African leaders at the UNGA Wednesday, President Donald Trump pledged U.S. help in the ongoing fight against terrorist groups on that continent.



((PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP))

"Terrorist groups, such as ISIS, al-Shabab, Boko Haram, and al-Qaida, threaten African peace. The United States is proud to work with you to eradicate terrorist safe havens, to cut off their finances and to discredit their depraved ideologies."



A spate of terrorist attacks in Europe indicates the threat is constantly taking on new forms.



European Union President Donald Tusk:((pronounced TOOSK))



((DONALD TUSK, EUROPEAN UNION PRESIDENT))

"2017 showed us that Daesh as a territorial entity is fated for defeat - that is good news. Sadly, however, repeated terrorist attacks, also in Europe, demonstrate that the threat continues."



Asia is also no stranger to the scourge of terrorism.



((SHEIKH HASINA, PRIME MINISTER OF BANGLADESH))

"Havingbeen a target of a number of terrorist attacks myself, I personally empathize with victims of terrorism and appreciate their need for protection."



For too long, the conflict in Afghanistan has been viewed as a civil war, said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.



((ASHRAF GHANI, PRESIDENT OF AFGHANISTAN))

"But this war is not within our soil, it is over our soil. Today there are over 20 national terrorist groups with an impulse presence on Afghan soil. The future of Afghanistan matters because we are on the frontline of the global effort to eradicate the threat of terrorism."



China and Russia's foreign ministers stressed world leaders need to fight terrorism together, without using what they referred to as "double standards"or associating terrorism with one particular ethnic group or religion.